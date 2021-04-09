MIDDLEBURG — Shikellamy has played quite well in this young season, but first-year coach Brad Longacre certainly wanted to see how the Braves handled their first loss of the season, earlier this week to Central Mountain.
By looks of the box score on Thursday against Midd-West, pretty well.
Shikellamy pounded out 18 hits, led by a 4-for-4 day from freshman Allison Minnier, in a 17-1 win over Midd-West in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
“That’s our task at hand right now, to get these girls to believe in themselves,” Longacre said. “We have a bunch of good hitters, and a bunch of the underclassmen are stepping up. My thing is, ‘Always think positive, no matter what happens.’ If you let those negative thoughts creep in, then negative things are going to happen.”
The Braves (3-1 overall and HAC-I) scored three runs in the top of the first inning, and cruised from there. Freshman Blaire Balestrini led off the game with a walk, stole second and scored on a Taylor Treas single. A second run scored on an error, and Minnier plated the third run by beating out an infield single.
The Mustangs looked to quickly answer, getting runners to second and third with one out after a Sarah Shupp double, but a 1-3-2 double play ended the inning with a runner tagged out a home as Midd-West did not score.
It was reoccurring theme for Midd-West (2-1, 1-1) during the game, as any traction on offense they had against Shikellamy pitcher Sydnee Leeser usually ended in a hard-hit out.
“We have a young team. We made some mistakes, and that’s what we talked about,” Midd-West coach Pete Voss said. “I think they learned from it, and that’s what we want to do with this team. I think they learned a lot from this game. That’s what we talked about, ‘What are you taking away from each game? What are you doing to get better?’
“I don’t think today is indicative of our team. I still think we’re going to surprise some people and make some noise in the league.”
Leeser pitched well in six innings of work to pick up the win. The junior scattered six hits — five singles — with three strikeouts and eight groundball outs.
The Braves added two more runs in the top of the third on Sydney Schneider’s sacrifice fly and Minnier’s RBI groundout to make it 5-0. After scoring a sixth run on an error, Midd-West cut into the Shikellamy lead thanks to Teagan Schreffler’s RBI single.
Shikellamy ended any hopes of a comeback by the Mustangs plating nine runs in its final two at-bats. Amelia Wernett had a two-run double in the sixth inning off the bench. In the seventh inning, Treas and Wernett had RBIs, while Amanda Whary had a two-run double in Shikellamy’s seven-run seventh.
SHIKELLAMY 17, MIDD-WEST 1
Shikellamy`302`122`7 — 17-18-1
Midd-West`000`100`0 — 1-6-7
Sydnee Leeser, Katelynn Kremer (7) and Reagan Wiest. Lorna Oldt, Bella Parra (4) and Storm Wilt.
WP: Leeser; LP: Oldt.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini, 1-for-5, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases; Taylor Treas, 3-for-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Wiest, 1-for-5, 2 runs; Kremer, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Leeser, 3-for-4, RBI; Sydney Schneider, 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Allison Minnier 4-for-5, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Amelia Wernett 1-for-2, double, 3 RBIs; Amanda Whary, 2-for-5, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Midd-West: Sarah Shupp, 1-for-3, double.