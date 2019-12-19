COAL TOWNSHIP — Danville definitely had a numbers advantage as it traveled to Shamokin for an early-season dual meet Wednesday.
Danville might have had the numbers, but the Shamokin girls have Abby Doss.
In the 500-meter freestyle, Doss posted a 5:02.60 to break her own pool record. After a quick snack, Doss helped the Indians set a school pool record in the 200 freestyle relay.
“I anticipate her dropping all those records that we changed at the beginning of the season,” Shamokin coach Jessica Wolfgang said of Doss. “I foresee those changing multiple times throughout the year, but ... that’s what she wanted to do. It’s kind of her mindset. When she wants it, she goes out and get it done.”
Doss added a win in the 200 freestyle.
“It doesn’t feel like I’ve been doing this for four year, but it catches you quick,” Doss said. “It was kind of painful today. The final 50 at the end Coyla (Bartholomew) gave me a run. Training-wise, it’s good.”
Danville used its numbers advantage to grab a 118-60 win in the girls meet, and a 110-37 win in boys swimming.
“My hope is that this pulls the girls to their own personal best times,” Danville coach Danielle Sticklin said of Doss. “All the girls who swam against the Doss sisters — either one of them (Abby or Gabby) — went into it with a good approach and knew what they were capable of.”
For the Ironmen, Leah Tessarvich won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Caroline Spahr won the 200 individual medley in 2:29.68, and Branna Ross won the 50 free in 25.85. Gabby Hackett also took first place in diving for Danville.
Gabby Doss won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke for the Indians.
Danville was especially good in the relays as it swept all six combined events on the boys and girls sides of the meet.
Luke Stine got the Danville boys off to a good start in the meet, as he opened the 200 medley relay and built a big lead in the backstroke. Kaleb Hause, Ryan Hause and Justin Reidhammer built on that lead as the Ironmen won the opening event in 1:50.4.
All four swimmers also won individual events. Stine won the 100 backstroke (57.59); Riedhammer claimed a victory in the 200 freestyle in 2:06.74; Ryan Hause won the 100 fly (58.47); and Kaleb Hause won the 100 freestyle (52.98). It was important for Stine, who rehabbed from an injury during the early portion of the season.
“I was out all last week up until Bucknell,” Stine said. “We got it all cleared up today. I was really excited to get back to my water. I was there for the first week and now I’m back. The injury happened over the summer, but having to deal with it early in the season was better for me.”
Stine also won the 50 free in 23.89.
GIRLS
DANVILLE 118, SHAMOKIN 60
200 M relay: 1. Danville (Leah Tessarvich, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew, Caroline Spahr), 1:57.30; 200 free: 1. Abby Doss (S), 1:57.61; 2. Coyla Bartholomew (D), 2:04.58; 3. Ana Keller (D), 2:16.62; 200 IM: 1. Caroline Spahr (D), 2:29.68; 2. Joy Zhang (D), 2:34.80; 50 free: 1. Brenna Ross (D), 25.85; 2. Zoe Zola (D), 28.28; 3. Gabby Greager (S), 29.98; 1 mtr diving: 1. Gabby Hackett (D), 174.75; 2. Danielle Hinkle (S), 136.68; 3. Vanessa Gill (D), 121.20; 100 fly: 1. Gabby Doss (S), 59.75; 2. Coyla Bartholomew (D), 1:04.63; 3. Megan Roman (S), 1:11.73; 100 free: 1. Leah Tessarvich (D), 58.61; 2. Madison Bridy (S), 1:02.12; 3. Ava Blansfield (D), 1:10.41; 500 free: 1. Abby Doss (S), 5:02.60; 2. Caroline Spahr (D), 5:52.12; 3. Sidney Springer (D), 6:36.28. 200 free relay: 1. Danville (Caroline Spahr, Leah Tessarvich, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew), 1:47.09; 100 back: 1. Leah Tessarvich (D), 1:11.17; 2. Gabby Greager (S), 1:17.61; 3. Sidney Springer (D), 1:19.72; 100 breast: 1. Gabby Doss (S), 1:06.55; 2. Brenna Ross (D), 1:09.47; 3. Madison Bridy (S), 1:21.04; 400 free relay: 1. Danville (Ana Keller, Blake Hardin, Joy Zhang, Zoe Zola), 4:22.10.
BOYS
DANVILLE 110, SHAMOKIN 37
200 M relay: 1. Danville (Luke Stine, Kaleb Hause, Ryan Hause, Justin Riedhammer), 1:50.40. 200 free: 1. Justin Riedhammer (Danville), 2:06.78; 2. Renzo Yuasa (Danville), 2:09.48; 3. Holden Dent (Danville), 2:10.38; 200 IM: 1. Kaleb Hause (Danville), 2:10.68; 50 free: Luke Stine (Danville), 23.86; 2. Seth Hart (S), 27.15; 3. Nick DelGotto (Danville), 28.20; 1 mtr diving: 1. Gavin Balchunus (S), 180.76; 2. Renzo Yuasa (Danville), 163.80; 3. Aaron Shicora (S), 147.25; 100 fly: 1. Ryan Hause (Danville), 58.41; 2. Cole Hasenbalg (Danville), 1:01.80; 100 free: 1. Kaleb Hause (Danville), 52.98; 2. Holden Dent (Danville), 59.24; 3. Seth Lynn (Danville), 1:04.81; 500 free: 1. Justin Riedhammer (Danville), 5:42.00; 2. Anthony Feudale (S), 6:27.96; 200 free relay: 1. Danville (Justin Riedhammer, Cole Hasenbalg, Luke Stine, Kaleb Hause), 1:38.14; 100 back: 1. Luke Stine (Danville), 57.59; 2. Ryan Hause (Danville), 1:00.95; 3. Cole Hasenbalg (Danville), 1:11.63; 100 breast: 1. Nick DelGotto (Danville), 1:14.50; 2. Seth Hart (S), 1:19.30; 3. Eric Zalar (S), 1:33.32; 400 free relay: 1. Danville (Seth Lynn, Holden Dent, Cole Hasenbalg, Ryan Hause), 4:10.97.