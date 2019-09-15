LEWISBURG — As Bucknell took the field Saturday after honoring first responders for its Hero Appreciation Day, Simeon Page carried a large American flag onto the field.
Villanova’s defense, however, might have tempted Bucknell to wave the white flag instead.
The Wildcats (3-0) harassed Bison starter John Chiarolanzio during the first half, generating a pick-six and tons of pressure, while quarterback Daniel Smith accounted for four total touchdowns in a 45-10 win Saturday evening at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
“I’m proud of how we handled ourselves,” said Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini. “Villanova was certainly a faster offense than we were a faster defense, but we played well at times and were opportunistic with turnovers.”
Rick Mottram picked off a Smith pass in the first half, and Bucknell hit a 59-yard pass from Chiarolanzio to Blais Herman, but missed opportunities plagued the host Bison (0-3) in the form of two interceptions, two missed field goals and two turnovers on downs.
Bucknell trailed 28-0 at the half, as Villanova set the tone early with a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jaquon Amos on the game’s third play, only 22 seconds in.
“We’ve been doing a pretty good job with our secondary, and that’s the second time this year we’ve had an interception returned for a touchdown,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. “When it comes that early, that’s certainly a good thing.”
The Wildcats didn’t slow down, either. Smith fired touchdown passes of 6, 13 and 23 yards in the contest, finishing with 109 yards in all. Villanova’s ground game, spearheaded by Justin Covington, Jalen Jackson and DeeWil Barlee, racked up 262 yards against the Bison.
“We’re still giving up a lot of big plays, especially in the ground game,” Cecchini said. “We just talked to the guys about keeping on plugging away.”
Covington broke a 64-yard run one snap after Bucknell’s first missed field goal of the first half, and Barlee scored his first career touchdown on a 78-yard run to make it 42-3.
Bucknell was forced to the air by Villanova’s defense as the Wildcats hamstrung Chad Freshnock to 13 yards on nine carries. Chiarolanzio attempted 32 passes, and Logan Bitikofer 22, with a combined 23 completions between the two. Chiarolanzio threw for 134 yards and Bitikofer 91.
“John’s toughness was outstanding,” Cecchini said. “He took a few shots, but he didn’t want to come out. He got back up every time. But we told him we wanted to get Logan some work and rest his (non-throwing) shoulder.”
VILLANOVA 45, BUCKNELL
Villanova`14`14`14`3 — 45
Bucknell`0`0`3`7 — 10
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
V - Jaquan Amos 34 interception return (Drew Kresge kick)
V - Todd Summers 23 pass from Daniel Smith (Kresge kick)
Second quarter
V - Smith 3 run (Kresge kick)
V - Changa Smith 6 pass from Smith (Kresge kick)
Third quarter
V - Dez Boykin 13 pass from Smith (Kresge kick)
B - FG, Ethan Torres 37
V - DeeWil Barlee 78 run (Kresge kick)
Fourth quarter
B - Logan Bitikofer 4 run (Torres kick)
V - FG, Kresge 35
TEAM STATISTICS
`V`B
First downs`15`16
Rushes-yards`37-262`29-46
Passing`13-26-1`23-55-2
Pass yards`124`225
Total offense`386`271
Penalties`6-65`8-74
Fumbles-lost`1-1`3-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Villanova: Justin Covington 7-119; DeeWil Barlee 5-85; Daniel Smith 5-28; Jalen Jackson 7-27; Dan Cirino 4-19; Ike Osuagwu 5-7; Jaaron Hayek 1-7; Jack Schetelich 1-4; Jevon Jones 1-2; TEAM 1-minus-32. Bucknell: Alex Barnard 4-25; Chad Freshnock 9-13; Joe Fex 2-6; John Chiarolanzio 5-4; Tarrin Earle 1-3; Logan Bitikofer 7-0.
PASSING — Villanova: Daniel Smith 12-23-1, for 109 yards, 3 TDs; Jack Schetelich 1-3-0, for 15 yards. Bucknell: John Chiarolanzio 11-32-2, for 134 yards; Logan Bitikofer 12-22-0, for 91 yards; Alex Pechin 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Villanova: Todd Summers 4-38; Changa Hodge 4-25; Josh McGrigg 1-22; Andrew Perez 1-15; Dez Boykin 1-13; Jalen Jackson 1-8; Charlie Gilroy 1-3. Bucknell: John McGuire 6-46; Brandon Sanders 6-43; Blais Herman 3-72; Steven Walier 3-13; Connor Holmes 2-24; Matt McCreight 2-17; Alex Barnard 1-10.