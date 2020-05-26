During Kaia Bonshock’s senior year at Shamokin High School after she’d decided to play softball at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland, she was looking on Instagram and noticed a future opponent — Mifflinburg junior Vanessa Martin — might be joining her at the Division I school.
“We played about two weeks later and we talked about it,” Bonshock said. “We didn’t really know each other that well before (that).”
Martin pointed out that after that conversation each homered off the other in that game.
“It’s so funny; I played against her, but I just knew her as a great athlete,” Martin said. “It’s so nice (to have somebody in college) from your area. We’re great friends now instead of opponents.”
Fast forward to the shortened 2020 NCAA softball season, and the two former Valley standouts were starters in the Northeast Conference for the Mountaineers — Bonshock started all 18 games at catcher, while Martin got 10 starts in center field.
Both got to Emmitsburg in different ways. For Bonshock, she hadn’t initially thought about playing in Division I.
“So, I wasn’t looking to play Division I softball necessarily,” Bonshock said. “I just wanted a small school, far away from home.”
Meanwhile, Martin really wanted to play Division I softball “for the challenge,” but hadn’t considered Mount St. Mary’s until two of her teammates on the Pa. Razorbacks — her Lancaster-area summer softball team — and her Razorbacks coach Jere Flick thought it might be a good fit for her.
“Once I got to the campus, I just fell in love,” Martin said. “It definitely reminded me of Mifflinburg. The people were really nice. It’s rural.
“The school motto is ‘your little mountain home’ and it really is.”
Both relished the chance to play Division I softball. Bonshock — a three-time Daily Item All-Star — stuck out just once in high school, and was one of the top hitters in the Valley the moment she stepped on the field for the Indians as a freshman. It was the same with Martin — a four-year starter at Mifflinburg — who hit .429 with 121 career hits in her career.
“You have to work for your spot at Division I, and you don’t get many opportunities,” Martin said. “You don’t walk into a Division I team and take a position. You have to work really hard. I wanted a challenge.”
Bonshock said: “I don’t want to say it was easy, but we were both really successful in high school. I hadn’t dealt much with failure (in softball).”
Bonshock had 15 multiple hit games as a freshman in 2019 for the Mountaineers and earned a spot on the all-NEC team with a .326 batting average and 20 RBIs.
Bonshock had a team-high 13 RBIs in 18 games for Mount St. Mary’s before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus. She opened the season with a seven-game hit streak.
Martin missed some time with an injury this year, but started 10 games for the Mountaineers in center field. It’s the first time since her freshman season that Martin was strictly an outfielder. She pitched for three seasons for Mifflinburg, something she had a love-hate relationship with in high school.
“It was a blessing and a curse. I do miss it sometimes, though. I liked having control of the game in my hands,” said Martin who hit .321 and tied for the Mountaineer-lead with five stolen bases. “There is nothing like the bird’s eye view you get in center field, either. I do like just being able to concentrate on my hitting and center field.”
Martin and Bonshock had two of the top three batting averages and slugging percentages for the Mountaineers in 2020, and two of the top four on-base percentages. Bonshock was tied for the team-lead with a .333 batting average and led the team with a .500 slugging percentage. Bonshock also led the team with nine doubles. Martin’s .406 on-base percentage was tops on the team.
Both have been trying to get workouts in during the pandemic. Bonshock said that she’s having some shoulder issues that have hindered her, while Martin has been working at the Weis Warehouse and has lost 17 pounds since getting the job.
“I’ll admit it’s been tough balancing work, family and training,” Martin said. “Even if I get only 30 minutes (to work out), I have to make it the best I can. Even that little bit of time can pay off when we get back in the fall.”
“It was hard at the beginning,” Bonshock said. “I was in a routine and it was a hard transition back home. Once school was done online, it became a little easier.”
The two also hope to back out on the field playing with their summer teams soon, to get prepared for their next college season.
“You can practice and practice, but nothing can replace live pitching,” Martin said. “It will be really nice (to play this summer).”
Despite her shoulder issue, Bonshock has the same plan.
“Oh, I’m playing this summer,” she said.