When Alyssa Robinson plays well, the East Juniata girls basketball team is tough to beat.
The senior has played well more often than not this season for the Tigers, who are 8-2 after a win over rival Juniata on Friday.
Robinson can certainly affect the game with her scoring, as evidenced by a game last Friday where she scored 18 of the Tigers’ 35 points in a win over Greenwood. She’s a capable and willing passer as well.
Newport repeatedly sent three defenders Robinson’s way on Saturday, so she passed the ball to open teammates, two of whom had career-highs in the win over the Buffaloes.
East Juniata coach Travis Quici credited Robinson’s impact on the team as much to her intangibles as to her basketball skill.
“Her offensive awareness, defensive awareness are great,” Quici said. “She rebounds, gets steals. She can do it all. ... You’d be hard-pressed to find someone with as much heart and determination as she has.”
Quici also said that Robinson was a student of the game, who has watched hours of East Juniata game film.
“She spends a lot of time critiquing herself,” Quici said. “That’s so she understands what she does well, and what she needs to improve on.”
That’s an approach Robinson carries over to her studies, where she has a 4.0 GPA at East Juniata.
“I study a lot,” Robinson said with a laugh. “There might be a little bit of luck involved, but I study a lot.”
Robinson’s play on the court, her academic performance and commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
After playing a key role on East Juniata’s girls soccer team that reached the district final, Robinson was ready to hop right into basketball season. However, due to COVID-19 precautions, the Tigers didn’t even begin practice until early January.
“It was definitely tough, especially because a lot of play fall sports and then we had nothing to do for two months,” Robinson said. “I tried to do as much as I could around the house to stay in shape.”
Once the Tigers hit the court, Robinson said she’s pleased with what she and her teammates have been able to do, but there’s “definitely a lot to work on” before the postseason.
Robinson was quick to credit her teammates.
“We have a good balance on offense,” Robinson said. “When we press and get the game moving faster than we can use our high energy.
“We move the ball around well as a team, and that gets me open for shots.”
Robinson has reached double-figures in six of the Tigers’ games so far this season, and Quici said he wasn’t surprised that Robinson tried to deflect credit.
“She’s humble and doesn’t show a lot of emotion,” Quici said. “She’s a big threat with her 3-point shot. She’s money from the foul line, and she’s not afraid of mixing it up inside. She’s a versatile scorer.”
An outlier for the normally even-keeled Robinson was that 35-27 win over Greenwood.
“That was an exciting game for sure,” said Robinson.
“With her reaction, I knew that Greenwood game meant the world to her,” Quici said. “I was talking to (Greenwood coach) Jeff (Dietz) after the game and he said, ‘I’m glad we don’t have to face her again. She’s been a pain in my side.’”
As far as maintaining a perfect GPA, Robinson said getting good grades was something that her parents pushed when she was younger, but now she’s the driving force behind that goal.
“As I’m getting ready for college, I know how important it is and I want to do it,” she said.
Robinson said she was especially enjoying an Advanced Placement literature course she’s currently enrolled in, and that she took a couple of AP courses last year.
She is planning to study speech and language pathology at Misericordia next year.
“I had absolutely no idea what I wanted to do when I went on my college visit, but that was something they talked about,” Robinson said. “Then I had a chance to job shadow, and I fell in love with it.”
Robinson also serves as the president of East Juniata’s chapter of the National Honor Society, and her duties include helping make sure all the members reach their community service requirements.
“It’s really important to give back to people,” Robinson said, which is something she especially noticed while taking part in three missions trips with her church, Brown’s United Methodist.
“Put together, it was a very eye-opening experience,” she said. “It helped me realize how fortunate and blessed I am.”
Robinson has also volunteered with the elementary girls basketball program.
“When I was that age, I was thankful for whoever came in to help,” Robinson said. “I have younger cousins who are in it, and it’s important to support the program all the way, not just varsity and JV.”
Quici said Robinson was a big help with the youth program.
“She’s a super kid,” he said. “She’s the first one in the gym and the last one out. She’s the same way in the classroom. She puts her grades first; she puts other people first. That comes from her parents.
“She’s a phenomenal kid. She has a great attitude, a great work ethic.”
Those intangibles are paying off for Robinson and the Tigers.