SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna used tough defense Wednesday night to grab an important Landmark Conference women’s basketball win over Moravian.
The host River Hawks (14-10 overall, 6-7 Landmark Conference) limited the Greyhounds to eight first-half field goals, forced 11 of their 15 turnovers in the first half, and placed four scorers in double-figures to claim a 66-60 victory at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
“Defense set the tone,” Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko said.
Moravian and Susquehanna traded first-quarter runs, but eventually the River Hawks found their footing after a six-point burst from Nevin Hoenninger and Amalia Esposito to make it a 15-10 game. Susquehanna never trailed after that juncture.
“A big thing for us was we knew they’d try to jump out strong on us,” Holko said. “We preached executing in our halfcourt offense and composure.”
A balanced effort offensively put Susquehanna up 30-19 late in the first half, as seven scorers contributed for the River Hawks.
Defensively, Susquehanna kept the Greyhounds 1-2 punch of Nadine Ewald and Maddie Capuano in check, limiting them to 12 points in the first half and five combined field goals. The rest of the Greyhounds were 3-of-11 from the field.
“We knew we had to shut down two players — Capuano and Ewald,” Susquehanna forward Olivia Brandt said.
“We’re a very defensive-minded team,” Holko said. “We put Nevin on Capuano, and also got help from Erin (McQuillen) and Amalia down the stretch. That was huge.”
Capuano finished the game with 16 points, and she hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-3 Moravian run in the fourth quarter. Brandt hit a 3-pointer for a 54-40 lead, but the Greyhounds raced back into the game with 11 straight to cut it to a three-point margin (54-51).
“Fourth quarters like that are going to give me grey hair,” Holko said. “We let them back in with that run, but we used a couple timeouts to get them calmed down.”
Brandt scored the next four points for Susquehanna, making it 58-51, and Susquehanna hit its free throws down the stretch to keep Moravian (14-10, 7-6) at bay the rest of the way.
Ewald led all scorers for the game with 24 points and 16 rebounds.
Susquehanna, meanwhile, got 12 points apiece from Brandt and Esposito, 11 from McQuillen and 10 from Hoenninger in the victory. Kaitlyn Lynch added eight and Warrior Run graduate Madi Welliver chipped in seven points, seven rebounds and two steals for the River Hawks.
Only one regular season game remains for Susquehanna, and the River Hawks’ hopes of reaching the Landmark Conference tournament are on the line.
“We’re playing for each other, playing for our coach, playing for our season,” Brandt said. “To go 15-10 this year would be huge.”
SUSQUEHANNA 66, MORAVIAN 60
Moravian (14-10, 7-6) 60
Nadine Ewald 10-14 4-8 24; Kayla Yoegel 3-13 2-2 10; Maddie Capuano 5-16 5-6 16; Karlie Brogan 2-7 0-0 5; Morgan Amy 1-4 0-0 2; Madison Amy 1-3 0-0 2; Jackie Kelly 0-2 0-0 0; Brooke Santy 0-0 0-2 0; Emily Markowski 0-1 0-0 0; Alix Buskirk 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-59 12-20 60.
Susquehanna (14-10, 6-7) 66
Olivia Brandt 4-8 2-4 12; Amalia Esposito 4-8 3-4 12; Nevin Hoenninger 3-11 4-5 10; Erin McQuillen 3-9 4-4 11; Kaitlyn Lynch 3-7 0-0 8; Madi Welliver 3-6 1-2 7; Rachel Sweger 1-2 0-0 3; Alexa Petrozzino 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-52 14-19 66.
Halftime: Susquehanna 30-21. 3-point goals: Moravian 4-17 (Ewald 0-1; Yoegel 2-6; Capuano 1-5; Brogan 1-3; Ma. Amy 0-1; Markowski 0-1), Susquehanna 8-16 (Brandt 2-4; Esposito 1-2; Hoenninger 0-1; McQuillen 1-4; Lynch 2-2; Sweger 1-2; Petrozzino 1-1). Rebounds: Moravian 35 (Ewald 16), Susquehanna 38 (Welliver, Hoenninger 7). Assists: Moravian 6 (Ma. Amy 2), Susquehanna 12 (Esposito, Hoenninger 3). Turnovers: Moravian 15, Susquehanna 17. Total fouls: Moravian 19, Susquehanna 16. Fouled out: Welliver. A: 233.