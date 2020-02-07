HERSHEY — Line Mountain wrestling coach Chuck Johnson was disappointed Thursday
The Eagles dropped a 53-18 decision to Saucon Valley in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Tournament.
Line Mountain was a decided underdog headed into the match, but Johnson wasn’t pleased with the way his team responded.
Line Mountain (19-3) won just three bouts, all by falls, in losing to the Panthers (18-2). The Eagles drop into an 8 a.m. consolation match today against Montoursville (23-2), which lost to Burrell, 46-21. Line Mountain placed second at the District 4 Tournament, and the Warriors were third.
“I think we definitely let the first time being at the Giant Center for most of these guys affect us,” Johnson said. “We would have needed four or five upsets to beat this team anyway, but I just don’t think we wrestled the way we can.”
Saucon Valley held a 23-6 advantage in takedowns.
Four bouts decided by decision — all by margins of five points or fewer — and all went Saucon Valley’s way. Two of those losses were in the first two boys of the match, where seniors Matty Coller and Riley Heim lost close bouts to Panther underclassmen.
Coller (20-6) dropped a 5-2 nod to freshman Tyler Pfizenmayer (23-10) at 152 pounds, and Heim (26-11) lost 7-4 to sophomore Ty Csencsits, 7-4.
“We didn’t start at a very good place and that kind of set a negative tone,” Johnson said. “I don’t think we handled being underdogs very well.”
Consecutive pins by Matt Arciuolo (30-1) and Braydyn Lugardo at 170 and 182 gave Saucon Valley an 18-0 lead, and the Eagles then lost another close one. Dane Csencsits (30-5) got tying takedown with 10 seconds left in the third period, and an overtime takedown to beat Jacob Feese (26-6) 6-4.
Dominic Bridi (23-3) finally got the Eagles on the board with a pin of Jack Marouchoc at 220. In that match, Marouchoc surprised Bridi with a quick takedown before Bridi escaped and took him to the mat for the fall.
After the Eagles forfeited at 285, Aidan Kritzer (8-1) got Line Mountain within spitting distance with a pin at 106, but the Panthers’ Connor Nicholas responded by pinning Brody Long at 113 for a 33-12 lead.
Senior Blake Wirt (30-6) pinned Travis Riefenstahl in 1:03 at 120 to pull the Eagles within 33-18, but Saucon Valley won the final four bouts.
“We just have to push the reset button now and get ready to wrestle (in the consolation bracket),” Johnson said.
PIAA Team Tournament
Class 2A First round
SAUCON VALLEY 53, LINE MOUNTAIN 18
152: Tyler Pfizenmayer (SV) dec. Matty Coller, 5-2; 160: Ty Csencsits (SV) dec. Riley Heim, 7-4; 170: Matt Ariuolo (SV) pinned Alex Leitzel, 0:19; 182: Braydyn Lugardo (SV) pinned Cale King, 1:57; 195: Dane Csencsits (SV) dec. Jacob Feese, 6-4; 220: Dominick Bridi (LM) pinned Jack Marouchoc, 1:08; 285: Nicholas Warnke (SV) by forfeit; 106: Aidan Kritzer (LM) pinned Ermal Duka, 3:05; 113: Connor Nicholas (SV) pinned Brody Long, 1:01; 120: Blake Wirt (LM) pinned Travis Riefenstahl, 1:03; 126: Cael Markle (SV) pinned Mason Leshock, 3:57; 132: Chris Arciuolo (SV) pinned Lane Schadel, 1:09; 138: Jacob Jones (SV) dec. Ian Coller, 8-5; 145: Thomas Spirk (SV) tech. fall Bryce Carl, 18-3, 4:12.