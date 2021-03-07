MOUNT CARMEL — Playoff basketball routinely brings out the best in Mount Carmel’s girls, but there was an aspect of Saturday’s district semifinal that pushed the Red Tornadoes to another level.
Four senior starters — Lauren Ayres, Caroline Fletcher, Dani Rae Renno and Lauren Shedleski — averaged 92 career varsity games, and played at home for the final time. It provided motivation that equaled — if not surpassed — the desire to play for a 10th district championship in 11 seasons.
“We just came out pumped up, had our intensity up, and we have a lot of seniors who were all excited to play,” said Fletcher. “It helped us, like our coach said, go out with a bang.”
Mount Carmel, ignited by full-court pressure, scored the first 26 points of the game and kept once-beaten South Williamsport off the scoreboard until fewer than three minutes remained in the first half. The Red Tornadoes led by a couple dozen at halftime, and cruised to a 46-25 win in the District 4 Class 2A semis.
“There’s been some games this season we’ve struggled a little bit defensively, and to come out and have them not score in the quarter ... it was a nice start,” said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. “If you come out and play good defense, you can kind of knock teams off their game plan a little bit and rattle them. I think that happened and they never really got back on track.”
Dani Rae Renno scored 10 points to become the fifth girl in Mount Carmel history to surpass 1,500 in a career. Shedleski had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Ayres and junior Mia Chapman each added six.
The second-seeded Red Tornadoes (15-5) advanced to Thursday’s district final (5:30 p.m. at Williamsport H.S.) to face No. 1 Southern Columbia (16-4), a 77-62 winner over Northeast Bradford.
South Williamsport, which had won three straight after a loss to Sullivan County, finished 12-2. The Mounties hadn’t allowed more than 34 points in a game; Mount Carmel hadn’t scored fewer than 35.
“We knew that, historically, their games were lower-scoring whereas ours were higher scoring,” said Shedleski, who played in her 101st varsity game. “So we just had to play our game: dominate in the paint, hit some outside shots, stop them with the full-court press, and keep them out of their rhythm offensively.”
The press was, well, impressive. The Red Tornadoes created nine first-quarter turnovers, and hounded South Williamsport into 0-of-6 shooting while they shot 7-of-8 for a 16-0 lead.
“I don’t think it surprised me because I know we can play like that,” said Fletcher. “We just used our momentum. We love pressing, so we just used that and ran with it.”
Renno, who entered with a 22-point scoring average, made three of her first four shots, including a bucket off a Fletcher assist in the midst of a 10-0 run that opened the second quarter. Shedleski buried a pair of 3s in the spree, and Fletcher scored a putback as the margin grew to 26-0.
South Williamsport junior Claudia Green, who finished with a game-high 13 points, hit a 3-pointer to end the drought with 2:52 left in the half. Mount Carmel led 27-3 at the break.
Seven Red Tornadoes scored in the third quarter, and their lead became 42-12.
“This is the best time of year,” said Shedleski. “We work hard all season, and coach always says, ‘Once it hits playoffs, it’s a whole new ballgame.’ We come out wanting to win, but this year more than any, being a senior and knowing that any day it could be my last game. That really fuels the fire.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
MOUNT CARMEL 46, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 25
South Williamsport (12-2) 25
Claudia Green 5 2-2 13, Piper Minier 2 1-1 6, Sofia Casella 1 0-0 2, Rachel Stahl 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 3-3 25.
3-point goals: Green, Minier.
Did not score: Aleigha Rieppel, Grace Miller, Zoe Threeton, Lillian Bradley, Mia Breen.
Mount Carmel (15-5) 46
Lauren Ayres 2 0-0 6, Mia Chapman 3 0-0 6, Caroline Fletcher 2 1-3 5, Lauren Shedleski 2 2-2 8, Dani Rae Renno 5 0-0 10, Alyssa Reisinger 1 0-0 2, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 5, Sarah Sosky 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 3-5 46.
3-point goals: Ayres 2, Shedleski 2, Pizzoli.
Did not score: Katie Witkoski, Maggie McCracken, Molly McCracken, Ava Chapman, Sydney Reed.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport`0`3`9`13 — 25
Mount Carmel`16`11`15`4 — 46