Former Bucknell point guard takes a step forward

After a whirlwind first season as a professional basketball player during which Stephen Brown played for teams in three different countries, the Bucknell graduate was happy to spend his second year in one place.
Unfortunately for Brown, his season with the Giessen 46ers in Germany's Basketball Bundesliga — the top league in the country — was cut short due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
"I liked it," Brown said. "It was my first full year being on one team. I got to find myself in a highly-competitive league, and I got to grow in a lot of areas. ... I enjoyed playing with those guys, and we had good team camaraderie.
"I definitely learned a lot from the coaches. The coaches let me be who I am."
Brown was averaging 13.3 points per game in 19 games, all starts, for the 46ers.
"I was pretty happy with the results, but I wish I could have finished it off," Brown said. "I felt I did pretty well for my first year with the team and my second year as a professional."
Brown was shooting 36.5 percent from 3-point range, and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of better than 2:1.
"Heading into the season, my biggest concern was my 3-point shooting percentage," Brown said. "I showed improvement there. The things I worked on were paying off."
The 46ers were 6-13, which put them in 13th place in the 17-team league, when the season was stopped because of coronavirus.
"I didn't come onto the team until late September after the preseason," Brown said. "It took me a good month to get a feel for the team, with only playing games once a week. We had a lot of talent, but at times had difficulty putting it all together.
"That's a thing about playing professionally in Europe that's different from Bucknell is every year is a different group. You're in a different league or on a different team with different types of guys. You don't have that four years to get into a system. You don't have time to really gel in one season."
Brown said he loved his season in Germany.
"It's in western Europe, so it's pretty closes to how we live in the United States," he said. "The culture wasn't as much of a shock compared to the places I was my first year like Russia and Turkey. In my downtime, I would visit other cities in Germany and learn about their history when I had the chance. There is a lot of downtime, but I tried to take advantage of living in another country.
"If I have the chance to go back to the league, I would definitely consider it."
Brown said he has improved a lot since his time in college.
"From my time at Bucknell, I got a lot stronger," Brown said. "I shot pretty well in college, but my first year professionally, I struggled getting adjusted to the extended 3-point range. That's something I improved heading into my second year.
"Taking on the leadership role as a point guard was the biggest way I've grown. I'm being more vocal and taking more responsibility."
Being stronger has benefited Brown since playing in Europe is a more physical game than college basketball. Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said he noticed that increased strength when Brown came to campus last summer.
Watching some of Brown's games in Europe, though, Davis noticed an even bigger change.
"The biggest change in Steve — and the biggest change throughout his college career — was him being more confident and comfortable," Davis said. "He got a little stronger. His ball skills are certainly better because basketball is his biggest focus, but the biggest thing is his confidence."
In Brown's first professional season, he played for teams in Turkey, Estonia/Latvia and Russia.
"It was a crazy first year," Brown said. "I feel like it was good for me. Everything was accelerated. I got to see different teams, different leagues. I took what I needed to improve on from each situation and locked in on improving those things during the summer."
He started his career in Turkey, where he went through the preseason and played three games with Yalova, all losses. Brown averaged 10 points per game.
"I had a conversation with my agent, the GM and the coach, and we decided to part ways," Brown said. "It wasn't the best fit for me or the team. It's all part of the business."
He then went back home to Virginia for about 10 days, before signing with Valga Maks in the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League. That team represents the twin towns of Valga, Estonia and Valka, Latvia.
"Estonia was kind of a top-heavy league," Brown said. "I got more playing time and more opportunity to play my game. I felt I was able to do well there."
Brown averaged 17.4 points in nine games there, which made a team from Yekaterinburg, Russia take notice.
"(Estonia) was a good situation for me to develop," Brown said. "I really enjoyed playing for them. In my contract I had a buyout. ... A team in Russia was looking to make the playoffs and needed another player at my position."
Brown helped his team in Russia make the playoffs, where they lost to the eventual Russian Basketball Super League champions. That playoff exit ended Brown's whirlwind first professional season.
Between playing for three teams in one season and having a season cut short by a global pandemic, Brown is hoping his third season will be relatively uneventful.
For now, he is home in Virginia "trying to find things to do" and "trying to stay some type of fit" during the quarantine.
The good news for Brown is he has a basketball court in his front yard, so he can work on his game as he prepares for the next step in his professional career.