COAL TOWNSHIP — One of the things that makes the defense played by the Mount Carmel girls basketball team so impressive is it doesn’t compromise.
While there may be opponents on the court with more skill or a better resume than others, the Red Tornadoes torment anyone who possesses the ball all the same.
Take Friday’s state playoff opener, for example.
Kait Constantino brought the third-best scoring total in Clarion program history to Shamokin High for the PIAA Class 2A first round game. Mount Carmel’s goal wasn’t to keep the senior guard from catching fire, it was to put all the Bobcats on ice.
“We talked a lot about that leading up to this game, that this time of year defense is really what’s going to get you to the next level,” said Red Tornadoes coach Lisa Varano. “So we challenged them to come out and play, and I thought the girls did an excellent job.”
Mount Carmel harassed Clarion into 20 percent shooting while building a 40-point lead through three quarters, and won in the state tournament’s first round for a fifth consecutive year, 57-19.
Dani Rae Renno scored all but two of her game-high 21 points by halftime of a rematch won by the Red Tornadoes, 47-34, in last year’s state opener.
“We’ve seen them on film, and the girls did remember what went on last year,” Varano said. “But I wouldn’t really have expected what happened tonight. I think it was just a matter of our girls came out and played.”
The Red Tornadoes (21-5), who upped their winning streak to five games, advance to face District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle in Tuesday’s second round at a site and time to be determined. Guilfoyle (21-6) topped District 5 runner-up Windber, 59-32, on Friday.
Clarion (15-11), the District 9 third-place finisher, opened Friday’s game with essentially five guards on the floor. The Bobcats’ lone forward, 5-foot-5 sophomore Jordan Best — who worked against the 6-2 Renno much of the game — was shorter than two of her 5-6 starting teammates.
Renno, who averaged 17.2 points per game entering the contest, unsurprisingly had her way inside, scoring 11 first-quarter points on 5-of-6 shooting and pulling four rebounds. Mount Carmel, though, forced seven turnovers in the first period — five of them steals — and bolted to a 21-6 lead as Clarion shot just 3-for-11 from the floor. The Bobcats trailed 10-0 after committing four turnovers in 2 1/2 minutes, including back-to-back steals by Brooke Bernini and Mia Chapman that led to five Bernini points.
“That’s huge,” said Red Tornadoes junior Lauren Ayres, who drilled a 3-pointer to cap the quarter. “The coaches always talk to us about defense, that sometimes shots don’t fall but as long as our effort’s there (on the defensive end) we’ve always got a shot to win.
“Since freshman year, defense was always our one main thing. Offenses change, but I’ve been playing these defenses since eighth grade, and ... I don’t know ... it feels good to get a steal.”
Constantino, who entered with 1,309 career points, was 1-for-4 in the quarter and 3-for-11 overall, scoring just seven points — 14 off her average. That wasn’t the result of anything more than relentless trapping out of a 2-3 matchup zone that also limited senior KK Girvan (3-of-9 for 6 points) and Best (1-of-8 for 2 points). All three Bobcats started last year’s state game, combining for 24 points.
“We talked about that before the game, that you had to know where (Constantino) was, and had to respect her as a player,” said Varano. “She’s a very, very good player. If she has an open shot, she’s probably going to hit it. But we did (emphasize) not just focusing on one person because they’ve had some games leading up to this where they’ve had other girls score in the 20s, so they’re capable of scoring.”
Mount Carmel junior Lauren Shedleski scored half of her 10 points in the second quarter, and Ayres collected five assists in the period, including consecutive feeds to Renno to make it 31-6. Renno had 19 points, seven boards and two blocks by the break as the Tornadoes led 40-12.
“I thought the girls did a great job of being disciplined, being patient, and then as it came in the flow of the game (Renno) was just open,” Varano said.
Mount Carmel freshman Alyssa Reisinger had six points, six rebounds and a block off the bench. Ayers and Bernini each added five points in the win.
PIAA CLASS 2A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Shamokin High School
MOUNT CARMEL 57, CLARION 19
Clarion (15-11) 19
Jordan Best 1 0-0 2, KK Girvan 3 0-0 6, Kait Constantino 3 0-4 7, Noel Anthony 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 0-4 19.
3-point goals: Constantino.
Did not score: Payton Simko, Eva Lerch, Beka Ketner, Jenna Miller, Paola Lopez.
Mount Carmel (21-5) 57
Lauren Ayres 2 0-0 5, Mia Chapman 2 0-0 4, Lauren Shedleski 4 1-2 10, Brooke Bernini 2 0-0 5, Dani Rae Renno 10 1-2 21, Alyssa Reisinger 3 0-0 6, Caroline Fletcher 1 2-2 4, Katie Witkoski 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 4-6 57.
3-point goals: Ayres, Bernini, Shedleski.
Did not score: Rachel Witkoski, Jenna Pizzoli, Jewel Scott, Maggie McCracken, Madison Sosky, Emily Szatny.
Score by quarter
Clarion`6`6`3`4 — 19
Mount Carmel`21`19`15`2 — 57