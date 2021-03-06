COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin senior Ari Nolter is driven to be the best she can be.
That’s true in the classroom, and on the volleyball and basketball courts.
“I like to overachieve at things, and I don’t want to settle for less than I can put forward,” Nolter said. “I’ve always been like that. Being on varsity teams and seeing the girls in front of us who were leaders shows you what you want to be. I want to be better than anyone in front of me.”
That attitude was on display Thursday night in a District 4 Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinal, as Nolter scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Indians (10-5) past Danville, and into Monday’s semifinals against Athens.
It’s also on display in the classroom where Nolter has maintained a GPA of 97% while taking an assortment of Advanced Placement courses, and a course through a dual-enrollment program with Luzerne County Community College.
“Nothing rattles her,” Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert said. “She’s a calm kid. She just does what she needs to do all the time.”
Nolter’s performance on the court, her academic performance and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
“Ari is a great all-around kid,” Rickert said. “She is so consistent. Her consistent presence has been key this year, whether it’s hitting big shots or making big defensive plays. Ari is very intelligent; she’s a smart player. ... She’s a workhorse.”
That attribute of Nolter’s has been even more important this season as the Indians are navigating their season during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
“This season is definitely a crazy one, to say the least,” Nolter said. “I’m just glad we were able to play at all this season. We really didn’t know if we could.”
Nolter is one of three senior captains — along with Grace Nazih and Emma Kramer — and said those three stepping into leadership positions has been important to Shamokin’s success on the court.
For an Indians team that played as many freshmen and sophomores (three) as seniors in their playoff-opening win, that leadership has been critical.
“Being a leader is my biggest role,” Nolter said. “Being a shooter, an offensive threat is a big help to the team, too.”
Nolter has definitely been an offensive threat, leading the Indians with 10.3 points per game. That offensive success has come as a result of her work ethic, which she is trying to share with her two younger sisters — Morgan, a junior, and Madi, a freshman.
“They’re always in the gym,” Rickert said. “They’re always shooting together. They’re close. It’s funny when you see them kind of give it to each other. After practice a lot of times, those three are the last three out of the gym.”
The Nolter trio played varsity volleyball together for the Indians in the fall, as well.
“It’s awesome to share this experience with them,” Ari Nolter said. “We’ve talked about it for quite a while, since we were younger. It’s special to us.”
Volleyball is the sport that Nolter intends to pursue next year at Misericordia, where she plans to study nursing.
“The campus is beautiful, and their nursing program is really good,” Nolter said, adding that Misericordia has a partnership with Geisinger that she saw as a benefit.
Volleyball is also a way that Nolter gives back, as she volunteers as a coach for the Shamokin youth program, working with kids from second to eighth grade.
“I love volleyball,” Nolter said. “Showing younger kids what they can grow up and achieve in the varsity program is important, and it keeps the program improving.”
Nolter stays plenty busy in the school. In addition to athletics and her courses, she’s in the gifted program/club and the National Honor Society. She’s also a member of student council, and a sportswriter for the school newspaper.
“It’s just my personality; I like to be busy,” Nolter said. “I don’t ever want to be just sitting around. I always like to be doing something.”
For now, Nolter wants to keep having basketball practice and games for as long as possible.