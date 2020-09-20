Five second-half goals power Lewisburg to win over Danville

LEWISBURG — Danville wanted to make things difficult on Lewisburg’s powerful offense Saturday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer.
The Green Dragons entered the game against the Ironmen averaging 8.5 goals per game.
The Ironmen held Lewisburg to two first-half goals, but the Green Dragons scored five in the second half to grab a 7-0 win.
“Danville was definitely organized, and it took us a bit,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “We got one early which relieved some of the pressure, but Danville was a tough team to break down.”
Lewisburg (3-0) got the early goal when James Koconis took advantage of feed into the box from Jack Dieffenderfer, which he tapped in for a quick 1-0 advantage.
Danville (0-3) clamped down after the initial tally and put Lewisburg to work. The Ironmen slowed the attack by pulling up and catching the Dragons offsides as they attempted to penetrate the defense.
“I thought that first 40 (minutes) was good,” Danville coach Brian Dressler said. “We gave them a couple attacks, but other than that we didn’t give them a lot of dangerous stuff. That last 20 minutes we were really tired from chasing all day.”
Ben Liscum beat Danville’s keeper to a loose ball, and pushed a shot through for a 2-0 lead.
The floodgates opened in the second half for Lewisburg.
“Once we were able to score, I felt like we lifted and were able to put a few more in there and get more opportunities,” Kettlewell said. “They couldn’t really key in on anyone today, because we had players all over contributing.”
Dieffenderfer controlled the ball and dribbled around multiple defenders to set up a chance at the net. Once there, he booted in the unassisted goal for a 3-0 lead seven minutes into the second half.
Anthony Bhangdia, who also assisted on a goal, scored twice in the second half, and Koconis added a second before Stephen Tiffin rounded out the scoring by tapping in a rebound off the post with less than a minute to play.
“We had a big game on Thursday (against Selinsgrove) and got a win, and we wanted to make sure we kept up the intensity,” Koconis said. “We talked about how teams have a letdown, and we didn’t want that to happen. We also worked on the offense to diversify our runs. We have a really talented front three who bring a lot to the game.”
Konconis said the offense can cause a lot of problems for opposing defenses.
“A lot of times alternating runs and switching fields, defenses don’t really know how to react and that opens up a lot of space,” Koconis said. “We’ve been working on that too.”
LEWISBURG 7, DANVILLE 0
First half
L-James Koconis (Jack Dieffenderfer), 8:27; L-Ben Liscum, 16:32.
Second half
L-Dieffenderfer, 47:03; L-Anthony Bhangdia, 53:15; L-Koconis (Bhangdia), 65:13; L-Bhangdia (Dieffenderfer), 68:08; L-Stephen Tiffin, 79:02.
Shots: L, 21-1. Shots on goal: L, 15-0. Corners: L, 9-0. Saves: Danville 8 (Evan Haas); Lewisburg 0 (Anthony Burns).