PORT ROYAL — For the second consecutive week the stands at Port Royal Speedway were packed Saturday, as it was the only sporting event occurring in the area due to actions taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Lance Dewease started on the pole and won the sprint car race by 7.5 seconds. It was his 113th win at the speedway.
There was some good racing behind Dewease with Logan Wagner, Danny Dietrich, Lucas Wolfe and Mike Wagner rounding out the top five.
“I’ll tell you what means more than anything,” Dewease said, “it’s all the fans that showed up today with all that’s been going on.”
Dewease said he was able to perform well since he was in front of the other competitors.
“We got better when the rubber got down,” he said. “Clean air means everything here, so it was hard to get through with cars running side by side.”
Dewease added that he thought it was important to race at Port Royal this week because he doesn’t know what the future holds because of the coronavirus.
“We might be back next week, but we aren’t going to be here every week,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, so we decided to race today and race (Sunday).”
Donald Lingo from Millsboro, Del. also wired the field in the late model race.
Donald Lingo’s outside pole starting position gave him the advantage on the first lap of the late model feature, and he was followed by Mike Lupfer, Ross Robinson, Scott Flickinger and Tim Smith.
Lingo opened up a sizable lead, but by lap 18, Robinson, also from Delaware, was on his rear bumper.
Robinson pulled beside Lingo late in the race, but was not able to pass him. Lingo won by 1.17 seconds.
“I love this place,” Lingo said. “It’s the third time we’ve been here, and I’ve had a lot of fun. I couldn’t see Ross until he slid up beside me.”
Robinson, last week’s winner Trevor Feathers, Lupfer and Smith rounded out the top five.
“I followed him and pulled up beside him in the turn,” Robinson said. “I didn’t want him to see me and I thought I could get by.
“It’s pretty cool for a couple of Delaware guys coming up here and running one, two. It’s going to be a fun ride home.”