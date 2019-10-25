SELINSGROVE — Central Columbia called a timeout with 3:26 left in Thursday's District 4 Class A field hockey quarterfinal.
The Blue Jays trailed defending champion Mifflinburg by one goal, and spent much of the final three minutes pushing for an equalizer.
The Wildcats defense did not budge, and did not even allow a shot under intense pressure before clearing the ball and running out the clock for a 2-1 win.
"We talked to each other, made sure we were covering our girls and worked as a team," Mifflinburg senior defender Erica Hauger said.
"We got a little panicky, but we settled down," Mifflinburg coach Shelly Orren added. "I think that's a big thing."
The fifth-seeded Wildcats (11-8) play top-seeded Bloomsburg on Tuesday at 7 p.m. back at Selinsgrove. Mifflinburg lost 3-2 to the Panthers on Sept. 25. Those were the only goals Bloomsburg allowed in its first eight games.
The Wildcats ended the regular season with a 1-0 loss at Central Columbia on Oct. 17.
"We needed it," Orren said. "We lost to them just last week. I think it's important to know you can come back from something like that."
The playoff meeting was a different story.
"We worked really well together," Mifflinburg junior Camryn Murray said. "We wanted to beat them after them beating us the last time, so we came out strong."
The Blue Jays got a breakaway five minutes into the game, but Hauger ran over and stole the ball to send it back to the Wildcats' offensive end. That was one of a handful of Central Columbia breakaways stopped by either Hauger or freshman defender Maria Darrup.
"At practice we work on a lot of 3v2, so we get a lot of breakaways like that," Hauger said. "It was working together as a team. We know we have to get control of the ball, settle it and then send it."
After that early chance by Central Columbia, Mifflinburg dominated possession and field position. A large part of that was due to the play of senior Mara Shuck in the midfield.
"With the help of my teammates, I controlled the ball well," Shuck said. "I opened it up, and they gave me good options to pass to them. They moved very well for me."
Shuck stopped a long pass in the midfield and passed the ball ahead, which led to Mifflinburg's first corner a little more than eight minutes into the game.
Murray inserted the ball to Brook Karchner, who put the ball back to Murray for the opening goal.
"Getting that first goal really boosted our energy," Murray said.
"Camryn does a nice job up at that high forward," Orren said. "It was a beautiful reverse corner shot."
Much of the next 40 minutes was played in the midfield, with each team having good offensive chances. Then with 11:34 to play, Angela Reamer fed Murray in front of the cage and she buried her second goal to double the Wildcats' lead.
"It made us as a team feel really good," Murray said. "I wasn't very sure I was going to make the goal, but after that we stuck together and finished the game out."
Central Columbia didn't make it easy. Mia Cunningham ripped a shot into the back of the cage with 7:31 left to pull the Blue Jays within one.
"It was definitely very nerve-wracking," Shuck said. "We were up 2-0, so we felt a little bit safe, and I think we got comfortable."
That set up the final three minutes of dogged defending for Mifflinburg, but the Wildcats were able to claim the win.
"We would like to be district champs again, two-time district champs," Shuck said. "We wanted to win a lot more, I thought."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
QUARTERFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
MIFFLINBURG 2, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 1
First half
M-Camryn Murray (Brook Karchner), 8:22.
Second half
M-Murray (Angela Reamer), 48:26; CC-Mia Cunningham, 52:29.
Shots: M, 11-4. Shots on goal: M, 7-3. Corners: M, 10-2. Cards: Mifflinburg (Murray, green, 59:30). Saves: Mifflinburg 2 (Jaden Keister 2, Breanna Roush); Central Columbia 5 (Makiah Brewer).