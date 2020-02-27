WILLIAMSPORT — Shamokin’s Abby Doss has been a standout on the District 4 swimming scene since her freshman year, and Wednesday’s Class 2A championship meet seemed like the final send-off for one of its most decorated competitors.
Doss opened with a leg on the Indians’ 200 medley relay, but the anticipated highlight came when she hit the water for her first individual race, the 200-yard individual medley.
Doss bolted ahead of Lewisburg’s Delaney Humphrey and held a slim lead through the first lap. She continued to stay in front and pulled away for the win in 2 minutes, 2.98 seconds, slashing her seed time (2:09.20) and winning the event for a fourth consecutive year.
“I’m actually pretty pumped for it,” Doss said. “We’ve been training really hard this season, and I’ve been really excited for it. I’m not disappointed by my IM, but I’m not happy with it. I was trying to go under my record.”
Doss might have missed her record (2:01.91), but she posted a time faster than all but two swimmers Wednesday — and they were both on the boys’ side.
Doss also swam the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. Shamokin took fourth in the 200 medley, but had to make some adjustments to its lineup after an injury. In the 200 free event, Shamokin finished second in 1:43.88 with the team of Gabby Greager, Gabby Doss, Madison Bridy and Abby Doss. Danville’s girls won both relay races.
“Danville finished it really nice in both the relays,” Abby Doss said. “They are just set up so nice for sprinters. It was fun to race them.”
The Ironmen girls and boys swept the 200 medleys, opening the district meet with two quick wins before a 10-minute break. The victories immediately put the field on notice as Danville edged Bloomsburg’s top group on the girls’ side, and Central Columbia and Bloomsburg on the boys’ side.
The Ironmen also broke school medley records. The boys group of Luke Stine, Kaleb Hause, Ryan Hause and Renzo Yuasa clocked a program-best 1:30.58. Hause later took third in the 100 butterfly.
“We were all so excited,” Stine said of the medley. “Everybody was down there cheering and hyping each other up for their next races. Everybody was just so hyped.”
Danville’s quartet of Leah Tessarvich, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew and Caroline Spahr broke a school medley record that had stood for at least 10 years with a time of 1:52.09.
“Our medley relay was seeded first. It’s kind of like a win-or-lose situation,” Bartholomew said. “If you don’t have a good time or a good start it’s hard to recover from, because it’s only a (50-yard leg), but I know we’ve been working on them and we hit them good. Really good today.”
The same group — with a revised order of Spahr, Tessarvich, Ross and Bartholomew — edged the field in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:41.47.
Bartholomew wasn’t able to rest long after the medley with the 200 free next. She faced a difficult field that featured Shamokin’s Gabby Doss and Lewisburg’s Alexandra Decker, but opened the race staying with both swimmers. Bartholomew gained separation with her turns, and won in 1:59.42, barely ahead of Gabby Doss (1:59.48).
“She’s a good competitor, and I love racing her and her sister,” Bartholomew said of Gabby Doss. “I knew I was in for a race. My plan was just to stick with her through the first half of it. I tried to pull ahead during the third 50, but it was hard. She knows how to race. At the end when I pulled through and won, that’s what I’ve been training for all season.”
Ross entered with the top seed time in the 50 free, but settled for second as Jersey Shore’s Jordan O’Connor won in 24.90 seconds. It was a close race throughout with Ross clocking 25.20. Lewisburg’s Anna Batkowski finished third in 25.70.
Danville boys and girls held the team lead after the first day of competition. The event concludes today.
DISTRICT 4 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Williamsport H.S.
Girls
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Leah Tessarvich, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew, Caroline Spahr), 1:52.09; 200 free: 1. Coyla Barthlolomew (DAN), 1:59.42; 2. Gabrielle Doss (SHAM) 1:29.48; 3. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 2:04.07; 200 IM: 1. Abby Doss (SHAM), 2:02.98; 2. Delaney Humphrey (LEW), 2:14.66; 3. Annabell Reck (BLOOM), 2:14.93; 50 free: 1. Jordan O’Connor (JS), 24.90; 2. Brenna Ross (DAN), 25.20; Anna Barkowski (DAN), 25.70; 100 fly: 1. Meaghan Keegan (JS), 1:00.91; 2. Sarah McHenry (CC), 1:01.44; 3. Karlee Wallis (HUGH), 1:01.78; 200 free relay: 1. Danville (Caroline Spahr, Leah Tessarvich, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew), 1:41.47.
Boys
200 medley relay: Danville (Luke Stine, Kaleb Hause, Ryan Hause, Justin Riedhammer), 1:30.58; 200 free: 1. Reese Kurian (CC), 1:49.41; 2. Andrew Sponenberg (CC), 1:49.91; 3. Thomas Haynos (LEW), 1:50.85; 200 IM: 1. Colten Bennett (BLOOM), 1:59.23; 2. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 2:01.88; 3. Brady Madden (CC), 2:03.27; 50 free: 1. Ahmed Elbetagy (BLOOM), 21.98; 2. Alex Butzler (JS), 22.35; 3. Nathan Sponenberg (CC), 22.73; 100 fly: 1. Bryant LaCroix (BLOOM), 52.66; 2. Nick Kishbaugh (CC), 52.86; 3. Ryan Hause (DAN), 55.97. 200 free relay: 1. Central Columbia (Reese Kurian, Nick Kishbaugh, Brady Madden, Nathan Sponenberg), 1:30.01.