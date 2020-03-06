HERSHEY — Jacob Feese watched several of his Line Mountain teammates win Thursday morning in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament
Once Feese finally took the mat, he grabbed his own victory.
Feese notched his first victory at Giant Center, overpowering West Perry’s Brad Morrison 11-3 in the Round of 16 on the strength of three takedowns, a reversal and a late three-point nearfall.
“Just doing what shots I like to do, mostly doubles,” Feese said. “And seeing he was tall and lanky made it easier for me to finish.”
Feese dropped both of his matches during his initial journey to Giant Center for last season’s individual championships, but he also suffered a pair of setbacks last month when Line Mountain reached the Class 2A team championships.
“Made it nice that I could watch my teammates win a match,” said Feese, who improved to 33-10. “Being that I never won a match here during team states or last year when I qualified, it was nice to get that first win.”
Feese faces Ellwood City’s Austin Walley in today’s quarterfinals. He’s also the lone Eagle still chasing gold.
The rest of his teammates are still battling for a spot on the medal stand — via the consolation bracket.
Blake Wirt opened the day by collecting career victory No. 100 with a pin of Saucon Valley’s Travis Riefenstahl (1:58) in a 120-pound preliminary. Wirt subsequently lost by technical fall to Eisenhower’s Logan Jaquay.
Matty Coller also began his quest for 152-pound gold with a first-period fall, wrapping up Saucon Valley’s Tyler Pfizenmayer in 1:54. In his round of 16 bout, Coller yielded two takedowns and an escape in a 5-1 loss to St. Joseph’s Catholic’s Caleb Dowling.
Dominick Bridi was the third Eagle to register a first-period fall, as the 195-pounder reversed Catasauqua’s Adam Reinhart before pinning him in 1:50 to end their prelim. Bridi fell into the consolations following an 18-4 loss to Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker Moore.
Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner had the misfortune of encountering 113-pounder Kai Burkett for the second straight year, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Chestnut Ridge junior.
Wagner rebounded with a 4-2 victory over Brandywine Heights’ Dillon Reinert in his first consolation bout, keeping his medal hopes burning
What frustrated Wagner was he snapped the 2-2 tie that stood after two periods by taking down Reinert at the start of the third. He eventually turned his opponent three times, but was not awarded any nearfall points.
“Get on and off the mat as quick as possible, that’s what I go by,” said Wagner, who will encounter Mount Pleasant’s Luke Gelbig today. “Couldn’t quite collect the nearfall there. It was frustrating, but we held on and got the win.”
Also forced to go the distance in his first consolation bout was Midd-West 145-pounder Avery Bassett, who used three takedowns and three-point nearfalls in the second and third periods to overwhelm Hamburg’s Bailey Gimbor 13-0.
“I was trying to pound him on top, because I wanted to get a tech fall,” Bassett said.
Bassett began the day by dropping a 7-1 decision to Erik Gibson of Forest Hills.
“I kind of had some pent-up aggression from losing the first one,” Bassett said. “I was trying to trust God’s plan. Obviously, I wanted to win a state title, but it wasn’t His plan so I’m just going to roll with it and see where it goes.”
Mifflinburg still has all three of its competitors alive in the consolation bracket, as Gabe Gramly (126), Clayton Reed (138) and Emmanuel Ulrich (285) each went 1-1.
Gramly dropped a 4-1 decision to Biglerville’s Levi Haines in the round of 16, then steamed past Dylan Bruce of Elizabeth Forward 9-2.
Reed edged Northern Bedford’s Ian Sherlock 4-3 in the prelims, then tumbled 5-1 to Saegertown’s Kenny Kiser in the round of 16.
Ulrich side-stepped a late takedown bid by Burgettstown’s Riley Kemper to send his round of 16 scrap into overtime, but was taken straight to his back and pinned with 50 seconds gone in the extra session.
Ulrich remained alive in the consolation bracket by taking a 1-0 lead on Bishop McDevitt’s Sawyer Morgan with a second-period escape. On top to start the third, Ulrich slapped on a headlock yet was unable to flip the McDevitt senior on his back.
When Ulrich tried a similar move moments later, Morgan was soon on his back and the match was over with 20 seconds gone in the final period.
Mount Carmel’s Damon Backes suffered a 2-0 setback to Westmont Hilltop’s Tanner Dluhos in his opening match at 195, but kept alive his medal hopes by squeezing past Faith Christian’s Leo Muzika 6-5 on a reversal with 20 seconds remaining.
Backes’ teammate Shane Weidner was the only Valley competitor to be eliminated on Day 1, as the Red Tornadoes’ senior 170-pounder lost 6-4 to Jacob Scheib of Tri-Valley and 4-1 to Richland’s Jacob Sabol.