The list of sports lost to the COVID-19 pandemic got longer on Monday.
The Pennsylvania American Legion Department Commander — Robert E. John — said in a prepared statement that all of the programs sponsored by the state’s branch of the American Legion would be canceled this summer.
Those events included the American Legion baseball season for the state of Pennsylvania.
“All Department of Pa. programs and activities are canceled until further notice. I sympathize with all who are involved in our baseball program across the state, but I will not gamble with the health and/or safety of our players, coaches, umpires, staff, their families and fans of the sport,” John said in the statement.
That comes on the heels of the National American Legion postponing the 2020 World Series and the post-state championship regional tournaments, but the timing of the announcement came as a surprise to Mifflinburg manager Shawn Cooper.
“Even last week after the World Series announcement, they sent out an email that said, ‘hey, we’re still on,’” Cooper said. “They told us they were trying everything in their power to have a season this summer.
“It’s still six weeks until our first game, so it really was a punch in the gut this morning.”
Cooper’s squad won the Division II state championship last season, and he expected most of his team to return for the summer of 2020.
“We had more 19-year-olds than we’ve ever had. It’s the strongest team we’ve ever had,” Cooper said of a squad that has qualified for the Division II state tournament the past two seasons.
This cancellation also doesn’t bode well for a baseball division that’s struggled to fill and maintain teams over the summer for the past couple of summers. Selinsgrove — confirmed by manager Bryan Mohr on Monday — wouldn’t have fielded a team this season, for example.
“I think it could have a negative impact on Legion (baseball). I know Hughesville manager Gary Gordner was planning to retire after this season. Are the younger guys he was bringing along still going to want to do it?” Cooper said. “Are the kids going to give up some of their summers for a new group of coaches?”
Another issue — coming on the heels of the postponement of the spring baseball season — is that most players are down a season. Danville senior Trey Miller — who is going to play in college for South Carolina-Upstate — said he was hoping to play in a collegiate wood bat league over the summer, but many Valley baseball players don’t have that option. Add in a Little League season that has to be in doubt at this point, and a whole year of baseball development could be lost.
“It’s really going to hurt. Young kids are going to miss a year of arm development,” Cooper said.
However, Cooper wants to reiterate these concerns are minor compared to what is going on in the world currently.
“There are more important things to be worried about than Legion baseball.”