SUNBURY — Loyalsock’s Aidan Gair can catch fire from deep at any time.
Danville found that out twice this season.
During the regular season, Gair scored 11 fourth-quarter points to help the Lancers rally for a victory. On Friday night, Gair hit two deep 3s late in the first half to send Loyalsock to the locker room tied in a game it trailed for most of the second quarter.
“That’s what he does,” Danville coach Lenny Smith said of the Lancers’ shooting guard. “You can’t let him get off. He’s going to get his 3s, but you can’t let him go off.”
The Ironmen put Jagger Dressler on Gair and he limited the Loyalsock guard to zero points in the third quarter on just two shots, and Danville shot 22-of-26 from the free-throw line in the second half as the Ironmen beat Loyalsock, 64-54, in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship game, handing the Lancers (23-1) their first loss of the season.
“I was trying to limit his shots and not let him touch the ball (at all),” Dressler said. “He makes a lot of shots, so I thought I needed to keep him away from the ball.”
It’s Danville’s second Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament title in three years. However, with just one starter back from last year’s district championship team, the Ironmen felt they had something to prove this season.
“Sitting on the bench, watching teams before us succeed, made us want to come out here and have the same success,” Dressler said.
Danville (18-6) will be the No. 2 seed for the upcoming District 4 Class 4A Tournament, and will host Mifflinburg — probably on Friday night — in the quarterfinals. Loyalsock will be the top seed in the Class 3A, and will host North Penn-Mansfield on Thursday night in the quarterfinals. All days are tentative until the district announces the brackets on Sunday afternoon.
The teams went into halftime tied at 29, but Danville got the Lancers into foul trouble quickly in the third quarter. The teams exchanged the lead five times in the quarter until Dante Harward and Jack Smith each knocked down two foul shots in the final 38.5 to send the Ironmen into the final quarter with a 43-39 lead.
“We just knew it was going to be a close battle, so we knew we couldn’t force any shots,” said Harward, who led the Ironmen with 22 points, including 12-of-13 from the line. “The best plan for us was to get the ball inside and get to the free throw line.”
Danville’s defense took over as well in the second half. Loyalsock had just four field goals in a nine-minute stretch of the second half as Dressler locked down Gair, and Smith did an outstanding job on Loyalsock point guard Idris Ali after K.J. Riley had picked up two early fouls.
“We switched K.J. and Jack when K.J. got in early foul trouble,” Lenny Smith said. “We really wanted to keep (Idris) Ali from getting to the basket. Jack’s not normally a defender, but he did a heck of a job (tonight). He played with some heart and desire.”
The Lancers cut their deficit to two on a Gair bucket, but a Dressler tip-in pushed the lead back to four. Ali converted on a drive to cut it to two, but Harward knocked down two foul shots with 4:53 left in the game, and Smith canned a 3-pointer with 4:14 left to push the Danville lead to 52-45.
Loyalsock kept trying to get back into the game — Gair hit an off-balance corner 3-pointer to cut the lead to four with 2:50 left and was 2-of-3 on foul shots to get within three with 2:16 left — but Danville kept knocking down foul shots.
Harward got loose against the press for layup off a feed from Riley, and the Ironmen shot 7-of-8 from the charity stripe to seal the game.
Smith finished with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Dressler had his third double-double of the week with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to go along with his strong defensive game.
“I challenged Jagger before the playoffs to see if he could get to 10 rebounds in every game,” Lenny Smith said.
Gair finished with 22 points, and Saraj Ali was the only other Lancer player in double figures with 10 points.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
at Lockcuff Gymnasium, Shikellamy H.S.
DANVILLE 64, LOYALSOCK 54
Danville (18-6) 64
K.J. Riley 3 3-4 9; Jagger Dressler 5 2-2 12; Dante Harward 4 12-13 22; Mavin James 0 4-4 4; Jack Smith 4 4-7 14; Carson Persing 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 25-30 64.
3-point goals: Harward 2, Smith 2, Persing.
Did not score: Colton Sidler, Mitch Vanden Hueval, Aiden Wikor.
Loyalsock (23-1) 54
River Parris 1 0-0 2; Aidan Gair 8 2-3 22; Saraj Ali 5 0-0 10; Idris Ali 2 0-3 5; Reese Watkins 4 1-2 9; Eli Gair 0 2-2 2; Julian Wilson 2 0-1 4. Totals 22 5-11 54.
3-point goals: Gair 4, I. Ali.
Did not score: Dane Armson, Dom Jennings.
Score by quarters
Danville`18`11`14`21 — 64
Loyalsock`13`16`10`15 — 54