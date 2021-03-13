East Juniata falls to Wyalusing in district final

WILLIAMSPORT — Wyalusing made it back to a second straight District 4 Class 2A championship game on strength of its offense.
When East Juniata limited the Rams’ top scorers early, Wyalusing had enough weapons to weather the storm.
Wyalusing opened up an early double-digit lead on its way to a 59-40 win over East Juniata at Williamsport High School on Friday night as the Rams won their first district boys basketball title this century.
“You never want to start a game down 15 or 16 points,” East Juniata coach Justin Hazel said. “It’s tough, especially when you’re not a high-powered offense.”
Grayden Cobb led all scorers with 17 points, while Mitchell Burk added 13 points and eight steals for the Rams (14-6), who will face the winner of this morning’s Elk Lake-Old Forge District 2 championship game on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.
East Juniata finishes its season at 10-12.
“I told our seniors they made history and left the program in a good spot,” Hazel said. “Nobody thought we would be in this spot. I’m just really proud of the guys.”
Wyalusing built a 20-point lead, but the Tigers cut the lead to 11 points early in the fourth quarter. Cobb knocked down a 3 after Isaiah Way hit two foul shots as the Rams re-built their lead.
“They came out and played aggressive man and that made it hard for us to get into a flow,” Hazel said. “They did a good job taking away some of our options. It’s a challenge, but it was something we had seen before. We knew we could come back.”
Tanner Barth scored 18 points, and Wayne Dressler added 13 points for the Tigers.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Williamsport H.S.
WYALUSING 59, EAST JUNIATA 40
East Juniata (10-12) 40
Tanner Barth 6 3-6 18; Billy Dressler 5 3-6 13; Dylan Wagner 1 0-2 2; Owen Dressler 1 0-0 3; Rowan Smith 0 2-2 2; Jake Brackbill 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-16 40.
3-point goals: Barth 3, O. Dressler.
Did not score: Caden Geedey.
Wyalusing (14-6) 59
Mitchell Burke 5 3-8 13; Kashawn Cameron 1 0-1 2; Blake Morningstar 2 1-2 5; Hunter Moss 1 0-0 3; Nolan Oswald 2 0-0 4; Isaiah Way 2 3-4 7; Abram Bennett 4 0-2 10; Grayden Cobb 5 5-7 15. Totals 21 12-22 59.
3-point goals: Cobb 3, Bennett 2, Moss.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 7 5 13 15 — 40
Wyalusing 22 10 11 16 — 59