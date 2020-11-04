McALISTERVILLE — East Juniata senior Kierstyn Fogle raced down the right side of the field and ripped a shot that hit the crossbar.
It bounced to Carlee Barrick who fired it into the net to give the Tigers a lead five minutes in.
Northumberland Christian junior Emily Garvin drilled a shot 10 minutes later forcing East Juniata goalie Grace Hibbs to make a diving save. The rebound bounced to Emma Daku-Treas, whose shot banged off the post and the Tigers cleared the second rebound.
Those two plays were a microcosm of Tuesday’s District 4 Class A girls soccer semifinal. East Juniata converted more of its scoring opportunities into goals, as the Tigers defeated the Warriors 5-1.
“There were a few breaks that could have gone the other way to make it a closer game,” Northumberland Christian coach Jim Snyder said. “Once you get a third or fourth goal (ahead), it changes the complexion of the whole game.”
Fogle scored on a breakaway with 14 minutes left in the first half to put East Juniata (14-2) ahead 2-0, which seemed to allow the Tigers to relax a little.
“There wasn’t as much pressure, but we still had to be strong,” East Juniata senior Amara Brubaker said of the two-goal lead. “They were definitely still in the game.”
Northumberland Christian (16-2-1) had more shots on goal in the first half than the Tigers, but didn’t have anything to show for it.
“They came out and wanted it, and you could tell,” East Juniata senior Leah Sankey said. “They were beating us to balls. They had a couple girls who had a 1-2 (passing), and it worked.”
Part of the reason East Juniata had so few shots on goal was the play of Northumberland Christian goalkeeper Rebekah Hayner. Hayner, who finished with six saves, intercepted six crosses or long passes to stop goal-scoring opportunities before the Tigers could shoot in the first half.
“We have an all-star game yet, but she went out with a bang,” Snyder said of his senior keeper. “She did an excellent job. They have some really strong shooters.”
Brubaker scored 10 minutes into second half on a tap-in after a Fogle cross, but Garvin gave the Warriors some life two minutes later.
After receiving a pass from Karina Yoder, Garvin turned and shot from outside the 18 to the right of the goal. Her shot was driven into the top-left corner.
Five minutes later, Hibbs just beat Daku-Treas to a pass that seemed as though it would have pulled the Warriors to within one if Daku-Treas got there first.
“Grace came out very big for us,” East Juniata coach Valeria Dressler said. “I was happy to see that. The goal that she didn’t stop, I don’t think there was very much she could do. She came out when she needed to. I was glad to see her have a big game tonight.”
Brianna Henry and Fogle each scored goals in the final 10 minutes to provide the final margin.
“I don’t think it was our best (game), but we got the win and that’s all that matters,” Sankey said. “Even though we didn’t play the best, we still had people working hard, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Snyder said the Warriors knew they were in for a tough contest, but was pleased with how his team worked.
“We knew what we had in front of us,” Snyder said. “They have some really talented players. They’re strong on the ball.
“Kudos to them. They gave us all we could handle obviously. For short periods of time, I thought we gave them all they could handle, too.”
Next for the second-seeded Tigers is the district final at home at 4 p.m. Saturday against No. 8 Southern Columbia, a 2-0 winner of South Williamsport on Tuesday.
“I’m excited,” Brubaker said. “We’re going have to just play fast and play feet, and work together as a team.”
East Juniata, which won the district title last year, lost 3-2 to Southern Columbia in the 2018 district final. Southern Columbia, which won the 2018 state title, defeated East Juniata in the state semifinals that year, as well, the only two losses East Juniata had that season.
“My sophomore year, they beat us in the district final and the state Final Four,” Sankey said. “We’re definitely happy that we get to play them again. We’re hoping to win, obviously, but they’re on a roll right now. We’ll have to come out hard if we want to win.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
Girls soccer semifinal
EAST JUNIATA 5,
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 1
First half
EJ-Carlee Barrick, 4:49; EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 26:00.
Second half
EJ-Amara Brubaker (Fogle), 49:30; NC-Emily Garvin (Karina Yoder), 51:44; EJ-Brianna Henry, 70:25; EJ-Fogle, 78:36.
Shots: EJ, 22-10. Shots on goal: EJ, 12-5. Corners: NC, 6-3. Saves: Northumberland Christian 6 (Rebekah Hayner); East Juniata 4 (Grace Hibbs).