Valley swimmers gathered in the check-in station at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium as they prepared to close out the 2020 season.
One of the first things to be claimed by the coronavirus pandemic was the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships, which ended before they even started.
For Shamokin, the disappointment as a team was huge, as Abby Doss missed a chance to win her fourth state championship in the 500 freestyle. Doss, who is now at North Carolina State, was eventually awarded the gold medal, despite there not being a state meet.
The preparation for this year has been difficult for Shamokin, even without trying to replace a seven-time state champion. The Indians have struggled with pool issues, which have forced the team to do dry runs and workouts to stay ready.
“We had delayed our in-water practices due to pool issues at our school,” Shamokin coach Jessica Wolfgang said. “We have been doing a lot of work outside the water to get prepared for the season.”
Shamokin will be built similar to previous years.
The Indian’s numbers are downs, but quality has not been an issue.
“We are very small this year, but the athletes we have are talented individuals,” Wolfgang said. “I would love to have more numbers to win meets, but with this year’s situation it is a disadvantage. I will be focused on improving each athlete individually, and getting them to districts and states. I know many will. My goal is to help the athletes stay healthy and safe while setting record-breaking times.”
One returner who will likely compete for a spot in the final eight at states is Gabby Doss, who has been one of the top breaststroke swimmers in the area.
“She is doing well,” Wolfgang said. “She’s excited for her senior year.”
Doss should compete in multiple events for the Indians. She will also be filling the shoes of her older sister in terms of a leadership role.
Doss and several talented athletes will lead the Indians in the pool, but staying healthy is the most critical part, Wolfgang said.
“This is extremely important to me,” Wolfgang said. “We will be socially distancing at all times, and wearing a mask anytime they are not in the pool. We are ... wiping down any equipment, staying separated at meets and only using certain lanes. There are new restrictions with the coaches and captains meetings.”
Lewisburg is another team that has been forced to make adjustments as its home pool — on the campus of Bucknell — is out of service due to COVID.
“The team is doing well,” Lewisburg coach Derek Updegraff said. “We got off to a late start, but we just completed our first week of practice. We’re grateful to the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA for allowing us to practice at the Sunbury and Milton YMCAs.”
The Green Dragons have some graduation losses, but thanks to a dedicated group of swimmers on both sides of the team, Lewisburg should have plenty of experience and depth to compete.
“I’m still determining where we will be the strongest this year,” Updegraff said. “I think it will be more of a process this year. The goal as always is to compete as hard as we can, and do the best that we can within the conference and at districts. Both teams have consistently placed near the top at districts over the last few years. We would like to do the same again this year.”
Updegraff will be challenged just like every other coach as he attempts to keep the team safe and healthy throughout the season.
“This year is obviously going to be different than other years,” Updegraff said. “The school administrators have the health and safety of the students as their first priority. They’ve worked with the conference and PIAA to put into place several protocols that we must follow for practice and meets. We screen each coach and athlete prior to every practice.”
Danville has built a culture of winning, but last year was especially important as coach Danielle Sticklin took over.
Danville closed out the season with a dominant performance at districts. Luke Stine and several talented swimmers advanced to states. The girls team also repeated as district champions.
“The goal is always to be one of the top-performing teams in the district,” Sticklin said. “My approach tends to be new year, new team. On the boys team, there are upperclassmen — led by our captains Kaleb Hause and Holden Dent — who were motivated by our successes last year. The girls have many top-performers returning and strong leadership from our captains — Joy Zhang, Gabby Hackett and Zoe Zola.”
The expectations are higher in Sticklin’s second season.
“I want my swimmers to continually improve throughout the season, truly race their competition, give it all for their team and peak at the end of the season,” Sticklin said. “Both teams did that last year and that is what I am most proud of. My hope is to carry that through to this year and build on it.”
Sticklin said the Ironmen will work hard to remain in the water and competing.
“That is priority No. 1,” Sticklin said. “We wear masks 100 percent of the time out of the water, and limit numbers in a lane by using both ends of the pool. Meets are still a work in progress, but I will not put my swimmers in a situation that doesn’t seem safe.”
Shamokin
Head coach: Jessica Wolfgang
Assistant coaches: Pat McDevitt (swimming) and Chelsea Kanowicz (diving)
ROSTER
Seniors: Madison Bridy, Megan Roman, Rileigh Nowroski, Gabby Kurtz, Gabby Doss. Sophomores: Vance Shiko, Anthony Feudale, Molly Rossnock. Freshmen: Nina Wilk, Madalyn Roman, Leila Bellis.
Lewisburg
Head coach: Derek Updegraff
Assistant coaches: Hillary Cree
ROSTER
Seniors: Ryleigh Faust, Garza Jazmin, Molly Gill, Jewels Hepner, Vaughn Holthus, Delaney Humphrey, Caleb Leaman, Jakob Powell, Autumn Sena. Juniors: Braden Davis, Alexandra Decker, Carina Pavlov. Sophomores: Anaya Davis, Livia Holthus, Isaac Leaman, Mitchell Malusis. Freshmen: Kieran Davis, Emma Gerlinski, Ella Mirshahi, Mason Ordonez, Valeria Riley, Kimberly Shannon.
Danville
Head coach: Danielle Sticklin
Assistant coaches: Casey Hackett (diving), Justin Riedhammer (assistant coach)
ROSTER
Girls: Victoria Batholomew, Hannah Bartholomew, Coyla Bartholomew, Ava Blansfield, Delaney Bloom, Sara Bowen, Rachael Diehl, Gabrielle Hackett, Elle Hummel, Lilla Oldfield, Brenna Ross, Alivia Shen, Caroline Spahr, Abigail Thomas, Joy Zhang, Zoe Zole.
Boys: Richard Brown, Holden Dent, Connor Fitzgerald, Kayleb Hause, Ryan Hause, Nicholas Krohn, Liam Liotta, Ethan Riedhammer, Renzo Yuasa.