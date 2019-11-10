LEWISBURG — When Bucknell saw it could affect Lehigh’s offensive rhythm with blitzes and pressure, the Bison kept going to that well — and it kept working.
“We were like sharks in the water,” said junior linebacker Rick Mottram. “We blitzed a lot today. We had them rattled.”
Mottram and the Bison defense combined for 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks, hamstringing Lehigh offensively as Bucknell snapped a four-game losing streak against its league rival in a 20-10 Patriot League win Saturday at chilly Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini, a Lehigh alum and former Mountain Hawk assistant. “The kids deserve all the credit in the world. It was definitely a battle of attrition, and it looked like it was going to come down to whoever was the last man standing.”
While Bucknell’s defense wreaked havoc all game, walk-on kicker Tyler Keiser shined brightly in the spotlight for the Bison. Keiser got the start because regular kicker Ethan Torres is injured. Keiser tried out for the team, and joined two weeks ago after beginning the season as an intern within the athletics department.
“I had tried out for the team as a freshman and didn’t make it,” Keiser said. “I was talking about it with an equipment manager, and he said if I was still interested, I should try again. So I talked to (special teams) coach (Isaac) Collins, got a tryout and wound up making the team.”
Before Saturday, Keiser last served as a placekicker for Southern Columbia High School four years ago.
“It was a little nervewracking before the first kick (a 20-yard field goal),” Keiser said. “But (holder Alex) Pechin was making me laugh and helped keep me calm and focused. The whole team and school has been very supportive and welcoming.”
Keiser converted two field goals and both extra points for the game, recording the first eight points of his collegiate career in a game Bucknell didn’t let slip out of its grasp.
“We’ve had double-digit leads in all four league games we’ve played this season,” Cecchini said. “And two of those slipped out of our grasp, but that’s the level of parity that exists in the league. You never know who is going to win from week to week or game to game.”
Logan Bitikofer broke the 1,300 yard mark in passing for the season with a 190-yard effort, which included touchdown passes of 24 yards to Stefone Moore-Green and 19 yards to John McGuire to extend Bucknell’s lead to 17-3 in the third quarter.
Jared Cooper started at tailback — rushing for 44 yards on 10 carries — and senior Chad Freshnock helped close the game out with 64 yards on 14 carries, most of which came after halftime.
Lehigh (4-5, 3-2) got 117 yards passing from Tyler Monaco before losing him to an injury. Alec Beesmer threw a touchdown pass in relief for the Mountain Hawks, who couldn’t generate a rushing attack to offset its passing game. Bucknell held Lehigh to minus-6 yards rushing for the game on 22 carries.
Eight Bison recorded at least one tackle for loss defensively in the game.
“It’s such an awesome feeling to come off of your home field winning,” Mottram said.
BUCKNELL 20, LEHIGH 10
Lehigh`0`3`0`7 — 10
Bucknell`0`10`7`3 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
B-FG, Tyler Keiser, 20
B-Stefone Moore-Green 24 pass from Logan Bitikofer (Keiser kick)
L-FG, Austin Henning, 34
Third quarter
B-John McGuire 19 pass from Logan Bitikofer (Keiser kick)
Fourth quarter
B-FG, Keiser 21
L - Devon Bibbens 2 pass from Alec Beesmer (Henning kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`L`B
First downs`15`19
Rushes-yards`22-(-6)`32-115
Passing`26-42-1`23-39-2
Passing yards`215`190
Total offense`209`305
Penalties`7-62`9-97
Fumbles-lost`4-2`2-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lehigh: Nate Hope 7-13; Rashawn Allen 4-8; Alec Beesmer 4-3; Peter Lucas 1-2; Tyler Monaco 2-minus-14; Addison Shoup 4-minus-18. Bucknell: Chad Freshnock 14-64; Jared Cooper 10-44; Logan Bitikofer 7-10; TEAM 1-minus-3.
PASSING — Lehigh: Tyler Monaco 16-23-1, for 117 yards; Alec Beesmer 8-15-0, for 84 yards, TD; Addison Shoup 2-4-0, for 14 yards. Bucknell: Logan Bitikofer 23-39-2, for 190 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Lehigh: Devon Bibbens 11-92, TD; Jorge Portorreal 6-37; Alex Snyder 4-20; Austin Dambach 3-48; Rashawn Allen 1-15; Nate Hope 1-4; Keith Woetzel 0-minus-1. Bucknell: John McGuire 6-73, TD; Connor Holmes 6-31; Brandon Sanders 3-17; Stefone Moore-Green 2-27, TD; Dominic Lyles 2-8; Steven Walier 2-6; Blais Herman 1-23; Jared Cooper 1-5.