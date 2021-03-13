HERSHEY — Patrick Edmondson, as competitive as he is, was ready to bow out of the state wrestling championship on Friday after losing to the eventual champion and three-time finalist Levi Haines, of Biglerville.
It was not because he lost, but how he felt.
“I came back after my semifinal (an 11-2 loss to the now top-ranked Haines, the eventual winner and three-time finalist) and I told coach (Kent Lane) I couldn’t go back out,” he said.
“I was having a hard time. He said. ‘You have five minutes left in your high school career. how do you want it to end?’”
Edmondson took the message to hear,t and went back out on the Giant Center floor and wrestled what he considered “the best match of my life” to take the bronze medal at 145 pounds on Saturday night with a hard-fought 3-2 decision over Kaeden Berger, of Reynolds.
He said, other than falling short of gold, his performance in that final match was how he wanted his career to end as he heads off to Lehigh University.
Edmondson joined teammate Gavin Garcia (172) as bronze medalists for the Tigers while Wes Barnes (189) finished fourth in the evening session. Freshman Mason Barvitskie placed fifth in the early session.
Barvitskie said, “I feel like I did good here. It’s hard to be a freshman here with three national-ranked wrestlers (in the bracket).”
The Tigers placed fourth in the team standings, with Notre Dame-Green Pond winning the title.
Meeting Berger in the third-place match was ideal for Edmondson, who split a pair of matches with the Reynolds senior, beating him in the individual tournament last year, and losing in the state duals the year before.
“This match was big for me. I gave up that first takedown, I went for a headlock and it wasn’t there,” he said.
Edmondson (24-4) fell behind 2-0 on a Berger takedown in the first period. He escaped to get it to 2-1, then took the bottom for the second and quickly got the reversal which held up for a 3-2 win.
“I always choose bottom and I always get out. I love being on top and grinding it out,” he said.
Berger chose neutral for the third, and Edmondson was hit with one stall call, but he was able to stay in control for the win.
“It was so satisfying. If I couldn’t get the top, I wanted to get third. I still think I was the best wrestler in the tournament today, I just ran into a buzzsaw in Levi Haines,” Edmondson said.
Haines won the title by collecting his 100th win, pinning Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley in 2:19.
Garcia said earlier this week that, after finishing fourth and third the past two years, anything other than first would be disheartening.
He easily disposed of Fort Leboeuf’s Timmy Church in the quarterfinals, taking him down in the first 15 seconds and pinning him in one minute.
His quest for gold ended in the semis with a 4-2 sudden-victory loss to Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall.
“Once you lose it’s a heartbreaker, and the only next option is third,” Garcia said. “You just go out and let it fly, you have nothing to lose.
“I hope to climb that podium two more spots. It seems like (third is) the magic number the last two years, so hopefully, I can get to where I want to be next year.”
He kept the fire going in the third-place bout, roughing up Saucon Valley’s Jacob Jones with a 15-0 technical fall in 4:27. He scored five points in the 30-second first period (takedown and three back points), then poured it on in the second with an escape, takedown and five nearfall points. Jones took neutral in the third and Garcia (28-2) took him down immediately to end it.
Barnes wrestled all overtime matches, losing the final one in heartbreaking fashion. He got what seemed to be the winning takedown with 10 seconds left in sudden victory, but he gave up an escape with two seconds left to send it to tiebreaker.
He then lost it 4-3 after Schultheis got a reversal in the second tiebreaker. Barnes escaped but couldn’t get a takedown.
“I don’t feel good. I’m definitely going to come back here and gun for the top of the podium next year,” he said. “I’ve got more work to do.”
Lane was pleased with how the Tigers finished the season.
“I thought we had a great tournament. We finished eighth last year with a loaded team and came down here and picked up a fourth-place finish, which is incredible,” he said. “Our performance the whole postseason was an 11 out of 10.”