McALISTERVILLE — With his team trailing at halftime of a home District 4 Class 2A boys basketball semifinal, East Juniata coach Justin Hazel told his players to go out and enjoy themselves in the second half.
Hazel, in his first year as the Tigers coach, told his players they had nothing to lose Saturday after earning a quarterfinal road win on a shot with 1.4 seconds left.
“Play basketball and have a little fun with it,” Hazel said of his halftime message. “We just said, ‘Hunker down on D, and if we get the ball, run.’”
The Tigers took the message to heart, scoring 17 of 18 total third-quarter points on their way to a 48-37 win over Sayre.
“It’s been a long time for us, about seven years since we won a district game,” East Juniata senior Ethan Roe said. “It feels really good.”
With the win, the Tigers move into Friday’s district championship game against Wyalusing Valley, a 60-54 winner over Northeast Bradford in the other semifinal.
“It feels great,” East Juniata’s Dylan Wagner said. “I can’t believe we got here from the beginning of the season. I’m excited.”
Before the fifth-seeded Tigers defeated Canton on the road in the quarterfinals, East Juniata’s last district win came in the 2013 quarterfinals against Towanda. Now they’ll play for a district title, in large part because of that dominant third quarter.
“We played really good defense, and I think that’s where it starts,” Roe said. “We made some really big shots. We started getting to the rim. Dylan did a great job on the inside.”
Wagner, who scored 12 points, made a layup on East Juniata’s first possession of the third quarter to pull the Tigers within 20-18. The Tigers (10-10) hit one free throw on each of their next two possessions to tie the score.
After forcing Sayre (6-14) into a fourth straight miss to start the quarter — the Redskins shot 0-for-18 from the field in the third period — Roe raced after the rebound that bounced around after a scramble. Roe grabbed the ball on the way out of bounds, leapt, spun and threw a baseball pass 60 feet to Wayne Dressler. Dressler drove to the basket and dished it to Tanner Barth, who made the layup to put East Juniata ahead.
“We always look to push the ball,” Roe said. “That’s something we want to do. We go nine or 10 deep, so we want to run. Wayne and Tanner do a great job getting down the floor.”
Wagner then hit a short turnaround jumper, as he scored six points in the quarter.
“It was mainly being aggressive,” Wagner said. “I was getting the ball inside and scoring. We decided to keep going to me, getting into the paint and drawing fouls. The team helped me a lot with that.”
Dressler, who finished with a game-high 14 points, added two more transition layups in the third quarter.
The run continued into the fourth quarter when Barth, who scored 13 points, got a steal and layup, followed by another fastbreak layup for Dressler. That pushed the Tigers’ lead to 37-21, their biggest advantage of the game.
East Juniata’s run began in the second quarter, when the 6-foot-7 Wagner began to take over.
“He’s come up big,” Hazel said. “We got their big in foul trouble. Then it was, ‘Go to Dylan. Go to Dylan, Go to Dylan.’ Whether he makes them or not, it gives you opportunities.”
Wagner also grabbed 11 of his game-high 15 rebounds in the middle quarters.
“Nobody was getting a board over me,” Wagner said.
Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard drilled a 3-pointer to put the Redskins ahead 20-12 with 1:27 to go in the first half, but that’s when everything changed.
Wagner made a layup with 37 seconds left, and Sayre seemed content to run the clock until halftime. However, East Juniata’s Rowan Smith had other ideas.
“I was looking at him when he was defending, and I was like, ‘Reach for the ball. Reach for the ball,’” Roe said. “Then he did. It was a great steal by him. He hustled really hard to get after the ball on the floor.”
While Smith and a Sayre player were on the ground reaching for the ball, Roe raced in, picked up the ball and was fouled shooting. He made both free throws to cut the deficit to four at halftime.
“I wanted to get some points there at the end,” Roe said. “A big steal there, attacking the rim and getting a foul — that gives you momentum going into the second half. That was really good for us.”
After Hubbard’s 3-pointer, East Juniata went on a 25-1 run covering 16:02 of game time.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
EAST JUNIATA 48, SAYRE 37
Sayre (6-14) 37
Matthew Lane 2 2-4 6, Dom Fabbri 2 0-0 5, Jackson Hubbard 4 1-1 10, Zach Moore 4 0-2 12, Connor Young 1 2-3 4, Zack Garrity. Totals 13 5-12 37.
3-point goals: Lane 2, Young 2, Fabbri.
Did not score: Josh Arnold, Luke Horton, Nic Bentley, Cody VanBenthuysen.
East Juniata (10-10) 48
Tanner Barth 4 5-8 13, Ethan Roe 0 2-2 2, Jake Brackbill 0 1-2 1, Owen Dressler 2 0-0 6, Dylan Wagner 5 2-4 12, Wayne Dressler 5 3-4 14, Rowan Smith 0 0-1 0. Totals 16 13-21 48.
3-point goals: O. Dressler 2, W. Dressler.
Did not score: Gannon Ryan, Brody Powell, Andrew Hunter.
Score by quarters
Sayre 15 5 1 16 — 37
East Juniata 7 9 17 15 — 48