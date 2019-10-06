EAGLES MERE — East Juniata's Will Orwig put himself in good position to defend his District 4 Class 3A boys golf championship.
Orwig birdied four of his final five holes Friday to take a two-stroke lead into Saturday's second round.
“I felt pretty confident,” Orwig said of entering the second day.
Orwig posted a two-day total of 167 to claim the crown by seven strokes with an 81 on Saturday. East Juniata teammate Tanner Barth finished second with a final total of 174. Both advance to the regional tournament.
Orwig said the way he closed Friday's round was key to Saturday.
“It really helped,” Orwig said. “I felt pretty good coming into today. It feels really good. I’m just glad I could do it again.”
Lewisburg’s Ava Markunas posted a two-day total of 196 to edge Cowanesque Valley’s Skylar Smith to claim the top spot in the Class 2A girls field. She dropped six shots from her day one total. Mifflinburg’s Kaylin Foss finished third with a two-day total of 203, and will advance to regionals.
Danville's Caden Mutchler placed sixth in the Class 2A boys field to grab the final spot in regionals. He shot 86 Saturday for a two-day total of 175. Cowanesque Valley's Austin Outman won the title with a total of 153.
Mutchler was the only Valley golfer to advance out of Class 2A.
Mutchler played with teammate Danny Metzer, Joel Heck of Cowanesque Valley and South Williamsport's Cole Brewer. Heck also advanced to regionals.
On No. 11, Mutchler hit a long tee shot to the right of the fairway, but it landed in the rough. He was forced to take a drop and give up two shots before hitting the ball the green for a long downhill putt.
“The wind wasn’t as bad today to control the ball,” Mutchler said. “You had much more control with the ball today than yesterday. Over Friday’s conditions it went pretty well, but I just couldn’t put it together on the back nine and that hurt me.”
Mutchler came back to birdie No. 12 with a nice putt to finish.
“No. 12 went well when I made a big birdie putt,” Mutchler said. “There wasn’t as much wind and I could control my shot and place it. I just hit a normal shot.”
Metzer made his first appearance at the district meet.
“Today’s conditions were sunny and kind of windy, but there were tough pin locations,” Metzer said. “The pin locations were easier Friday.”
Metzer ended the tournament with back-to-back pars.
“I finished the final two holes and it felt good to get pars and move on,” Metzer said. “They both felt really good. I just put everything I had into it. It feels good. I made it to my second day on my first tournament.”
District 4 Golf Championships
Individuals in bold qualify for the regional meet
Class 2A boys
1. Austin Outman (Cowanesque Valley), 75 (153); 2. Joseph Propheta (Wellsboro), 78 (166); 3. Ty Morral (Wellsboro), 86 (169); 4. Peyton Mussina (Montoursville), 90 (173); 5. Joel Heck (Cowanesque Valley), 85 (174); 6. Caden Mutchler (Danville), 86 (175); T-7. Nick Mahoney (Lewisburg), 81 (176); Will Holdren (Benton), 89 (176); T-9. Tyler Hawley (Towanda), 90 (179); Mike Myrthel (Benton), 92 (179); T-11. Sean Kelly (Lewisburg), 98 (181); Logan Conner (Central Columbia), 90 (181); Kannon VanDuzer (Sayre), 91 (181); T-14. Cole Brewer (South Williamsport), 92 (182); Zach Burkland (Central Columbia), 91 (182); 16. Danny Metzer (Danville), 96 (186); 17. Hunter Valles (Central Columbia), 94 (189); T-18. Gavin Blair (Sayre), 99 (191); Brett Herman (Lewisburg) 98 (191); T-20. Ben Sohoskey (Bloomsburg), 102 (193); Cam Welhermuller (Montoursville), 99 (193); Andrew Oldt (Midd-West), 100 (193).
Class 3A boys
1. Will Orwig (East Juniata), 81 (167); 2. Tanner Barth (East Juniata), 83 (174); 3. Dylan Defazio (Selinsgrove), 92 (180); 4. Max Lauver (East Juniata), 98 (197); 5. Mitchell Watts (East Juniata), 93 (203); 6. Caleb Kirk (East Juniata), 113 (220).
Class 2A girls
1. Ava Markunas (Lewisburg), 95 (196); 2. Skylar Smith (Cowanesque Valley), 107 (202); 3. Kaylin Foss (Mifflinburg), 101 (203); 4. Kourtney Dunn (Towanda), 99 (214); 5. Sarah Mahoney (Lewisburg), 107 (224); 6. Brynn Wagner (Lewisburg), 116 (229); 7. Ryleigh Faust (Lewisburg), 119 (233); 8. Sienna Tompkins (Warrior Run), 130 (242).
Class 3A girls
1. Mia Patterson (Loyalsock), 97 (189); 2. Grace Shaible (Loyalsock), 100 (208); 3. Cassie Gee (Loyalsock), 105 (211); 4. Molly Diehl (East Juniata), 107 (220).