SELINSGROVE — After giving up 15 runs in its first two games of the District 13 Little League Major Division baseball tournament, Central Columbia coach Justin Sarisky said strategy was going to be critical.
“A loss today would have meant we’d play Monday,” Sarisky said. “We spent a lot of time talking about what we were going to do.”
Turns out the best-laid plans are the ones you never have to employ.
Behind a stellar defense which didn’t commit an error and turned a pair of double plays, Central Columbia stymied Selinsgrove on Saturday afternoon at East Snyder Park’s DeWire Field in a 4-0 triumph, piloting Central Columbia to Wednesday’s winners bracket final.
Selinsgrove, meanwhile, will play Monday to keep its tournament hopes alive.
“They (Central) played extremely well in the field,” said Selinsgrove coach Brett Bastian. “Turning two double plays in Little League is something you don’t see that often.”
The first double play thwarted a Selinsgrove chance in the bottom of the second inning, when Jake Beddall roped a liner to third base. Aiden Smith made the catch, then fired back to first to avert any threat after Dom Santer’s leadoff walk. The second, in the bottom of the fifth, ended Selinsgrove’s at-bat as relief pitcher Jansen Sarisky fielded a grounder and started the sequence with a throw to shortstop Parker Day, who then fired to first base in time.
“We were flawless on defense,” Sarisky said. “I told the guys after the game that this was the team I was waiting to see.”
Selinsgrove collected seven hits, but couldn’t generate much offensively against Central Columbia starting pitcher Landon Costa and Sarisky.
The hosts did appear to get a boost of momentum from the relief pitching of Santer, who inherited a bases-loaded situation with one out in the top of the fourth inning. Pinch runner Cole Swisher scored on a passed ball, but Santer worked out of the jam on eight pitches, leaving Selinsgrove only facing a 3-0 deficit.
“Give a shoutout to Santer for that,” Bastian said. “That could’ve been an eight-run game instead of four. He did a great job.”
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
DISTRICT 13 MAJOR DIVISION
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 4, SELINSGROVE 0
Central Columbia`200`101 — 4-8-0
Selinsgrove`000`000 — 0-7-0
Landon Costa, Jansen Sarisky (5) and Sarisky, Evan Brokenshire (4). Jace Diehl, Dom Santer (4), Riley Romig (6) and Brennan Kline.
WP: Costa. LP: Diehl.
Central Columbia: Parker Day 1-for-4, run; Jansen Sarisky 1-for-2, run; Evan Brokenshire 1-for-2; Landon Costa 2-for-2; Alex Zeisloft 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Selinsgrove: Jace Diehl 2-for-3; Dom Santer 1-for-2; Griff Parker 1-for-3; Riley Romig 1-for-3; Michael Zettlemoyer 1-for-1; Brennan Kline 1-for-1.