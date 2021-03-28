LEWISBURG — Before Saturday, Bucknell hadn’t played a football game since Nov. 23, 2019.
So coach Dave Cecchini expected some mistakes, but one thing he wanted to see his Bison do was make plays when given the opportunity.
“We missed on one or two plays, but we hit on eight or nine — some third-and-longs, we had great catches, some great throws and we got some turnovers,” Cecchini said. “You can overcome a lot of rust if you’re going to turn around and make plays.
“And we made a bunch of them.”
Brandon Sanders caught 12 passes for 173 yards and two scores, and the Bucknell defense picked off four passes — three directly leading to touchdowns — as the Bison rolled to a 38-13 victory over Lafayette on Saturday at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
“It was very exciting for us to finally get back on the field for the first time in 490 days, now, I think,” Sanders said. “We know how much work we’ve put in; we wanted to go out there and show it. It took a while to settle the nerves, since it’s been so long. But once we got going — and got on a roll — it was great to be back.”
Lafayette struck first, taking the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Julius Young got behind the Bucknell defense for a 61-yard TD grab with 13:13 left in the first quarter. The PAT failed, and the Leopards had a 6-0 lead just 1:47 into Bucknell’s 2021 season.
“You never like seeing a touchdown that quick in a game. You can attribute it to a lot of things — 490 days is a long time,” said Bucknell linebacker Simeon Page, who finished with a sack and an interception. “We had it fixed right as we came to the sideline, so we weren’t really worried about it.
“The two guys that had the breakdown in the secondary, both had interceptions later in the game, so as far as I’m concerned they are right as rain.”
Bucknell’s defense settled in quickly as nine of the next 10 Lafayette drives ended in either an interception or a punt. The 10th drive ended on downs after a 43-yard drive early in the fourth quarter — the longest sustained drive the Leopards had after their early score until backup quarterback Shawn O’Malley guided the Leopards to a touchdown drive in the waning moments of the game.
Meanwhile offensively, Bucknell quarterbacks Logan Bitikofer (183 yards, 2 TDs) and Tarrin Earle (145 yards, 2 TDs) both played well in a rotation.
“We are one of the last FCS schools to get on the field this spring, so we’ve watched what happened over the last couple of weeks. We’ve seen a lot of challenges with offenses, a lot of low-scoring games,” Cecchini said. “It’s human nature. The defensive usually jells faster. While we had a lot of players back from last season, we still had three freshman starting, including two on the offensive line.
“We just had to be ready to make plays — whoever was in the game.”
Leading 10-6 at halftime, the Bison offense took over early in the third quarter, thanks to some help from its defense. Bucknell went 71 yards in just seven plays after the second-half kickoff with Sanders catching a 35-yard TD pass with 11:51 left in the third quarter. Sanders outfought the defender for the touchdown, and had an even better catch later in the game.
Two plays later, a tipped pass by a Bucknell defensive lineman led to Brandon Benson’s interception at the Lafayette 40.
Earle took over on the next drive. He was pressured on a first-and-15, flushed from the pocket and looked to run. Tight end Alex Twiford ended up all alone without a defender near him. Earle flicked the ball downfield for a 35-yard TD, and a 24-6 lead with 9:01 left in the third quarter.
Bucknell sealed the game with a 31-yard drive set up by Page’s interception. Earle threw a bullet from the 12, and Sanders reached over the Lafayette defensive back to catch the ball against the Leopard player’s shoulder with 14:20 left in the game.
“I do (like to see man-to-man) coverage; it’s something that I’ve spent a lot of time on,” Sanders said. “Once again, it goes back to the gameplan, though. I think the coaches do a great job in scheming me into one-on-one coverage.”
Bucknell’s defense got into scoring the act when freshman Blake Leake picked off O’Malley’s first pass of the game and returned it 41yards to give Bucknell a 38-6 lead with 6:25 left in the game.
BUCKNELL 38, LAFAYETTE 13
Lafayette (1-1)`6`0`0`7 — 13
Bucknell (2-0)`7`3`14`14 — 38
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
LAF—Julius Young 61 pass from Cole Northrup (kick failed)
BUCK—Dominic Lyles 27 pass from Logan Bitikofer (Ethan Torres kick)
Second quarter
BUCK—FG Torres 38
Third quarter
BUCK—Brandon Sanders 35 pass from Bitikofer (Torres kick)
BUCK—Alex Twiford 35 pass from Tarrin Earle (Torres kick)
Fourth quarter
BUCK—Sanders 12 pass from Earle (Torres kick)
BUCK—Blake Leake 41 interception return (Torres kick)
LAF—Logan Whelan 9 pass from Sean O’Malley (Jeffrey Kordenbock kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`Laf`Buck
First downs`13`21
Rushes-net yards`20-15`30-87
Passing yards`269`328
Passing`23-38-4`25-35-0
Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0
Penalties-yards`5-30`8-74
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lafayette: John Gay 3-8; Selwyn Simpson 7-7; Jaden Sutton 3-8; Cole Northrup 10-(-7). Bucknell: Tarrin Earle 7-25; Jared Cooper 3-17; Mikey Neal 2-14; Danny Meuser 2-12; Joe Fex 5-11; Coleman Bennett 7-8; Logan Bitikofer 4-4.
PASSING — Lafayette: Northrup 17-29-3 for 204 yards, TD; Sean O’Malley 6-9-1 for 65 yards, TD; Bucknell: Bitikofer 14-22-0 for 183 yards, 2 TDs; Earle 11-13-0 for 145 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Lafayette: Julius Young 1-61, TD; Quinn Revere 6-61; Joe Gillettte, 3-61; K.J. Rodgers 3-44; Jordan Hull 1-14; Sutton 1-9; Logan Whelan 1-9, TD; Stephen Stillianos 4-6; Simpson 1-5; Jake Taggart 1-2; Gavin Barclay 1-(-3). Bucknell: Brandon Sanders 12-179, 2 TDs; Alex Twiford 3-52, TD; Dominic Lyles 5-51, TD; Bennett 3-25; Cooper 2-21.