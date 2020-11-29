HERSHEY — Gavin Garcia’s most Gavin Garcia-like play didn’t result in a touchdown on Saturday.
The junior halfback took a screen pass from the left sideline all the way across the Hersheypark Stadium turf, juking and dodging nearly all of the Wilmington defense.
As the Greyhounds finally closed in on Garcia along the right sideline, he tried to bull his way into the end zone, but was stopped 2 yards short.
It’s one of the few times the Greyhounds got their hands on the Tigers’ junior halfback in the Class 2A football state championship game.
Garcia accounted for three of Southern Columbia’s four touchdowns of more than 65 yards, finishing with 212 yards rushing and 98 yards receiving in a 42-14 victory over the District 10 champions, giving the Tigers an 11th state title, making Jim Roth the state’s all-time winningest coach, and earning a 60th straight victory overall.
In fact, the only streak snapped on Saturday was the Tigers’ 30 straight victories by the mercy rule.
“He did a lot of his damage on north-south runs, but that last one play to set up the final touchdown, he was all over the place,” Roth said with a chuckle. “I thought as he was running around, ‘That’s fitting. He needs to have run like that today.’
“He’s done it like that so many times throughout the year, and through his career.”
The 28-point victory certainly doesn’t reflect the tenor of Saturday’s contest. The Greyhounds did almost everything they wanted, as they dominated time of possession by more than 15 minutes through the first three quarters (25:22 to 9:43), while not committing a penalty or a turnover in the game.
However, the Greyhounds never got a handle on the Tigers’ big-play offense.
Wilmington cut the Southern Columbia lead to one score twice — once after a fumbled handoff on a reverse set up the Greyhounds on a short field, and on a 7:38 drive to open the third quarter — and each time the Tigers responded with a long touchdown.
With the score 14-7, and the Tigers pinned on their 11 after an illegal chop block, Garcia made an 89-yard burst up the middle with 2:32 left in the first half to give Southern Columbia a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Then to start the second half, Wilmington put together a 16-play drive, 15 of which came on the ground.
It seemed as though the Tigers would buckle down, and get a badly needed stop after a great play by Southern Columbia safety Ian Yoder. Wilmington quarterback Caelen Bender hurt the Tigers with the option, but Yoder wasn’t fooled when Bender kept the ball hidden on his hip on a keeper, stopping the QB for a 1-yard loss on third-and-5 from the Tigers 16.
However, Bender found Mason Reed for a 17-yard TD on fourth down to cut the lead to 21-14 with 4:17 defense.
Then with the Wilmington sideline barking for its Hound Pound defense on a third down from Southern Columbia’s 26, Garcia put the dagger in Wilmington’s chest. He cut down the left sideline, outran everybody but Reed, who appeared to have an angle on Garica. He tried to push him out of bounds at about the 14, but Garcia kept his balance, and tip-toed for about 11 yards before diving into the end zone with 3:22 left in the third quarter. With that, the Tigers had a 28-14 lead.
“They had some big linemen, but our guys got the job done,” Garcia said.
After allowing the long drive to open the second half, the Tigers defense clamped down the rest of the way, stopping two fourth downs to set up two more Southern Columbia touchdowns.
After Jake Rose knocked down a fourth-down pass on the Tigers 24, quarterback Liam Klebon connected on a 79-yard TD pass to Jake Davis, capping a perfect day for the junior quarterback. He finished 4-of-4 for 177 yards and two scores.
“The way they play defense, I was just waiting to throw a deep pass,” Klebon said. “I just told Jake, before he went out, that I was going to throw it to his outside shoulder because that kid had been playing his inside the whole game.”
The final score of the game came with 3:49 left. Garcia converted a third-and-11 from the Wilmington 24 with his 22-yard catch-and-run before Wes Barnes scored from 2 yards out to make the final margin of victory, 42-14.
Wilmington (11-1) wrapped up its season — and the career of 16 seniors — with just its fourth loss over the past four seasons, three to the Tigers in the state finals, and once to Avonworth in the semifinals last season.
“This is an outstanding high-character class. I feel fortunate to make long-lasting relationships with these guys on-and-off the field,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “They will be near-and-dear to my heart. They have been very hard-working, and I feel very blessed to be their football coach for three seasons.”
The Greyhounds’ seniors proved as much in the first half against the Tigers. Southern Columbia took the opening kickoff and marched 61 yards in nine plays. It took 3:24 off the clock, the big-play coming on a 24-yard run by Braeden Wisloski. Garcia scored from the 1-yard line with 7:30 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
Wilmington picked up two first downs on its first drive, but Rose broke through to sack Bender to end the drive, and a short 17-yard punt set the Tigers up on their own 35.
Garcia then took a screen pass 65 yards on the next play for a touchdown, and a 14-0 advantage. Garcia was untouched on the play until making a cut inside the Wilmington 20.
The Greyhounds drove to the Tigers 14 on their next possession, but freshman linebacker Garrett Garcia batted down a pass at the goal line on fourth down on the first play of the second quarter.
However, a mishandled inside reverse set up the Greyhounds on the Tigers 11, and Darren Miller scored from there to cut the lead to 14-7 with 11:02 left in the first half.
Southern Columbia pinned Wilmington on its own 11, but Ethan Susen ripped off a 48-yard run on the first play, flipping the field. Wilmington converted a fourth down from the Southern 32, but a failed screen pass on third-and-11 resulted in a 14-yard loss on a sack by Braden Heim forcing a punt.
Garcia had just 26 yards on the ground in the game when the Tigers took over on their own 7, but after 103 yards in the 93-yard Tigers’ drive (Southern Columbia was hit by a 10-yard penalty), Southern Columbia had a two-score lead at halftime.
PIAA CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Hersheypark Stadium
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 42, WILMINGTON 14
Southern Col. (12-0)`14`7`7`14 — 42
Wilmington (11-1)`0`7`7`0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SCA-Gavin Garcia 1 run (Isaac Carter kick)
SCA-Garcia 65 pass from Liam Klebon (Carter kick)
Second quarter
Wilm-Darren Miller 11 run (Daniel Hartwell kick)
SCA-Garcia 89 run (Carter kick)
Third quarter
Wilm-Mason Reed 17 pass from Caelen Bender (Hartwell kick)
SCA-Garcia 74 run (Carter kick)
Fourth quarter
SCA-Jake Davis 79 pass from Klebon (Carter kick)
SCA-Wes Barnes 2 run (Carter kick)
Team statistics
`SCA`Wilm
First downs`14`16
Rushes-net yards`29-286`57-220
Passing yards`177`17
Passing`4-4-0`1-3-0
Fumbles-lost`2-1`0-0
Penalties-yards`7-51`0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 13-212, 3 TDs; Braeden Wisloski 5-53; Wes Barnes 6-13, TD; Braden Heim 2-11; Trevor Yorks 1-1; team 1-(-1); Liam Klebon 1-(-3). Wilmington: Ethan Susen 25-130; Darren Miller 17-70, TD; Caelen Bender 15-20.
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Klebon 4-4-0 for 177 yards, 2 TDs. Wilmington: Bender 1-3-0 for 17 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Garcia 3-98, TD; Jake Davis 1-79, TD. Wilmington: Mason Reed, 1-17, TD.