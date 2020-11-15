BERWICK — Abigail Parise won the ball near midfield after a long clear.
The Selinsgrove freshman looked up, seeing two defenders right in front of her, and nothing but space behind them until the goal. Parise dribbled past the two Berwick defenders, and went straight to goal as the two outside backs tried to catch up.
Berwick goalie Emily Ouimet rushed toward Parise, who slotted the ball into the lower corner of the net with just less than 20 minutes to play.
“It was a lot of pressure,” Parise said. “There was a defender there. You want to get around her and you want to score. I kind of forgot what was happening for a little bit and just went. When it went in, it was relief. We were all happy.”
That was the only goal in the Seals’ 1-0 win over the Bulldogs in a Class 3A state quarterfinal. Selinsgrove has reached the girls soccer state semifinals only once before, when coach Cheryl Underhill was a player on the team 20 years ago. The Seals will play Villa Joseph Marie on Tuesday.
“It’s crazy that we’re making history,” Selinsgrove senior Isabelle Snyder said. “This is the furthest that any team (in program) history has gone, and we’re tied for that.”
Both teams had plenty of chances to score, but it wasn’t until Parise’s individual effort resulted in a goal with 19:25 to play that either team converted.
“It feels really good,” Parise said. “I felt like this team deserved a win in the state playoffs, and I think we can keep on going.”
Senior center back Annalise Bond said she knew her freshman teammate was capable of something like that.
“She’s amazing,” Bond said. “She’s been knocking on the door all season. Her speed — we compete against her in practice, and I feel so tired after chasing her. I was so excited for her. I was watching her like this (Bond exaggeratedly leaned forward), and then I was like, ‘Yes!’
“She missed one in districts, and I went up to her and said, ‘A goal in states is way better than a goal in districts.’”
The Seals (13-5-3) did a good job of salting away the game late. Ella Magee twice took the ball into the corner and held it there as time ticked away. Parise also led Selinsgrove’s high-pressure in the final six minutes, which denied Berwick easy passes out of the back to get the ball up to its offense.
“The entire team came strong after we scored,” Parise said. “We couldn’t let up, and we couldn’t let them score. The pressure really helped.”
Berwick (14-4) had one last-gasp chance at a tying goal. With about 15 seconds, Kayla Fernandez — Berwick’s most dangerous offensive player throughout — drilled a shot on goal. Selinsgrove goalkeeper Alivia Ravy saved it, but not with her hands and it popped behind her and bounced toward the goal.
Ravy said she wasn’t worried about it going in after she made the initial save, and secured it after one bounce.
“(Fernandez) ripped a shot and it hit my face,” Ravy said. “I was looking for it quickly. I got it, looked up and there was 10 seconds left on the board. That was it.”
Ravy punted the ball away just before time expired, setting off a celebration among the Seals.
“It’s very exciting,” Ravy said.
Selinsgrove dominated the first 10 minutes of the game as the Seals put a pair of shots on goal, had an attempt by Jessica Smith go inches wide, and earned three corner kicks.
“We caught them flat-footed,” Selinsgrove senior Katelynn Stover said. “I don’t think they really knew anything about us because we’ve never played them. I feel like we caught them off-guard. They did a nice job of coming back. In the end, we played well, and we were the better team.”
For the last 30 minutes of the opening half, though, the Bulldogs had the better of the play.
Ravy was forced into a leaping save where she tipped a shot over the cross. She also made a reflex save on a header by Emma Colone, and had to rush out to make a save on Fernandez.
“There were some miscommunications that allowed Berwick a chance to get a goal, but we held our ground and didn’t allow it,” Ravy said. “I just knew I had to come out and be aggressive.”
With 18:45 left in the first half, Katie Starr headed a shot on goal off a corner kick that Ravy couldn’t get to. Fortunately for the Seals, Snyder was there to clear it off the line.
“I was just in my position,” Snyder said. “I was nervous, but I wanted to clear it out as fast as I could to know that they didn’t have a chance of getting a goal.”
Halftime gave the Seals a chance to regroup, and they took advantage of it.
“We needed to play one- or two-touches and keep it down on the ground,” Bond said. “We got a little bit frazzled with all of the yelling from the fans, both sides. We just needed to recenter ourselves so we could focus on the game at hand.”
Selinsgrove held slightly more possession in a back-and-forth first 20 minutes of the second half, but it all seemed to swing the Seals’ way after Parise scored.
“I was pretty nervous,” Stover said. “It was very back-and-forth. When Abby got the goal, I was very confident that we would bring home the win.”
PIAA CLASS 3A
QUARTERFINAL
SELINSGROVE 1, BERWICK 0
Second half
S-Abigail Parise, 60:35.
Shots: B, 15-9. Shots on goal: B, 10-6. Corners: S, 7-5. Saves: Selinsgrove 8 (Alivia Ravy); Berwick 5 (Emily Ouimet). Fouls: Selinsgrove 8; Berwick 1. Offsides: Selinsgrove 7; Berwick 3.