LEWISBURG — Roz Noone's leash — shortened by a tender ankle that sidelined her for Lewisburg's last four games — grew to 20-feet long in the second half Thursday.
There was no way Green Dragons coach Brent Sample could pull his junior when she shot her team back into their Heartland Athletic Conference Division II game with Shamokin.
Noone hit four 3-pointers after halftime, the last two — when coupled with another from teammate Jamie Fedorjaka — erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
"When (Noone) shot it," said Indians coach Jordan Rickert, "they weren't even touching the bottom of the net."
Shamokin fell back on the defense that buoyed it during a horrid first half of shooting, forcing a pair of turnovers in the final 40 seconds to rally for a thrilling 43-41 division victory.
"When you struggle (shooting the ball) and you can still get a win, that goes to a lot of heart on defense," said Rickert. "Getting at it when we needed to get at it."
Winners of their last six overall, the Indians improved to 7-2 in HAC-II. They need Warrior Run (6-2) to win at Central Columbia (7-1) tonight to forge a three-way tie atop the division with one game to play.
Shamokin (11-8) looked like anything but a red-hot squad carrying the longest winning streak among HAC teams, missing its first 11 shots and falling behind 7-0. Noone scored four quick points, and Fedorjaka, who averaged 12.5 ppg. in Noone's absence, hit the first of three 3-pointers.
"We had to get them down first half," said Noone, "and hopefully keep the pedal down and keep rolling."
Lewisburg (5-13, 3-6) hounded shooters on the perimeter with an extended zone and limited Shamokin to one shot with strong rebounding in the early stages, despite missing 6-foot junior Regan Llanso to illness.
"I think I've had only two players play every game this year, and we've been throwing younger girls into new situations," said Sample. "In the first half our zone (defense) moved well, but I think it was a depth thing. We got tired in the second half. But I credit the girls because we got down eight and they came out swinging."
Kaitlyn Dunn pulled Shamokin within 9-6 after one quarter with half of her 12 points. Fellow senior Sophie Rossnock helped the Indians pull even at 16 with half of her season-high 16 in the second quarter.
"I don't really realize how bad we're shooting, but I know we can hit those shots," said Rossnock. "We just need to get a flow and start going."
Rossnock carried her scoring touch into the second half, netting seven third-quarter points, while Dunn and Ari Nolter also canned 3-pointers. Late in the period, Rossnock passed on a straightaway 3 in favor of getting Nolter an open buzzer-beater from top-left of the arc for a 36-28 lead.
Hope Drumm's baseline jumper two minutes into the fourth sparked Lewisburg's game-tying 11-3 run. Noone hit a pair of 3s around a Fedorjaka bomb, holding her left arm aloft after getting fouled on the tying shot.
"I think it was when I was open I just let it go," said Noone, whose 20 points were two off her career-best. "Because we needed some points on the board in order to get back into the game."
The Green Dragons' string of 3s came in a four-possession span over two minutes.
"It was pretty worrisome," said Rossnock. "We would go out on them and they would still hit the shots."
"You're kind of scratching your head, like, 'Let's not lose them!'" Rickert added.
Lewisburg freshman Sophie Kilbride was fouled on a layup try after a steal but missed both foul shots. Lauren Gross rebounded the second miss and passed to Kilbride for a go-ahead jumper (41-40) in the lane with 1:18 left.
The Indians then stepped on the endline on a drive to turn it back, but Grace Nazih (five steals, four rebounds, three assists) went to the floor with Nolter to tie up the Green Dragons and regain possession. Nazih then dumped the ball low to Emma Tomcavage for a 42-41 lead. Following her steal, Dunn added the final point at the free-throw line with 1.5 seconds showing.
"We've been in games — all season we've been battling. It's just getting to that next level," said Sample, whose team is two places out of the final District 4 Class 3A playoff slot. "We're getting there."
SHAMOKIN 43, LEWISBURG 41
Shamokin (11-8, 7-2) 43
Emma Tomcavage 4 0-1 8, Ari Nolter 3 0-0 7, Kaitlyn Dunn 3 5-8 12, Sophie Rossnock 6 2-3 16. Totals 16 7-12 43.
3-point goals: Rossnock 2, Dunn, Nolter.
Did not score: Grace Nazih, Emily Slanina, Emma Kramer.
Lewisburg (5-13, 3-6) 41
Sophie Kilbride 3 0-2 6, Roz Noone 8 0-3 20, Jamie Fedorjaka 3 0-0 9, Lauren Gross 1 0-2 2, Hope Drumm 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 0-7 41.
3-point goals: Noone 4, Fedorjaka 3.
Did not score: Maddie Still.
Score by quarters
Shamokin`6`10`20`7 — 43
Lewisburg`9`7`12`13 — 41
JV: Lewisburg 25-14.