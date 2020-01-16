SELINSGROVE — Even though Susquehanna’s latest outing had been over for several minutes, Amalia Esposito was bouncing around with all sorts of energy.
It didn’t matter that SU’s high-octane sophomore had logged 33 hectic minutes off the bench.
And the surging River Hawks needed all of it.
Esposito unloaded her fourth double-double of the season, grabbing 10 rebounds while matching her career high with 25 points as Susquehanna pocketed a come-from-behind 75-71 victory over fast-paced Landmark Conference rival Drew on Wednesday night at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
Erin McQuillen added 18 points as the River Hawks (11-3, 3-0) claimed their fourth consecutive victory while maintaining a share of the Landmark Conference lead with an Elizabethtown side they’ll play Saturday on the road.
Julia Ramos dropped in 29 points to lead Drew (10-4, 1-2), which began the game with a 10-0 run and matched that spurt at the start of the second half against a Susquehanna club that received 40 points off the bench to the visiting Rangers’ two.
It was a formula similar to the one Gabby Holko’s River Hawks utilized successfully Saturday, when 46 bench points fueled a conquest of visiting Goucher.
At the start — and, at time, throughout — Susquehanna had to solve the pressure defenses that Drew unveiled. Eventually, the Hawks went to a bigger lineup.
Trailing 13-4 when Esposito checked into the fray, the River Hawks were able to erase their early deficit and take their first lead late in the opening half when she wheeled to the hoop to make it 32-31. Yet despite Esposito’s 10 first-half points — Alanna Connolly added all eight of her points, also off the bench — Drew led 34-33.
“When I came in, I just knew we had to score, we had to look for assists, we had to do all the little things,” Esposito, whose first 25-point effort came earlier this season against Dickinson. “That’s something we struggled with as a team, but when we do the little things we start to make the big picture and that’s when things pull together.”
By the time Esposito returned to the game early in the third quarter, the Rangers had rattled off nine straight points and were up 43-33. Even though Drew’s cushion grew to 12 points (47-35 and 49-37) moments later, the River Hawks responded quickly.
“We called timeout and we knew we had to pick it up right then and there,” said Holko, who had a full complement of players available for the first time.
“Every time adversity slaps our team in the face, they just rise to the occasion and that’s something I’m extremely proud of.”
SU posted 11 straight points, pulling within one point (49-48) when McQuillen knocked down two free throws. Susquehanna eventually regained the lead early in the final quarter when Esposito punctuated her personal 8-0 burst with a finish at the rim.
Quite simply, Esposito spent the game attacking the rim every chance she could.
And it didn’t matter if the suburban Pittsburgh product saw a driving lane open up while she yo-yoed the ball on the perimeter or if Esposito took off on a coast-to-coast journey after snaring a defensive rebound and zipping 94 feet in a flash — which she did twice.
“She’s a hard matchup for people, because she’s 6-foot,” Holko said. “She’s a guard and a forward, but she really is showing how much of a mismatch on the outside she is when she’s in that 3-spot. … With just one dribble, she can explode to the basket.”
Yet even with five minutes to play, there was still plenty of action left to unfold.
While Esposito somehow sneaked into position to stick back her own miss and even connected for a reverse layup off penetration, Amanda Lemire collected two key hoops and McQuillen buried all four of her late looks at the line to seal it.
Next stop: Elizabethtown.
“We’re excited. We’re ready,” the energetic Esposito said. “We’re ready for E-town.”
SUSQUEHANNA 75, DREW 71
Drew (10-4) 71
Julia Ramos 11-24 1-1 29; Cecelia Kracht 2-3 0-0 4; Erin Frederick 2-12 4-4 8; Joey Meyers 4-12 3-4 14; Sekya Campbell 6-13 2-2 14; Aly Axman 0-0 0-0 0; Katrina Wojtowicz 0-1 0-0 0; Micela Genua 0-2 0-0 0; Hayley Esparo 1-1 0-0 2; Lauren Cruse 0-1 0-0 0; Brooke Timinski 0-1 0-0 0; Gwen Alberici 0-0 0-0 0; Kaitlin McGrotty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-70 10-11 71.
Susquehanna (11-3) 75
Alexa Petrozzino 0-2 0-0 0; Nevin Hoenninger 2-10 2-4 6; Erin McQuillen 4-9 7-7 18; Olivia Brandt 4-8 0-0 9; Madi Welliver 1-5 0-0 2; Amanda Lemire 3-3 1-2 7; Amalia Esposito 11-19 3-5 25; Sadie Comfort 0-0 0-0 0; Kaitlyn Lynch 0-4 0-0 0; Alanna Connolly 2-6 4-4 8. Totals: 27-65 17-22 75.
Halftime: Drew 34-33. 3-point shooting: Drew 9-21 (Ramos 6-13, Meyers 3-6, Wojtowicz 0-1, Timinski 0-1), SU 4-10 (McQuillen 3-5, Brandt 1-1, Esposito 0-1, Lynch 0-1, Hoenninger 0-2). Rebounds: Drew 41 (Meyers 8), SU 45 (Esposito 10). Assists: Drew 17 (Frederick 4), SU 10 (Hoenninger 4). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Drew 18, SU 13. Technical fouls: none. Turnovers: Drew 16, SU 16.