CATAWISSA — Alyssa Reisinger watched from the safety of the bench as Mount Carmel teammate Dani Rae Renno and Southern Columbia freshman Ally Griscavage waged a Godzilla vs. King Kong-style battle in the paint early in Friday’s game.
When the Red Tornadoes’ 5-foot-11 freshman was brought into the marquee matchup of unbeatens, she did irreparable damage to the host Tigers.
Reisinger scored 12 first-half points — 10 in a pivotal stretch that broke open a tied game — and helped stake Mount Carmel to a staggering 20-point lead after three quarters. The Red Tornadoes, playing without point guard Lauren Ayres, cruised to a 53-41 win in the early-season Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III showdown.
“Alyssa did a real nice job,” said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. “Griscavage played Dani tough inside, and that’s going to happen at times. So it was nice to see Alyssa come in and take a little bit of the pressure of her.”
The 6-2 Renno still posted game-highs of 14 points and 17 rebounds, and junior classmate Lauren Shedleski added 13 points and nine boards. However, it was a 9-all game when Reisinger made her first basket on a putback, then she scored 10 on elbow jumpers and other inside looks during a 22-15 run that nudged the Red Tornadoes ahead by seven with 1:27 left in the first half.
“We know that we have a lot of weapons on this team, and we had a size advantage tonight which really helped us,” said Shedleski, one of the Red Tornadoes’ three returning HAC-III all-stars. “We know that Dani’s going to draw a lot of the defense’s attention, and the rest of us have to step up. Alyssa really stepped up for us tonight, which was great.”
Southern Columbia newcomers Griscavage and Loren Gehret, who entered the game with team-high scoring averages of 12.8 and 12.3 points, respectively, each scored seven. The Tigers (4-1 overall, 0-1 HAC-III) were led by junior Faith Callahan and freshman Ava Novack, who had eight apiece.
Southern was within 31-26 at the half but shot 1-for-13 in the third quarter and fell behind 49-29 at period’s end.
“I’m happy. I mean, I’m not happy we lost but I’m happy,” said Tigers coach Bill Callahan. “We played a very difficult week — five games in eight days — (and) we’re 4-1. I’m proud of the girls. We just ran out of gas.
“You’ve got to give (the Red Tornadoes) all the credit. They played well and they deserve the credit.”
Griscavage and Renno put on an eye-opening show in the middle at the start. The 6-1 Griscavage had five of her eight blocks and three rebounds in the opening quarter, while Renno countered with four blocks and six boards. The game opened up with Reisinger’s jumpers and a pair of Shedleski 3-pointers that put Mount Carmel up 25-19.
Faith Callahan hit consecutive baskets, including the first of two triples, to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 25-24. The Red Tornadoes (4-0, 2-0) closed the half on a 6-2 run with Reisinger making a pair of catch-and-pops off inbound passes.
“We asked her do some things that were a little out of her comfort zone — there was a time she was guarding a guard because of the lineup we had in,” Varano said. “She works really hard, very patient, and hopefully she keeps working and continues to grow.”
Mia Chapman, a sophomore who started in place of the ailing Ayres, helped to spark Mount Carmel’s 18-3 third quarter with four points, an assist, a steal, a rebound and a block. She finished with eight points. Renno feasted on Southern’s third-quarter misses to the tune of five more rebounds and the bucket that put the Tornadoes ahead by 20.
“Mia Chapman did a heck of a job coming in ... and everybody kind of stepped up their game little bit without (Ayres) there,” Varano said. “Southern’s a tough team, a rival game on the road. That was a little bit of a last-minute adjustment; we didn’t really have time to prepare for that.”
MOUNT CARMEL 53, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 41
Mount Carmel (4-0, 2-0) 53
Mia Chapman 4 0-0 8, Lauren Shedleski 5 0-0 13, Brooke Bernini 3 0-0 6, Dani Rae Renno 6 2-3 14, Alyssa Reisinger 6 0-0 12. Totals 24 2-3 53.
3-point goals: Shedleski 3.
Did not score: Caroline Fletcher.
Southern Columbia (4-1, 0-1) 41
Faith Callahan 3 0-0 8, Ally Griscavage 3 1-1 7, Morgan Marks 1 0-0 2, Loren Gehret 2 3-4 7, Rilyn Wisloski 3 0-0 6, Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3, Ava Novack 3 0-0 8. Totals 16 4-5 41.
3-point goals: F. Callahan 2, Novack 2, G. Callahan.
Did not score: Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel`13`18`18`4 — 53
Southern Columbia`12`14`3`12 — 41