MANDATA — They managed to stay unbeaten as they awaited the return of several injured wrestlers to the lineup.
And coach Chuck Johnson’s injured Line Mountain Eagles are getting closer to returning.
Meanwhile, another Valley team on the rise is making some noise as the season heats up, and the District 4 dual meet tournament approaches in a few weeks.
Both Milton and LIne Mountain went 5-0 in Saturday’s Duals, with the Eagles claiming the title based on point differential. The two did not meet in the tournament.
Shikellamy also had a nice day, bouncing back from an opening loss to Line Mountain to go 4-1 and Lewisburg, with a young team which got even more inexperienced by the time they reached Mandata finished a respectable 2-3 in the annual event.
With teams like Wyalusing and Tamaqua on the schedule, Johnson thought his team might have some challenges in defending its championship Saturday.
Johnson, noting that the goal is always to win them all, said, “We thought we had a real good chance to go 5-0 on the day, but we thought Wyalusing or Tamaqua could be tight matches.”
However, he said the Rams and Blue Raiders were missing some wrestlers so “it worked out in our favor and we won the toss-up matches, so (the scores) looked worse than we thought it was going to be.
We thought it would be tighter.”
The Eagles beat longtime rival Shikellamy 57-21 (it was 21-all at the halfway point) then dispatched Pequea Valley, Wyalusing, Tamaqua and Lewisburg with little trouble.
Helping the Eagles’ cause were upset wins by juniors Jacob Feese (182) and Dominick Bridi (220) over ranked opponents.
Jacob Feese was looking forward to a chance to facing a fellow returning PIAA qualifier.
The Line Mountain junior got his chance and made the most of it with a gutty 3-2 decision over Tamaqua’s Nate Wickersham.
Feese came in ranked No. 3 in the state and 11-3 on the season while Wickersham was 10-2.
Feese got an early takedown and let Wickersham out, then cut him again in the second period making it 2-2. In the third Feese chose bottom and escaped to get the win.
But it didn’t come easy.
Wickersham was close to getting out near the edge of the mat as time was winding down, but Feese stayed strong.
“I wasn’t too worried. I was fine with him,” Feese said. “He’s not better than the other kids I wrestled earlier this year.”
Bridi, ranked No. 24 at 220, pinned Wyalusing’s previously unbeaten and No. 7-ranked Jackson Chilson in 3 minutes, 45 seconds.
Also for the Eagles, senior Blake Wirt (No. 12) went 5-0 on the day with five pins to improve to 21-2, senior Riley Heim was nearly as impressive, with five wins (four by fall and one technical fall), sophomore Mason Leshock was 5-0 with four falls and a decision and junior Bryce Carl was 5-0 with three pins.
Coach Anspach said that Colton Taylor, Kyler Crawford, Chase Hoffman and Aven Ayala all had great days, going 5-0.
A pair of sub-.500 wrestlers Ayala (4-7 coming in) and Taylor (6-10) each had five falls and Hoffman had four while Crawford (No. 17) had three pins and a technical fall to improve to 19-8.
“The rest of the team had three or four wins apiece,” Anspach said. “We had some battles down here and we came out on top of most of them.”
One of Ayala’s falls came after it appeared that he would be pinned, but he rolled his opponent over and pinned him instead.
“Aven’s got great hips. He kind of took a bad shot with his arms out and the kid pancaked him but then the kid ultimately made a mistake by switching to a headlock and when he did that Aven was able to roll through and get the pin himself,” Anspach said.
Shikellamy coach Pete Solomon was proud of the way his team turned things around after the loss to Line Mountain.
“Our kids did a great job of clawing their way back and we started to really click,” he said. “We really got hot in some of those matches.”
He said, despite the loss, he thought the Braves did a great job against a tough Line Mountain team.
Cade Balestrini, a returning Class 3A state seventh-place medalist, went 5-0 on the day to improve to 16-1 (he is ranked No 4 in Class 3A. Solomon said that, after getting a forfeit, Balestrini went on a tear and put on a show for the crowd, with a couple of nice throws, lots of takedowns and nearfall points.
Adam Young, the first-year head coach said, was given some forfeits, but that gave a chance to senior Jake Reedy to wrestle at 285. Reedy, who was 0-7 entering the event, made the most of it. He went 3-1 with a pair of pins (one in just 27 seconds).
"We were really proud of Jake,” Solomon said, noting that he had a gutsy 1-0 win against Lewisburg’s Riley Bremigen when he fought hard to get a third-period escape.
Solomon added that sophomores Caleb Yoder and Coltyn Sempko (2-8 and 3-8, respectively, before Saturday) had outstanding days. Yoder bounced back from an opening loss to Line Mountain and went 4-1 while Sempko was 5-0.
Drew Balestrini, who has missed all season with a football injury, wrestled in the opener, dropping a 5-3 decision to Line Mountain’s Bryce Carl. Solomon said they knew after the first period that he was not quite ready. He led Carl 3-0 in the second, but the Eagle got a takedown, then escaped in the third and got the winning takedown with five seconds left.
“But he did a great job,” said Solomon, who didn’t put Balestrini out after that.
Despite missing several wrestlers and being young, coach Justin Michaels’ Green Dragons battled every match, the coach said.
“We were missing several guys and then we wake up today and there are two more guys not coming with us,” the first-year head coach said.
But Michaels said that gave opportunities to some guys who don’t often get into the starting lineup to get experience and they all battled tough.
“We keep working, we’re young, and when you’re forfeiting weights and you’ve got guys sick and hurt, it’s tough, but we are just working to get better,” he said. “We’ll continue to work hard and learn from it.”
Michaels said freshman 106-pounder Jace Gessner had a great day.
Gessner, 7-7 before the tournament, went 5-0 with four falls, despite wrestling heavier, stronger opponents.
“He only weighed in at 98 pounds today and that was a huge weekend for him. He’s a hard worker and he will build off it and gain confidence,” Michaels added.
No. 14 sophomore Kaiden Wagner also went unbeaten for Lewisburg with two falls and two majors to improve to 17-3.
Line Mountain Duals
Saturday
Round one
Line Mountain 57, Shikellamy 21
138: Cade Balestrini (S) pinned Ian Coller, 3:44;145: Coltyn Sempko (S), pinned Max Bingaman 1:05; 152: Bryce Carl (LM) dec. Drew Balestrini, 5-3; 160: Riley Heim (LM) pinned Baryn Emerich, 5:14; 170: Gage Wolfe (S) dec. Matty Coller, 7-2; 182: Cale King (LM) won by forfeit; 195: Jacob Feese (LM) pinned Logan Krick, :49; 220: Adam Young (S) won by forfeit; 285: Dominick Bridi (LM) pinned Jacob Reedy, 2:39; 106: Brody Long (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Aidan Kritzer (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Lane Schadel (LM) pinned Damian Wolfe, 3:05; 126: Blake Wirt (LM) pinned Arthur Skoff, :29; 132: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Caleb Yoder, 3:19.
Lewisburg 56, Pequea Valley 18
138: Logan Bartlett (L) pinned Tyler Anderson, 4:41; 145: Aiden Cooke (PV) pinned Hayden Runyan, 2:39; 152: Broghan Persun (L) dec. Dustin Huber, 4-2; 160: Colin Bailey (PV) pinned Hayden Persun, 5:16; 170: Luke Brown (PV) won by forfeit; 182: Brady Cromley (L) won by forfeit; 195: Raphael Gearhart (L) won by forfeit; 220: Riley Bremigen (L) pinned Coner Brown, 1:04; 285: Adam Gilligbauer (L) won by forfeit; 106: Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit; 113: Derek Gessner (L) won by forfeit; 120: Thomas Lyons (L) maj. dec. Collin Rohrer, 12-2; 126: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Joey Smith, 1:25; 132: Cole Temple (L) maj. dec. Zach Donlen, 8-0.
Milton 57, Pocono Mountain West 21
138: Drew Harris (M) dec. Jose Kevin Hernandez, 8-7; 145: Kyler Crawford (M) pinned Andrew Sanchez, 1:31; 152: Chase Hoffman (M) pinned Tye Mere Shields, 1:10; 160: Dillan Ando (M) pinned Dylan Blose, 5;31; 170: Aven Ayala (M) pinned Ceasar Lewis, 5:45; 182: Charlie Maloy (PMW) dec. Luke Roup, 9-3; 195: Jonathan Owens (PMW) pinned Nathan Rauch, 2:46; 220: Glenn Pittius (PMW) pinned Brent Mitch, 2:09; 285: Nevin Rauch (M) pinned Steven McKenna, :27; 106: Tyler Geiswite (M) pinned Alex Reese, 2:53; 113: Adam Keiser (M) pinned Carl Cramer, 4:27; 120: Zane Neaus (M) pinned Omari LaMothe, 1:00; 126: Colton Taylor (M) pinned Jeremy Saleh, 1:52; 132: Charlie Palomino (PMW) pinned Jaden Wagner, 1:52,
Other score: Wyalusing 40, Pittston Area 36;
Bye: Hanover Area, Tamaqua
Round two
Line Mountain 66, Pequea Valley 12
145: I. Coller (LM) pinned Cooke, 1:17; 152: Carl (LM) pinned Huber, 1:56; 160: M. Coller (LM) pinned Bailey, 1:04; 170: Heim (LM) pinned L. Brown, 1:04; 180: Feese (LM) won by forfeit; 195: King (LM) won by forfeit; 220: Bridi (LM) pinned C. Brown, :39; 285: no match; 106: Liam McGinley (PV) pinned Long, 1:14: 113: Kritzer (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Schadel (LM) pinned Carter Rohrer, 1:26; 126: Wirt (LM) pinned Smith, :56; 132: Leshock (LM) pinned Donlen, ;41; 138: Tyler Anderson (PV) pinned Bingaman, 5: 13.
Lewisburg 45, Pocono Mountain West 42
145: Bartlett (L) pinned Sanchez, 3:04; 152: B. Persun (L) pinned Shields, 3:52; 160: Blose (PMW) pinned H. Persun, :56; 170: Cromley (L) won by forfeit; 182: Maloy (PMW) won by forfeit; 195: Owens (PMW) pinned Bartlett, :50; 220: Pittius (PMW) pinned Gilligbauer, :39; 285: McKenna (PMW) pinned Bremigen, 1:22; 106: J. Gessner (L) pinned Reese, 2:46; 113: Lyons pinned Cramer, 3:19; 120: Gerald Brunstetter (PMW) pinned Collin Adams, :15; 126: Wagner (L) pinned Saleh, 1;32; 132: Temple (L) dec. Palomino, 10-9; 138: Runyan (L) pinned Hernandez, 5:15.
Other scores: Tamaqua 40, Wyalusing 36; Pocono Mountain West 42, Pittston Area 32
Bye: Milton, Shikellamy
Round three
Milton 54, Tamaqua 27
152: Aaron Coccio (T) pinned Ando, :29; 160: Caleb Sell (T) won by forfeit; 170: Ayala (M) pinned Cole Eberts, 3:38; 182: John Buday (T) pinned Roup, 4:41; 195: Nate Wickersham (T) pinned Na. Rauch, 2:54; 220: Mitch (M) won by inj. def. Jerome Balliett, 2:41; 285: Bronson Strouse (T) dec. Ne. Rauch, 10-7; 106: Geiswite (M) won by forfeit; 113: Keiser (M) won by forfeit; 120: Neaus (M) won by forfeit; 126: Taylor (M) pinned Jacob Schlier, 1:26; 138: Crawford (M) pinned Thomas Case, 2:17; 145; Chase Hoffman (M) pinned Randy Steigerwalt :30,
Shikellamy 43, Lewisburg 31
152: B. Persun (L) dec. Emerich, 6-2; 160: G. Wolfe (S) won by forfeit; 170: H. Persun (L) won by forfeit; 182: Cromley (L) won by forfeit; 195: Krick (S) pinned Gearhart, 1:37; 220: Young (S) pinned Gilligbauer, 1:15; 285: Reedy (S) dec. Bremigen, 1-0; 106: J. Gessner (L) won by forfeit; 113: D. Gessner (L) won by forfeit; 120: D. Wolfe (S) won by forfeit; 126: Wagner (L) maj. dec. Skoff, 16-3; 132: Yoder (S) pinned Temple, 2:35; 138: Draper Buck (S) pinned Runyan, 1:36; 145: C. Balestrini (S) maj. dec. Bartlett, 22-8.
Other scores: Pocono Mountain West 42, Pittston Area 32
Bye, Line Mountain, Wyalusing
Round four
Line Mountain 59, Wyalusing 12
160: M. Coller (LM) pinned Jordan Lamb, :58; 170: Heim (LM) tech. fall Zachary Shaffer, 19-1, 6:00; 182: Feese (LM) pinned Alex Hunsinger, :44; 195: King (LM) won by forfeit; 220: Double Forfeit; 285: Bridi (LM) pinned Jackson Chilson, 3:45; 106: Alexander Boyd (W) pinned Long, 5:32) 113: Darevin Curlee (W) won by forfeit.; 120: Schadel (LM) dec. Hunter Manahan, 9-8; 126: Wirt (LM) pinned Dawson Keeney (W), :31) 132: Leshock (LM) dec, Nicholas Woodruff, 6-3; 138: I, Coller (LM) pinned Skyler Manahan, 1:51; 145: Bingaman (LM) won by forfeit; 152: Carl (LM) pinned Logan Newton, 5:16.
Milton 60, Hanover Area 2
160: Ando (M) pinned Hunter Thompson, 2:55; 170: Ayala (M) won by forfeit; 182: Hunter Karpovich (H) pinned Roup, :28; 195:Na. Rauch (M) pinned Avdo Adzemovic, :28; 220: Mitch (M) pinned Jacob Mercadante, 1:01; 285: Ne. Rauch (M) pinned Tavon Hines, 1:06; 106: Geiswite (M) pinned Steven Rowley, :44; 113: Cael Davis (H) pinned Keiser, 1:04; 120: Joe Rowley (H) .dec. Neaus, 4-3; 126: Taylor (M) won by forfeit; 132: Wagner (M) pinned Ethan Dinoski, 1:06; 138: Aiden Frields (H) pinned Harris, 1:36; 145: Crawford (M) pinned Nate Ayala, 4:32; 152: Hoffman (M) pinned Christian Torres, 1:14.
Shikellamy 50, Pittston 30
160: G. Wolfe (S) pinned Eric Paxson, 3:38; 170: A.J. Gorto (P) won by forfeit; 182: John Morris (P) won by forfeit; 195: Krick (S) won by forfeit; 220: Young (S) won by forfeit; 285: Reedy (S) pinned Adrian Colon, 2:49; 106: Keegan Bucci (P) won by forfeit; 113: Jose Ortiz (P) won by forfeit; 120: D. Wolfe (S) tech. fall Kevin Robey, 16-1; 126: Yoder (S) pinned Jacob Granahan, 2:31; 132: Gabby Bradigan (S) won by forfeit; 138: C. Balestrini (S) pinned Nico Solano, 3:03; 145: Sempko (S) dec. James Spindler, 1-0; 152: CJ Demark (P) pinned Blake VanKirk, 2:27.
·
Other score: Pocono Mountain West 48, Tamaqua 31
Bye, Lewisburg, Pequea Valley
Round five
Line Mountain 66, Tamaqua 12
170: Heim (LM) pinned John Buday, :17; 182: Feese (LM) dec. Nate Wickersham, 3-2; 195: King (LM) pinned Brayden Hess, :55; 220: Bridi (LM) pinned Anthony Martinez, :42; 285: Bronson Strouse (T) won by forfeit; 106: Long (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Kritzer (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Schadel (LM) won by forfeit; 126: Wirt pinned Jacob Schlier, :36; 132: Leshock (LM) pinned Michael Shlanta, :13; 138: Randy Steigerwalt (T) pinned Bingaman, 1:00; 145: I. Coller (LM) pinned Aaron Coccio, 1:03; 152: Carl (LM) dec. Caleb Sell, 10-7; 160: M. Coller (LM) pinned Michael Leary, :22.
Lewisburg 49, Hanover 24
170: Cromley (L) won by forfeit; 182: Ulitchney (H) won by forfeit; 195: Karpovich (H) pinned Gearhart, :35; 220: Bremigen (M) won by forfeit; 285: Hines (H) pinned Gilligbauer, 3:22; 106; J. Gessner (L) pinned S. Rowley, 3:34; 113: Davis (H) dec. Lyons, 6-2; 120: Bartlett (L) pinned J. Rowley, 1:12; 126: Adams (L) pinned Dinoski, 1:12; 132: Temple (L) won by forfeit; 138: Bartlett (L) dec. Frields, 7-3; 145: Torres (H) dec. Runyan, 8-4; 152: B. Perun (L) pinned Thompson, 3:14; 160: H. Persun (L) won by forfeit.
Shikellamy 54, Pequea Valley 18
170: L. Brown (PV) won by forfeit; 182: Ashton (S) won by forfeit; 195: Krick (S) won by forfeit; 220: Young (S) pinned C. Brown, 1:34; 285: John Supsic (S) won by forfeit; 106: McGinley (PV) won by forfeit; 113: double forfeit; 120: D. Wolfe (S) pinned Rohrer, 1:17; 126: Skoff (S) dec. Smith, 9-6; 132: Yoder (S) maj. dec. Donlen, 14-5; 138 C. Balestrini (S) tech. fall Anderson, 20-4, 3:21; 145: Sempko (S) pinned Cook, 4:52; 152: Huber (PC) pinned Emerich, 3:42; 160: G. Wolfe (S) pinned Bailey, 1:20.
Milton 45, Wyalusing 30
170: Ayala (M) pinned Hunsinger, :26; 182: Shaffer (W) pinned Roup, 4:58; 195: Na. Rauch (M) won by forfeit; 220: Chilson (W) dec. Mitch, 3-0; 285: Ne. Raugh (M) pinned Dereck Baldwin, :06; 106: Boyd (W) dec. Geiswite, 7-6; 113; Keiser (M) pinned Curlee, :44; 120: Neaus (M) dec. H. Manahan, 4-2; 126: Taylor (M) pinned Keeney, :50; 132: Woodruff (W) pinned Wagner, 1:07; 138: Crawford (M) won by forfeit; 145: Hoffman (M) pinned Skyler Manahan, 1:16; 152: Logan Newton (W) won by forfeit; 160: Lamb (W) pinned Ando, 3:59.
Bye, Pittston, Pocono Mountain West
Round six
Shikellamy 57, Hanover Area 24
182: Adzemovic (H) won by forfeit; 195: Karpovich (H) won by forfeit; 220: Young (S) won by forfeit; 285: Reedy (S) pinned Hines, :27; 106: S. Rawley (H) won by forfeit; 113: Davis (H) won by forfeit; 120: D. Wolfe (S) dec. J. Rawley, 8-5; 126: Yoder (S) pinned Dinoski, :27; 132: Skoff (S) won by forfeit; 138: C. Balestrini (S) pinned Frields, 2:43; 145: Sempko (S) pinned Torres, :44; 152; Emerich (S) pinned Thompson, :59; 160: G. Wolfe (S) won by forfeit; 170: Ashton (S) won by forfeit.
Milton 65, Pequea Valley 13
182: Roup (M) won by forfeit; 195: Na. Rauch (M) won by forfeit; 220: Mitch (M) pinned C. Brown, 1:15; 285: Ne. Rauch (M) won by forfeit; 106: McGinley (PV) maj. dec. Geiswite, 12-1; 113: Keiser (M) won by forfeit; 120: Neaus (M) pinned Rohrer, 2:24; 126: Taylor (M) pinned Smith, :31; 132: Wagner (M) pinned Donlen, 1:38; 138: Crawford (M) tech. fall Anderson, 17-0, 3:40; 145: Hoffman (M) pinned Cook, 1:00; 152: Huber (PV) won by forfeit; 160: Bailey (PV) dec. Ando, 5-3; 170: Ayala (M) pinned Gaige Hays, :40. Mountain West
Other scores: Tamaqua 40, Pittston Area 39, criteria F (least forfeits); Wyalusing 39, Pocono Mountain West 31
Bye, Lewisburg, Line Mountain
Round seven
Line Mountain 57, Lewisburg 22
195: Feese (LM) pinned Gearhart,1:14; 220: Bridi (LM) pinned Bremigen, :37; 285:
Gilligbauer (L) won by forfeit; 106: J. Gessner (L) pinned Long, 3:17; 113: Lyons (L) won by forfeit; 120: Wagner (L) maj. dec. Schadel, 16-3; 126: Wirt (LM) pinned Collin Adams :18; 132: Leshock (LM) pinned Temple, :38; 138: I. Coller (LM) pinned Bartlett, 2:22; 145: Bingaman (LM) pinned Hayden Runyon, :45; 152: Carl (LM) dec. B. Persun, 3-0; 160: Heim (LM) pinned H. Persun, 4:31; 170: M. Coller (LM) won by forfeit; 182: King (LM) won by forfeit.
Team standings
1. Line Mountain, 5-0; 2. Milton, 5-0; 3. Shikellamy, 4-1; 4. Lewisburg, 2-3; 5. Pocono Mountain West, 2-3; 6. Wyalusing Valley, 2-3; 7. Tamaqua, 2-3; 8. Pequea Valley, 3-4; 9. Hanover Area, 1-4; 10. Pittston Area, 0-5.
Note: Champion decided by point differential.