Brianna Kropinack said she was feeling frustrated.
So Kropinack, a rising senior on the Bucknell women’s soccer team, composed a letter to the NCAA.
“I wrote the letter on the morning we were supposed to start preseason and I sent it to a bunch of people at Bucknell,” Kropinack said. “I got a bunch of really good responses.”
In the letter, Kropinack detailed what she saw as an inherent unfairness with how the NCAA left decisions up to each individual conference in regard with how to push forward with fall sports during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been battling — we all have — with emotions that are ever-changing,” Kropinack said. “I got to a breaking point, and I knew I was not the only athlete feeling that way.”
After getting good response from people at Bucknell, Kropinack sent the letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert, and submitted it for publication on the NCAA website. She said she did not receive a response from either Emmert or the NCAA webmasters.
“I was still sitting on it, but I wanted people to know they were not the only one feeling this way,” Kropinack said. “I contacted some mentors and asked, ‘How would this make me look?’ One of my mentors said they would be upset if I didn’t post it.”
Kropinack said she thought it was important to get a student-athlete’s voice out there.
“I was happy she sent me the letter,” Bucknell women’s soccer coach Kelly Cook said. “It’s important for me to support my student-athletes with what they believe in. Bri is more than willing to step up when she needs to.”
No surprise
Cook said after spending three years with Kropinack that she wasn’t surprised Kropinack would be someone to step up.
“Bri is a great leader on campus,” Cook said. “She’s one of the leaders on the team, and will be a two-time team captain this fall. She’s somebody who takes initiative. I’m proud to be her coach. She’s a strong woman who feels empowered, and when she sees things she doesn’t like she’s confident enough to speak up.”
Current Albany women’s soccer coach and former Bucknell assistant Leigh Howard voiced her support for Kropinack on Twitter, which is where Kropinack posted the letter.
“Proud of you Bri, for being able to vocalize such real feelings during such a devastating time,” Howard tweeted. “We need to create environments where more (student-athletes) feel empowered enough to share their emotions and courageous enough to express vulnerability. They need leaders more now than ever.”
As of Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Kropinack’s letter had been liked and retweeted 740 times.
“I’ve actually gotten a huge response, a lot bigger than I thought,” Kropinack said. “I’ve had people send me messages or reply to the tweet with supportive messages.
“It’s been pretty positive feedback that I’ve gotten. A lot has been from strangers. I’ll scroll through the likes and see St. John’s women’s soccer or the UPenn volleyball coach. It’s been a lot of people in college athletics.”
Kropinack said all she wanted was to call on the NCAA to make a decision, and to express the frustration and disappointment that student-athletes across the country were feeling.
“At the time I wrote it, a lot of schools had the opportunity to participate in the NCAA tournament, but I couldn’t because of the conference I play in,” Kropinack said.
Thursday night, Emmert announced that there would be no NCAA fall championships — a decision that impacts 22 sports, including Football Championship Subdivision (but not Football Bowl Subdivision) football.
Goals for Girls
That Kropinack would take a stand didn’t come as a surprise to those who know her well.
Kropinack has been involved with a charity called Goals for Girls for the last five years.
“We use soccer to empower girls from underprivileged backgrounds,” Kropinack said. “The goal is to create young leaders.”
Kropinack originally became involved as a participant, when her club team went to India in 2015.
“Part of Goals for Girls is the cross-cultural experience,” Kropinack said. “Every summit in India or South Africa, we take a team from the United States. The kids get pen pals and then can learn more about the country.”
Kropinack got involved at the urging of Cindy Parlow Cone, the current President of the United States Soccer Federation, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a winner of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1999 as a player.
“Cindy Parlow was an assistant coach for my club team, and was on the board of Goals for Girls,” Kropinack said. “I just recently joined the team, and Cindy approached me about going on the trip to India.”
Kropinack said the experience was life-changing.
“The trip influenced me in so many ways,” Kropinack said. “I’m from a really small town in North Carolina, so getting out to experience something not in North Carolina — not in the United States — was really cool.
“I didn’t want to leave. I said, ‘If I could do this for the rest of my life, that’s what I want to do.’”
She is an International Relations major at Bucknell, and has since joined the staff as a travel trainer at Goals for Girls.
“The travel trainers teach different lessons,” Kropinack said. “I usually teach public speaking and goal-setting, but during the virtual camp (over this summer), I talked about confidence.”
Cook said Kropinack was a great example of someone who could influence young girls positively.
“What better person could you find to lead younger women?” Cook said. “I couldn’t be more proud of all the work she does with that organization. Any athlete who finds a passion and pursues it like she does makes me proud.
“Bri really pours passion into whatever she does. She’s somebody who is going to leave Bucknell and make the world a better place.”
Kropinack said being a part of Goals for Girls has changed her worldview.
“One thing I’ve learned is that we’re all the same really,” Kropinack said. “We come from different places and experience different things, but people are the same, and that’s really cool.”
Going forward
Cook said the first priority for Bucknell athletics was getting the student-athletes safely on campus and into classes. The coach said after that the Bison would turn their attention to holding practices and team activities.
“Our goal as coaches is to give them the best experience possible while keeping their health, safety and well-being first,” Cook said. “There’s a lot of question marks about the fall and spring. Our team is anxious to know what a spring season could look like. ... It’s a matter of time, but I am proud and happy with the decisions that Bucknell and the Patriot League have made.”
Kropinack said she just wants to play another season, and have a chance to reach the NCAA Tournament again, which Bucknell did her freshman season. She did say there are a lot of unknowns at this point.
“I don’t know what a spring would look like,” Kropinack said. “As a senior, I’ve had three great years at Bucknell. I’d be down for playing in the spring.”