One professional basketball team in the world had a pair of Patriot League players of the year in its starting lineup this season — Trefl Sopot of the Polish Basketball League.
Bucknell graduates Cam Ayers, the Patriot League’s top player in 2013-14, and Nana Foulland, the 2016-17 honoree, were teammates in Poland until the coronavirus forced them to quickly leave ahead of the cancellation of the season.
Ayers and Foulland returned to the U.S. and have been home for about a week after a hectic day last Friday.
“We were all going to stay and wait it out, but then the prime minister of Poland said there were going to be no more flights out of the country,” Ayers said. “Everyone from the U.S. left.
“A lot went down in that 12-hour span. I was talking to my agent, kind of in panic mode. ... It was like nothing I’ve ever experienced. I talked to my parents about it, and they were like, ‘Come home immediately!’ You know how parents are.”
Foulland and Ayers, along with their teammates, practiced Friday morning before everything changed.
“Stuff was pretty bad,” Foulland said. “We decided to err on the side of caution and leave Poland. We definitely didn’t want to stay there, but we figured we could possibly go back if they did restart the season.”
The season was subsequently canceled.
At the time of the former Bisons’ exit, Trefl Sopot was in the midst of a good run. After finishing 15th in a 16-team league in 2018-19, the team was in sixth place with eight games to play. The top eight teams make the playoffs.
“I don’t know if it was all because of me, but I played a part,” Foulland said with a laugh.
Foulland, in his second professional season, averaged 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game with Trefl Sopot.
“It was definitely a better season,” Foulland said. “Obviously having a year of experience, you understand things better. The game kind of slows down. That’s the usual progression.
“I worked really hard in the summer, and it was good to see that pay off.”
Ayers, in his sixth professional season (the fourth in Europe), averaged 11.1 points per game.
“It was going all right,” Ayers said. “I was not as consistent shooting as I wanted. I’m a perfectionist, but there were things I did well. I was one of the older guys on the team. I think I was the fourth-oldest at 28. That was a new role for me, which I kind of liked.”
Ayers spent two seasons in the NBA’s G League, and said playing in Europe was pretty different.
“Each league has pros and cons,” Ayers said. “The biggest difference basketball-wise is the G League is more athletic.
“The European game is more compact because there is no defensive three seconds. It’s more team basketball. No one is going to average 25, 30 points. You have a lot of good players in double figures.”
Ayers and Foulland did not play together at Bucknell, but both said having a familiar face on the team helped.
“It was a mixture of a couple things. I did get more opportunities, which helped,” Foulland said. “I played with Cam, and knowing somebody on the team helped with chemistry and comfort level. I’ve always worked hard. You could see that in my improvement at Bucknell, where I got better all four years.”
Bucknell coach Nathan Davis, who coached Foulland with the Bison, said he saw physical improvement from Foulland.
“His body changed and he became stronger,” Davis said. “He had more bounce, which meant he was able to play through contact much better.
“He’s grown into an adult man now. He’s explosive, stronger, more agile.”
Ayers had his best scoring season as a professional in Poland in 2017-18, scoring 17.3 points per game with Turow Zgorzelec. Trefl Sopot’s coach was someone Ayers played against while previously in Poland.
“It was the best scenario for me heading into the season. It helped that I was familiar with the league and had some success two years ago. I knew some of the guys, and I knew Nana a decent amount because we both went to the same college. That helped with the transition.
“It was a good opportunity for me personally.”
For now, both Ayers and Foulland are in quarantine. They will start looking for places to play next season early in the summer.
“It’s all about the best fit,” Foulland said. “It depends on what and where I’m offered. The city, money, program, professionalism — all of that plays a part in it.”