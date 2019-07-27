Bucknell’s basketball season won’t begin for another four months, but new assistant coach Kelly Mazzante is already entrenched in the program.
The Montoursville High School and Penn State graduate recently returned from the recruiting trail in Atlanta, where she scouted future talent for the Bison.
Mazzante majored in public speaking and communications at Penn State. Her academic training, coupled with her vast basketball experiences, make her a true dual threat.
“I don’t think I have any trouble talking,” Mazzante said with a laugh. “That was a good major for me. The degree has helped, but I really just think being in the trenches of being a collegiate player and playing professionally, with those things alone, I understand the process. I understand what it’s like to be recruited. Being able to relate to the student-athletes on that level certainly helps.”
Mazzante was added to Bucknell’s coaching staff in April, bringing the Big Ten’s leading scorer (2,919 points) closer to home. Mazzante spent the last five seasons at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. IUP went 130-28 during that span and earned five berths in the NCAA Division II tournament. Her teams played in two Final Fours and claimed two Atlantic Region titles.
Although Bucknell head coach Trevor Woodruff hadn’t met Mezzante personally, he was familiar with her name and her reputation among the coaching ranks. Her stature among her peers impressed him so much that she was his first hire shortly after he took over Bucknell’s women’s basketball program in April.
“Kelly’s got a strong foundation of basketball at all levels, from high school to the professional ranks in the United States and globally,” Woodruff said. “She has strong ties to Central Pennsylvania. I knew people who did know her, and they all recommended her highly. She was the first person that I reached out to, and I was excited to hear that she was interested, as well.”
IUP head coach Tom McConnell spent five of his six years at the program with Mazzante. For McConnell, Mazzante’s basketball acumen is just one of many traits she brings to Bucknell’s coaching staff.
“As good as a player she was, and as good of a coach as she is, she’s an even better person, and I think that’s what makes her really, really special,” McConnell said. “I just cherish the time we had together. We went from two people who worked together to very good friends in a short period of time. She just has a great feel for the game. And as time went on, I really grew to rely on her for her insights and suggestions. On the bench and on the practice floor, she was invaluable.”
After being more than 150 miles from family and friends at IUP, Mazzante said proximity to those she loves the most is one of the personal benefits of coming to Bucknell.
“It was definitely something that means a lot,” she said. “With my playing career and my traveling so much, it’s been a true blessing. My family and friends are excited. I’m hoping that it will bring more people to Bucknell, as well. So it’s kind of a win-win for everybody.”
If the past serves as an indication for future success, it won’t be long until Mazzante etches her mark on the Bison program. She’s enjoyed basketball success at all of her stops.
Mazzante guided Penn State to a No. 1 seed in the 2004 NCAA tournament, where the Nittany Lions reached the Elite Eight. She not only earned accolades as a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, but she also was named an Associated Press first-team selection on two occasions during her college career.
The Charlotte Sting selected Mazzante in the second round of the 2004 WNBA draft. She spent seven productive years in the league and was a member of the 2007 and 2009 league champion Phoenix Mercury teams. She’s also played internationally in Slovakia, Hungary and Russia.
“Those seven years that she was in WNBA — and she’s played over in Europe — she was getting her doctorate in basketball,” McConnell said. “Those experiences on the court and off the court have been invaluable to be able to share lessons and experiences with young players.”
Having played for most of her life, there was the obvious learning curve that accompanied Mazzante’s first year as a coach at IUP. She went from active participant on the court to engaged observer. She also got a better glimpse into the day-to-day activities of her former coaches.
“Definitely Year 1, it was such a big change understanding all the Xs and Os and the work that went on in the coaching side that as a player, you didn’t know was going on,” Mazzante said. “I definitely had a new appreciation for our coaches and our staff. And trying to coach them versus wanting to go out and do it — that was a big change. I understood what it was like as a player, so being able to relay that to the kids and develop confidence, and not just in basketball. Our coaching staff got us ready for real life, and those are just things I’m able to share with the players I coach.”
Bucknell commands most of Mazzante’s attention these days but she still follows Penn State women’s basketball closely and said she’s spoken with new Nittany Lion head coach Carolyn Kieger. Mazzante’s Penn State jersey was retired in 2004.
While her playing career has taken her literally around the world, Mazzante is happy to be close to home doing what she loves. The memories built at IUP won’t be washed away soon, but she plans to make new ones and help take Bucknell to even greater heights.
“It’s been a really fantastic transition,” Mazzante said. “It’s been a lot — it’s been really busy. I think we’re all new and settling into new roles, but for me personally, it’s been really exciting. We had the players up for summer session, so we got to spend eight weeks with them. It’s a lot different, but it’s a great different. I’ve really enjoyed it so far.”