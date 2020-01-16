LEWISBURG — Bucknell forced American into empty possessions on eight of its first nine trips down the court Wednesday, setting the tone for a dominant defensive performance.
The Bison won 68-43 in Patriot League women’s basketball.
“I’m very excited about the way that we performed,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “We tried to give the team some simple things defensively to key in on. I thought we did a really good job with that for the most part.”
It was the fourth straight game Bucknell (12-4, 5-0 Patriot League) held an opponent to fewer than 45 points. The 43 points were the fewest scored this season by the Eagles (6-9, 2-3).
The Bison held American to 26 points through three quarters.
“We (work) a lot on defense,” Bucknell junior Autumn Ceppi said. “If we don’t do our general principles — talking, communicating, jumping to the ball — that we work on every single day than we won’t succeed. ... Buying into that and doing that made us successful today.”
The Bison didn’t take full advantage of their good defensive start to the game, leading only 8-3. American’s Emily Fisher made a layup in transition to cut Bucknell’s lead to three with four minutes left in the opening quarter.
That’s when Bucknell’s offense got going. Abby Kapp and Ellie Mack each hit 3-pointers, and Tai Johnson knocked down a jumper for an 8-0 Bison run.
The Bison poured it on from there, taking a 19-point lead into halftime. Mack scored nine of her team-high 16 points in the first half.
Bucknell had 11 assists on 14 made field goals in the first half.
“Coming into the game, we knew they were going to double(-team the ballhandler), and people were going to have to move around and knock down shots,” Ceppi said. “Just making sure the ball was moving around fast, and not just taking the first shot (were important). We have people on this team who can knock down shots like crazy.
“We work on getting people good passes every day in practice.”
Ceppi and Kapp each had a career-high six assists. Kapp scored eight of her 14 points in the first half, during which the Bison shot 14-of-26 from the field (53.8%). The Bison held American to 31.8% percent shooting in the opening half, and forced 11 American turnovers.
Woodruff wanted his team to forget about the big lead, and start the second half well.
“That’s my least favorite part of the game,” Woodruff said. “You have that lull at halftime where you can regroup and talk about adjustments. Then you come out and you just don’t know what you’re going to get. I hate that feeling.
“I just wanted us to stay aggressive and not be satisfied.”
Bucknell forced a pair of turnovers — including one of a career-high five steals by Taylor O’Brien that lead to a fastbreak layup — to start a 9-4 run that expanded the Bison’s lead to 44-20.
American got no closer than 19 points the rest of the way.
BUCKNELL 68, AMERICAN 43
American (6-9, 2-3) 43
Morgan Bartner 1-4 0-0 2, Taylor Brown 0-5 1-2 1, Emily Fisher 2-5 1-4 5, Indeya Sanders 1-4 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Marenyi 5-11 3-6 16, Karla Vres 2-4 0-0 4, Maddie Doring 3-7 2-2 10, Laura Graytok 1-3 1-2 5, Thuraya Abdul Hamid 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 8-16 43.
Bucknell (12-4, 5-0) 68
Tessa Brugler 6-9 0-0 12, Ellie Mack 7-10 1-1 16, Taylor O’Brien 3-9 0-0 6, Ally Johnson 2-5 0-0 6, Abby Kapp 5-11 0-0 14, Autumn Ceppi 0-1 2-2 2, Tai Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Carly Krsul 1-2 1-2 3, Gia Hayes 1-1 0-0 2, Emma Shaffer 1-4 0-0 2, Bridget Tobin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 4-5 68.
Halftime: Bucknell, 35-16. 3-point goals: American 5-15 (Marenyi 3-5, Doring 2-4, Bartner 0-1, Vres 0-1, Brown 0-2, Sanders 0-2); Bucknell 8-17 (Kapp 4-7, A. Johnson 2-3, Mack 1-2, T. Johnson 1-2, O’Brien 0-3). Rebounds: American 25 (Vres 7); Bucknell 32 (Mack 8). Assists: American 9 (Fisher 4); Bucknell 19 (Kapp 6, Ceppi 6). Steals: American 8 (Fisher 3); Bucknell 13 (O’Brien 5). Blocked shots: American 5 (Vres 2); Bucknell 4 (Mack 2). Total fouls: American 8; Bucknell 18. Turnovers: American 20; Bucknell 15. A: 805.