NORTHUMBERLAND — Emily Lockard appeared poised to end Northumberland Christian’s much-anticipated district playoff adventure before it left the Bingaman Activity Center.
Benton’s 6-foot-2 senior center wore out the Warriors’ defense early Tuesday, scoring 12 first-quarter points and giving the Tigers reason to believe throughout the half.
Northumberland Christian countered with a key second-half adjustment, relentlessly challenging the Benton guards to prevent the ball from reaching the Tigers dominant post.
“She’s a great player, an awesome player, and she really gave us fits in the first half,” said Warriors coach Dan Severn, after his team’s 55-35 win. “We just kept trying and trying (to defend her) until we found something that worked.”
Northumberland Christian forced 20 turnovers after halftime and spread the wealth on offense for a 20-point win in the District 4 Class A quarterfinals. The fourth-seeded Warriors (19-4) won their 11th straight game, setting up a semifinal against No. 1 seed Northeast Bradford and qualifying for the state tournament as a district semifinalist.
The semifinal date will be announced, but the Warriors are committed to play in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament in DuBois at 3 p.m. Friday with a potential championship game slated for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Their first district game, however, was a smashing success. Emily Garvin scored 21 of her game-high 25 points in the first half, while Emma Ulmer and Kaitlyn Bookwalter each netted 11.
“This was amazing,” said Ulmer, who added seven boards, four steals and two blocks. “This was our goal and we’re just having so much fun doing this.”
“That was a barn-burner,” Severn added. “To hear the crowd in the game — on both sides — it was a really fun game to play.”
Benton, the No. 5 seed which finished 11-12, put five seniors on the floor at the start and traded baskets with host Warriors. More precisely, Lockard traded buckets with Garvin — scoring 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting to the Northumberland sophomore’s 10 — to push the Tigers in front 15-14.
A dynamic second period by Garvin (11 points, six boards) helped the Warriors get a 27-24 leg up at halftime. Only Ulmer (four points) and point guard Rebekah Hayner (two) added to Garvin’s tally in the half. Meanwhile, the Warriors encountered foul trouble dealing with Lockard as Ulmer, Hayner, Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Anna Ulmer all carrying two.
“Our coach told us we need to stop her,” said Emma Ulmer, “but it was hard to stop her because she’s tall and strong.”
Northumberland’s defense forced 11 third-quarter turnovers, limiting Benton to 2-of-8 shooting with Lockard making just 1 of 2. The Warriors’ lead popped to 44-29 at period’s end.
“We ended up fronting her and not let her getting the ball,” said Severn. “If she had position behind the person who was fronting her, we would try to get somebody else over to help so she just didn’t have anything easy in the paint. Our bigs played really good defense on her.”
“I think the guards played really well,” Emma Ulmer added. “They stopped the ball and, if she would get the ball inside, they would drop down and help us in there.”
Emma Ulmer had three steals in the third, while Hayner and Maddy Snyder each had one.
On the offensive end, Emma Ulmer had a seven-point third while Bookwalter added six on the strength of crisp ball movement.
“When we’re attacking from more sides and passing constantly, it gets them off guard and we can get an open shot,” said Garvin. “Once we started hitting shots and pulling ahead a little bit, that always hypes you up.”
Lockard had just four second-half points on 2-of-6 shooting. Northumberland got points from all five starters and reserve Emma Treas in the second half.
“That’s Norry Christian basketball; we play team basketball,” said Severn. “Emily does what she has to do, and sometimes she has to step up and take control. But we did a really nice job of working our offense and getting everybody involved. We needed to get patient and work ourselves into our offense.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A TOURNAMENT
GIRLS QUARTERFINAL
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 55,
BENTON 35
Benton (11-12) 35
Cecelia Aten 0 4-7 4, Abby Dougher 2 0-0 6, Evie Bowman 0 1-4 1, Naomi Baker 1 0-0 2, Emily Lockard 10 2-4 22. Totals 13 7-15 35.
3-point goals: Dougher 2.
Did not score: Morgan Smith, Gracey Baker, Maggie Whitenight.
Northumberland Chr. (19-4) 55
Rebekah Hayner 3 0-0 6, Maddy Snyder 0 1-2 1, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 4 3-5 11, Emily Garvin 10 4-12 25, Emma Ulmer 5 1-2 11, Anna Ulmer 0 0-2 0, Emma Treas 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 10-25 55.
3-point goals: Garvin.
Did not score: Bethany Dressler.
Score by quarters
Benton`15`9`5`6 — 35
Norry Chr.`14`13`17`11 — 55