Gair, Loyalsock top Danville boys

WILLIAMSPORT — Aiden Gair spearheaded a late Loyalsock run to lift the Lancers to a 58-54 win over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover boys basketball Saturday night.
Gair finished with 24 points, and scored 11 in the final quarter to help Loyalsock (9-0) pull away.
“We played a little bit more relaxed and played a little bit more team ball,” Danville coach Lenny Smith said. “We moved the ball a little better. Mavin (James) looked pretty comfortable out there in the first half. So did Dante (Harward).”
James scored 17 points, and Harward added 16, but it wasn’t enough as the Ironmen (6-4) dropped their third straight game.
Harward and James helped Danville take a 27-22 lead into halftime. Harward hit two 3-pointers in the opening half. He also grabbed two rebounds and had two important steals that led to transition points for the Ironmen.
James went on a tear in the second quarter, hitting pull-up jumpers and driving to score in the paint.
“I felt like I could shoot anything,” James said. “I felt like they had to respect my shot. When they did that, I was able to take I to the hoop.”
With 1:08 left in the second quarter James stuffed a dunk attempt from Rees Watkins as Danville held a 25-22 lead.
“I knew we’d break out of it sooner or later,” Smith said. “I told the team win or lose we needed to take a step forward. We took a step forward tonight and got out of that little funk we were in. We played an excellent game.”
Danville was right with Loyalsock until the fourth quarter when Gair turned it on. He connected on two of his game-high five 3-pointers over the stretch to help Loyalsock force Danville into fouling. Gair went 5-of-7, and the Lancers were 17-of-22 from the free-throw line.
“Aiden Gair hit some unbelievably deep 3s,” Smith said. “It’s hard to expect a high school kid to defend a 3 that deep if he hasn’t seen them before. We knew Aiden could shoot, but they were deep and they were daggers.”
Idris Ali added 17 for the Lancers. Four other players combined for 17 points.
LOYALSOCK 58, DANVILLE 54
Danville (6-4) 54
KJ Riley 3 0-0 7; Dante Harward 6 2-2 16; Mavin James 7 1-2 17; Jack Smith 4 0-0 10; Zach Gordon 1 0-0 2; Aiden Witkor 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-4 54.
3-point goals: Harward 2, James 2, Smith 2, Riley.
Did not score: Mitch Vanden Heuvel, Colton Sidler, Carson Persing.
Loyalsock (9-0) 58
Rivers Parish 1 2-3 4; Aiden Gair 6 7-10 24; Saraj Ali 2 0-0 4; Idris Ali 4 8-9 17; Rees Watkins 2 0-0 4; Sean Jensen 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 17-22 58.
3-point goals: Gair 5, Ali, Jensen.
Did not score: Rian Glunk, Julian Wilson.
Score by quarters
Danville`13`14`12`15 — 54
Loyalsock`11`11`16`20 — 58