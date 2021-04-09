Evans, Warrior Run win in extra innings

ALMEDIA — Abby Evans hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth, and Val McHenry retired the side in the bottom of the eighth as Warrior Run knocked off Central Columbia, 5-4, in extra innings in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Thursday.
Just two days after tossing a perfect game against Lewisburg, Warrior Run touched up Central Columbia left Mea Consentino for seven hits and four earned runs in the victory.
Gracey Beachel doubled with one out in the eighth inning for Warrior Run. After the second out, Evans doubled to center field to give her team the lead.
Evans hit a solo homer to give the Defenders the lead in the third inning. She finished the game with 2 RBIs for Warrior Run (1-3 overall and HAC-II).
“I was honestly going up there looking for the first pitch, because I knew that was going to be the best pitch I got,” Evans said. “I just took a swing at it and it went over. I was just looking to hit the ball hard and get a base hit.”
Two walks followed a strikeout after the home run to give Warrior Run runners in scoring position with one out. Emma Kaufman and Mackenzie Watts hit back-to-back singles to score both runners.
“We’re a little bit inexperienced, but we played tonight like we are more capable of playing,” Warrior Run coach Greg Watson said. “We knew there were going to be some growing pains at the beginning of the season. Hopefully, they are done.”
The Blue Jays tied the score with three runs in the bottom of the third. Each team added a lone run to set up Evans’ extra-inning heroics.
McHenry worked eight innings for the win, striking out seven and walking five.
“We had opportunities to score,” Central Columbia coach Duane Karchner said. “We had a runner on third with the meat of our order up, and we didn’t get anything. Give credit to Warrior Run. They always play us tough.”
Consentino struck out 13 and walked one in the complete-game loss for the Blue Jays (1-1 overall and HAC-II).
“We didn’t play well the first three games,” Watson said. “We started to hit the ball. This game we did much better. It was just better defense and offense all around.”
Warrior Run 5,
Central Columbia 4 (8 inn.)
Warrior Run`030`100`01 — 5-7-2
Central Col.`003`010`00 — 4-3-0
WP: Val McHenry; LP: Mea Consentino.
Warrior Run: Gracy Beachel 1-for-4, double, run; Abby Evans 2-for-4, HR (2nd, none on), double, run, 2 RBIs; Kaelyn Watson 1-for-4, double, run; Mackenzie Watts, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs.
Central Columbia: Payton Crawford, 1-for-3, triple, 3 RBIs.