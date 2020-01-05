SUNBURY — As overtime awaited, the brief respite allowed Shikellamy to take a deep breath and prepare to play four more minutes of tough defense.
That defense — which helped the Braves play from in front for almost all of regulation — played a significant role in overtime Saturday at Lockcuff Field House.
Having Jordan Moten wearing a Shikellamy uniform was another plus.
Moten poured in a career-high 26 points, Tori Smith pulled down 10 rebounds, and the Braves squeezed by Central Mountain 42-37 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball.
Moten and Tori Scheller also grabbed seven boards each as the smaller Braves (4-3, 3-1) outrebounded Central Mountain 33-30.
“Give Central Mountain credit, they play hard,” said Shikellamy coach Lew Dellegrotti, whose Braves attempted to trap as often as possible and forced 25 turnovers. “Hopefully, we’ll learn from it because this is a young team.”
Quinlynn McCann scored 14 points and Avery Baker tossed in 10 for the visiting Wildcats (4-3, 1-3), who led just once in the opening 32 minutes but pulled even (35-35) with 27 seconds remaining in regulation on Alyssa Fisher’s baseline floater.
While Brooke Snyder had a chance to win it for the Braves in the closing seconds, she left her shot short and Central Mountain claimed the rebound. The Wildcats had one last chance, but the horn sounded before the ball was launched.
The break following regulation seemed to refresh the Braves, who returned to a formula that had worked well. Shikellamy yielded just Mia Kopysciansky’s runner in OT, and the Braves forced five turnovers.
“One hundred percent,” said Moten, who had to leave the game twice after getting hit on the jaw and head. “I knew once we got to overtime, I needed to come back just as strong as I did when we started the game. To me, the score was 0-0.
“I couldn’t tell myself that I was tired, I had to get it back.”
Kopyscianscky’s hoop with 3:16 to go in overtime tied the game at 37-all, but that was all the Wildcats managed against the switching man defense the Braves used throughout.
Once Moten’s drive to the hoop made it 39-37 with 2:22 showing and Scheller stuck back the second of two Moten misses at the 1:35 mark, Shik was leading 41-37. Moten’s free throw with 2.2 to play erased any doubt.
“We all have each others’ backs,” Moten said. “We have confidence in each other, but if we do end up missing shots we always make up for it collectively and together. That’s one thing our team has is strong relationships.”
Central Mountain’s willingness to sit in a 3-2 zone throughout the first half enabled Moten to find space and knock down four of her five 3-pointers.
Moten finished the first half with 18 points, and Shikellamy’s lead was 24-18 at the break. When Central Mountain switched to playing man defense in the second half, shots were hard to find for the Braves.
The Wildcats were able to draw within one on two occasions (30-29 and 32-31) in the fourth quarter. When Moten buried another trey with 4:07 to go, Shikellamy held a 35-31 lead. Baskets from McCann and Fisher tied it and forced overtime.
The Braves bounced back from Thursday’s setback at Bloomsburg and generated momentum for a six-game road trip that begins Wednesday night at Mifflinburg.
“It definitely picked our heads up and our confidence. We needed another big win and we got it,” Moten said. “So we have confidence for our games on the road now.”
SHIKELLAMY 42, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 37 (OT)
Central Mountain (4-3, 1-3) 37
Avery Baker 4 0-1 10; Alyssa Fisher 2 0-0 5; Mia Kopysciansky 2 0-0 4; Quinlynn McCann 4 5-7 14; Kianha Jones 2 0-1 4. Totals 14 5-9 37.
3-point goals: Baker 2, Fisher, McCann.
Did not score: Lauryn Haines, Reese Doyle, Faith Carter.
Shikellamy (4-3, 3-1) 42
Jordan Moten 10 1-2 26; Emma Bronowicz 2 0-0 4; Tori Smith 2 0-0 4; Tori Scheller 3 1-4 7; Brooke Snyder 0 1-2 1; Averi Dodge 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 3-9 42.
3-point goals: Moten 5.
Did not score: Paige Fausey.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain`9`9`6`11`2 — 37
Shikellamy`12`12`4`7`7 — 42