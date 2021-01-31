Fourth-quarter defense lifts Bison women

LEWISBURG — Since Bucknell’s games last weekend against Colgate were postponed, it meant the Bison had to face Lehigh in four consecutive games.
“It’s really weird,” Bucknell senior Autumn Ceppi said. “It’s not very often that you have to play a team twice in a row, let alone four times in a row. Getting wins against them four times in a row is an even bigger challenge. ... I think just making sure we’re prepared is the biggest thing.”
The result Saturday in the third contest between the teams was the same as the first two with Bucknell earning the win. The Bison’s 76-64 win clinches the Patriot League Central Division title for the women’s basketball team.
“We had all this extra time to work on our craft, and really buckle down so we knew how to play this team,” Bucknell junior Taylor O’Brien said. “We knew what we had to do more and what we had to do less. Moving the ball and getting one extra pass was really stressed over the week. Just trying to implement that into the game helped a lot.”
Lehigh (6-3) swept Holy Cross last weekend, but dropped to 0-3 against the Bison.
“What I said to the team on Monday when we knew we were going to be back playing was, ‘Our next opponent is similar to our last opponent, only slightly better,’” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “That’s because they had two more games of experience.”
The Mountain Hawks stayed within striking distance of the Bison (7-0) for the first three quarters of the game, but Bucknell turned it on late.
Bucknell led 58-51 with 8:30 to play in the game, and then held Lehigh without a basket for more than four minutes.
“We’ve been able to come out strong in the fourth quarter so far this season,” Ceppi said. “I think it’s just knowing we have to buckle down and get stops, that’s the biggest thing.”
O’Brien and Carly Krsul each scored four points during that stretch, and Ceppi made a hook shot during an 11-1 run that put the Bison ahead 69-52 with just more than four minutes left.
“The biggest thing is we got stops,” Bucknell senior Ally Johnson said. “Defense is the main thing for us.”
Johnson added that the Bison have in some ways been focused on how to stop the Mountain Hawks for three weeks.
“Colgate plays really similar to Lehigh,” Johnson said. “We’ve essentially been working on that in practice for the last three weeks. Honestly, it might have helped us a little bit. ... It was also a crazy week, so it took us a few practices to get our minds right.”
Woodruff said he was pleased with his defense, which help the Mountain Hawks 13 points below their season average.
“When you’re playing a high-powered team like that, to keep them to 64, we’re pleased with that,” Woodruff said. “I thought for large portions of the game our defense was pretty good.”
Offensively, O’Brien once again led the way for the Bison, scoring a game-high 19 points. She is averaging 20 points per game over her last four games. She also had a game-high five assists, tying her career best.
“Everyone was moving the ball well,” O’Brien said. “We were passing the ball very well, looking for the open shots.”
Johnson took a season-high 10 shots, and finished with 10 points.
“I’m really excited to see Ally Johnson be more aggressive,” Woodruff said. “We want her to continue shooting. We think she’s an elite shooter. She hasn’t been her normal self so far this year. What that means to me is she has a lot coming her way to even it out.”
Johnson said that’s something the Bucknell coaching staff has been on her about.
“A lot of it is probably coach and (assistant) coach (Kelly) Mazzante in my ear about being more aggressive,” Johnson said. “Also my teammates are always trying to reassure me, even if I miss a good shot. Having that mentality and making sure I’m a threat is how I can get other people open.”
Ceppi finished with her first career double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds.
“It definitely feels good, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without really great passes from my teammates,” Ceppi said. “Having so many people who are threats on the court is so often. It’s really fun to play with everybody.”
Seniors Tessa Brugler and Abby Kapp were in early foul trouble, and junior Marly Walls missed the game due to injury, so Woodruff turned to freshman Julie Kulesza for a key stretch in the second quarter.
Kulesza drained a 3-pointer and assisted on a fastbreak layup by O’Brien during that stretch.
“She gives you another shooter,” Woodruff said of Kulesza. “That’s what she does best at this point. She’s working her way through the defense. It’s a completely different style of defense than she’s used to. With such a limited number of games to prepare, she’s guessing at times. That’s understandable. ... She certainly gives us another perimeter player who can make shots. Today, she made some good decisions.”
Bucknell scored the first five points on a layup by Brugler, who finished with 13 points, and a 3-pointer by Johnson. Lehigh never caught up despite staying close for most for of the first 31 minutes.
Walls took a shoulder to the mouth during practice this week, and Woodruff said he expects her to return next weekend against Loyola (Maryland). The Bison play their fourth straight game against Lehigh today at 2 p.m. in Bethlehem.
BUCKNELL 76, LEHIGH 64
Lehigh (6-3) 64
Frannie Hottinger 2-9 3-4 8, Mariah Sexe 2-5 0-0 4, Clair Steele 3-5 5-6 13, Megan Walker 1-5 0-0 3, Mary Clougherty 3-11 1-1 8, Anna Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Mackenzie Kramer 4-7 1-2 10, Emma Grothaus 5-6 3-4 16, Maddie Albrecht 0-1 0-0 0, Jamie Behar 1-5 0-0 2, Katie Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 13-17 64.
Bucknell (7-0) 76
Tessa Brugler 5-8 3-3 13, Autumn Ceppi 4-12 2-2 10, Taylor O’Brien 9-14 1-1 19, Ally Johnson 4-10 0-0 10, Abby Kapp 3-11 1-2 8, Tai Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Carly Krsul 3-7 2-4 8, Julie Kulesza 1-1 0-0 3, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Shaffer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 9-12 76.
Halftime: Bucknell, 37-31. 3-point goals: Lehigh 9-28 (Grothaus 3-3, Steele 2-2, Hottinger 1-3, Walker 1-3, Kramer 1-3, Clougherty 1-7, Sexe 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Albrecht 0-1, Behar 0-4); Bucknell 5-14 (A. Johnson 2-6, T. Johnson 1-1, Kulesza 1-1, Kapp 1-6). Rebounds: Lehigh 35 (Hottinger 8, Kramer 8); Bucknell 36 (Ceppi 10). Assists: Lehigh 15 (three tied with 3); Bucknell 16 (O’Brien 5). Steals: Lehigh 0; Bucknell 6 (three tied with 2). Blocked shots: Lehigh 1 (Clougherty); Bucknell 5 (Krsul 2). Turnovers: Lehigh 14; Bucknell 8. Total fouls: Lehigh 13; Bucknell 16.