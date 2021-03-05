LEWISBURG — Rylee Shawver and Roz Noone made clutch 3-pointers late in Thursday's district playoff game despite the high stakes, and the weight of the previous season on their shoulders.
With her shot, Shawver thrust a Midd-West program that was winless a season ago ahead of top-seeded Lewisburg with 2:18 to play in the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal. The Mustangs senior point guard spurred a comeback from what had been a 13-point, third-quarter deficit.
"I just focused on the rim and went for the shot, and when I threw it up I knew it was going in," said Shawver. "When we had that lead we were just so pumped. We finally thought, Man, we have them."
However, Noone answered for the Green Dragons mere seconds later, not willing to watch a team that missed the postseason in her junior year suffer a crushing upset. The senior shooting guard's 3-pointer ignited an 8-0 closing run that gave Lewisburg a thrilling 40-34 win.
"I knew we needed a 3-pointer (for the lead). So, when we had that play, I ran to the corner and I was wide-open so I knew I had to give it a try," she said. "I felt good about it. I was confident that it would go in."
Lewisburg (13-5) won its third in a row, and earned a semifinal date with fourth-seeded Central Columbia (10-9), a 59-33 winner over Montoursville. The Green Dragons host the game at 7 p.m. Monday.
"Midd-West played a great game; they really got after it," said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. "We got them down ... and we let them right back into the game. We played really tight."
The Mustangs, who hadn't appeared in the postseason since 2016, finished 6-13.
"We had to take advantage of this opportunity. We had to," said Midd-West second-year coach Erica Wagner. "We prepared these last three days, and I thought we were ready. A couple bounces of the ball one way or the other and the game could have easily went the other way."
The Mustangs were swept by Lewisburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II play by 24 and 10 points, but they were a handful from the start Thursday. They mixed a full-court, trapping zone with a constantly shifting halfcourt defense that helped rush the Green Dragons into 4-of-14 shooting and an 8-all tie after one quarter.
Lewisburg played the last 10-plus minutes of the first half at 16-3, including an 11-2 spurt of the final four minutes for a 22-11 halftime lead. Noone scored the final six points of the half, and finished with a game-high 15. She converted a three-point early in the third quarter as the margin grew to 26-13.
"We were struggling, for sure, but we just stayed positive," said Shawver, who scored a team-high 12 points. "We knew if we fought strong in the second half we could have them on their toes. We knew we had them frustrated from the get-go. We just had a couple minutes when we were on our heels."
The Green Dragons committed seven of their 15 turnovers in the third quarter, most of them late, as Midd-West pulled within 28-21.
"It was really stressful toward the end of the third quarter," Noone said. "We were just throwing the ball away and giving them easy points. They're a really aggressive team, and they fight for everything they have."
Bella Fave and Shawver — two of Midd-West's six seniors — hit consecutive 3-pointers to make it 26-19 with 2:40 left in the third. The sequence sparked a 16-3 run that drew the Mustangs even at 29 with 4:06 to play. Alexis Walter's pass to a cutting Fave broke the tie. After a Sophie Kilbride free throw and a Regan Llanso putback bumped Lewisburg in front, Shawver drilled her go-ahead 3 from top-left of the arc.
"They got dribble-penetration, and then they were kicking it out and hitting shots," said Sample. "They did a good job with that, (and) got us in a little bit of trouble."
Noone's answer from the right wing made it 35-34. Kilbride followed with a runner with 1:08 left, and the Dragons closed by making the first shot in three trips to the foul line.
"We went 0-22 (last season), and if someone said, 'You'll be playing in the first round of districts next year,' I think people probably would have said, 'Yeah, right,'" said Wagner. "They didn't settle. We've been talking about that — go after what you deserve. They left it all on the court."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A QUARTERFINAL
LEWISBURG 40, MIDD-WEST 36
Midd-West (6-13) 34
Rylee Shawver 5 0-0 12, Makenna Dietz 1 0-0 2, Chloe Sauer 4 1-4 9, Bella Fave 4 0-0 9, Alexis Walter 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 1-4 34.
3-point goals: Shawver 2, Fave.
Did not score: Leah Ferster, Alyssa Fisher.
Lewisburg (13-5) 40
Roz Noone 5 3-5 15, Sophie Kilbride 2 3-6 7, Regan Llanso 2 0-0 4, Lauren Gross 1 1-5 3, Hope Drumm 3 1-2 7, Maddie Still 1 2-4 4. Totals 14 10-22 40.
3-point goals: Noone 2.
Did not score: Maddie Materne.
Score by quarters
Midd-West`8`3`10`13 — 34
Lewisburg`8`14`7`12 — 40