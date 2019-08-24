Defense key in Mount Carmel win

ALMEDIA — As he ran off of the field following a short touchdown run by Shane Weidner early in the third quarter, Mount Carmel offensive lineman Collin Herb couldn’t help but express his excitement.
“That one (block) is going on the highlight reel!” Herb shouted. “Pancakes! All! Night! Long!”
It proved to become a theme. Mount Carmel didn’t earn style points, but it didn’t need them either as the Red Tornadoes beat host Central Columbia, 23-0, Friday to open their 2019 football season.
Much the same as its season-opening victory a year ago over the Blue Jays, Mount Carmel (1-0) struggled offensively out of the gate.
Central Columbia got to senior quarterback Tommy Reisinger early, and picked off two of his first six pass attempts. Despite big losses to graduation, the Blue Jays held Mount Carmel to only a trio of first downs through the game’s first 20:17, and Shane Weidner accounted for 52 of the Tornadoes’ first 76 yards from scrimmage.
“We weren’t happy with the offense in the first half,” Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said. “We had two trips to the red zone and came away without points. We will have to work out the kinks with that.”
Other than an 80-yard drive to close the first half, which ended in a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jack Chapman from Reisinger, the Blue Jays and Tornadoes largely played to a draw. The scoring drive, however, was the spark Mount Carmel needed to break the game open.
“We tried to get the ball to Jack early, and he was doubled on that (touchdown) play,” Darrah said. “He made a huge play when we needed it the most.”
Chapman caught seven passes for 101 yards in the game, and the ground game took over in the third quarter, highlighted by Weidner and Joey Bendas touchdown runs to put the game out of reach.
Garrett McNelis made his first varsity start for Central at quarterback, and he connected with Zander Bradley four times for 52 yards in the first half. However, Bradley had only one catch in the second half, and Central Columbia never got its ground game going. The Red Tornadoes held the Blue Jays to minus-2 yards for the game. Leading rusher Troy Johnson had 14 yards on 12 carries.
“Defensively, we did what we expected to do,” Darrah said. “Getting the shut out was good. Our run defense took that pretty much out of the equation right away.”
Reisinger passed for 141 yards on the night, while Weidner added 97 yards rushing and Bendas 39 for the Tornadoes in the victory.
MOUNT CARMEL 23, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 0
Mount Carmel (1-0) 0 6 14 3 — 23
Central Columbia (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
MC — Jack Chapman 42 pass from Tommy Reisinger (kick failed)
Third quarter
MC — Shane Weidner 1 run (Julien Stellar kick)
MC — Joey Bendas 13 run (Stellar kick)
Fourth quarter
MC — FG, Stellar 23
TEAM STATISTICS
MC CC
First downs 12 6
Rushes-yards 35-141 28-minus-2
Passing 11-18-2 6-20-2
Pass yds 141 65
Total offense 282 63
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties 11-88 3-11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Shane Weidner 16-97, TD; Joey Bendas 9-39, TD; Tommy Reisinger 6-2; Damon Dowkus 1-2; Logan Wills 1-3; Julien Stellar 1-3; TEAM 1-minus-5. Central Columbia: Troy Johnson 12-14; Jacob Reifer 1-5; Riley O’Neil 1-4; Dylan Devlin 3-4; Garrett McNelis 6-minus-17; Nathan Smith 3-3; Logan Welkom 1-minus-2; TEAM 1-minus-13
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Tommy Reisinger 11-18-2, for 141 yards, TD. Central Columbia: Garrett McNelis 6-20-2, for 65 yards.
RECEIVING — Mount Carmel: Jack Chapman 7-101, TD; Noah Berkoski 4-40; Shane Weidner 1-0. Central Columbia: Zander Bradley 5-65; Garrett Carter 1-0.