LEWISBURG — Rylee Dyroff was forced to play the second half of Thursday’s field hockey game with a bulky protective glove on her right hand.
Lewisburg’s sophomore forward was obviously hindered by the cumbersome mitt. She scored only two second-half goals after burying the first three in the Green Dragons’ 11-0 rout of Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II rival Midd-West.
“Rylee really came on today. She was ready,” said Daneen Zaleski, Lewisburg’s first-year coach. “We did our tipping drills (Wednesday) — she asked for them, and we did them — so she was on it.”
A second-year starter, Dyroff recorded her third multi-goal game of the season. She has nearly as many goals (11) through six games as she had points in her freshman year (14).
“I think it really helps me with confidence and so they can get the ball to me,” she said. “I just have to put it in.”
Gaby Markunas posted her third game with at least four goals this season, scoring the 50th of her career with five minutes to play. Green Dragons junior Dana Mangano added a goal in each half.
Lewisburg (5-1 overall, 4-1 HAC-II) boosted its average to 9.2 goals per game in five victories. The only time the Green Dragons have scored fewer than seven goals was in a 2-0 loss at HAC-II leader Bloomsburg a week ago.
“When they come with their game faces and pass like that ... I mean, our passing was gorgeous, and that’s what we were working on. They executed it beautifully,” said Zaleski, an All-American mid while at Bloomsburg University who was the Division II National Player of the Year in 1988. “I was not expecting this, but we have been preparing and focusing. In practice we work hard (and) we play hard. They showed it today.”
Midd-West (5-3, 2-3), which dropped a 2-0 decision to Bloomsburg on Tuesday, fell behind just less than four minutes in.
Lewisburg’s Allie Mast took a shot off a restart that deflected off Mustangs goalie Aleah Gemberling to Dyroff’s stick in space above the left post. Two minutes later, Markunas hit one straightaway that got just under Gemberling’s kick attempt, and Dyroff cleaned it up.
Dyroff had a hat trick before the midway point of the first half, converting on the Green Dragons’ third of 10 total penalty corners. Mast received Markunas’ insert on the right side and sent a short pass to Kara Koch. She centered the ball to Izabel Zaleski, who sent it on to Dyroff for a finish at the left post. Zaleski had three assists, upping her team-leading total to 12.
“I think we played very well,” said Dyroff. “We had good, short passes. I think we all just thought ‘(be) first to the ball’ every time and be aggressive, and it worked.”
Things went so well for Lewisburg that, with fewer than 10 minutes to play in the half, Mangano tracked down a ball on the left side of the circle well wide of the cage and tried to flick a pass in front. The ball snuck through the defense and into the back right corner of the cage for a 5-0 lead.
Dyroff, who sat out the latter portion of the first half after injuring her hand, returned wearing the large, padded black glove to start the second half. She scored twice more in the first eight minutes, starting with a strong finish off Markunas’ assist on a three-on-two rush.
The Mustangs were limited to two shots and two corners by an experienced group — primarily Mast, Macy Brown and Sierra Brazier — that cleared most everything in Midd-West’s attacking end. Izabel Zaleski controlled the midfield for Lewisburg, setting up goals by Mangano and Markunas in the final 10 1/2 minutes.
“I’m very proud of my girls for staying classy, keeping their heads up and never giving up. I will take that 100 times,” said Mustangs coach Jodie Sheaffer. “I’m also proud of our J.V. team for playing the last 15 minutes of the game and never giving up.”
LEWISBURG 11, MIDD-WEST 0
First half
L-Rylee Dyroff, 26:19; L-Dyroff (Gaby Markunas), 24:16; L-Dyroff (Izabel Zaleski), 15:40; L-Markunas, 12:10; L-Dana Mangano, 9:21.
Second half
L-Dyroff, 25:38; L-Dyroff (Kara Koch), 22:06; L-Markunas, 17:50; L-Mangano (Zaleski), 10:28; L-Markunas (Zaleski), 8:12; L-Markunas, 5:00.
Shots: L 23-2. Corners: L 10-2. Saves: Midd-West 12 (Aleah Gemberling 5, Paris Seebold 5, Marlo Spriggle 2); Lewisburg 2 (Kerstin Koons).