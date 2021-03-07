POTTSVILLE — Gavin Garcia already had a win over former state champion and three-time state medalist Nathan Haubert of Palisades.
That’s why the Southern Columbia junior was confident in Saturday’s Class 2A East Super Regional final at 172 pounds.
Garcia faced Haubert’s younger brother, Benjamin, and made it four wins against the Haubert family.
“I wrestled his brother and I beat his brother, and I knew they were the same kind of wrestler,” said Garcia, ranked No. 1 in the state at his weight by PA Power Wrestling. “I got two good shots; he got a few cheesy escape points and that’s what made the match a little closer than it should have been.”
He said he was satisfied with his performances but added, “This doesn’t mean nothing; it’s about next weekend.”
Garcia took down Haubert early, and again in the second period en route to a 5-3 win. Haubert escaped three times.
Garcia added that he does the same thing every match.
“If guys want to watch me, they can watch me all they want,” Garcia said. “It’s all about advancing and finishing on the top of the podium when it matters the most.”
The state wrestling championships are still several days away, but 11 Valley Class 2A wrestlers will leave the Giant Center next Friday with state medals.
That’s because with only eight berths available in Hershey, the top four from each of two Super Regionals held Saturday will comprise the field.
Eleven of the 16 Valley wrestlers to compete in the final state qualifying event moved on.
Headed to Hershey out of the first of two sessions in Martz Hall were Southern Columbia freshman Mason Barvitskie (120), Mifflinburg senior Gabe Gramly (126), Lewisburg seniors Kaiden Wagner (132) and Logan Bartlett (138), Midd-West sophomore Conner Heckman (132) and Meadowbrook Christian sophomore Cade Wirnsberger (132).
Joining them out of the night session are Garcia, Southern Columbia sophomore Wes Barnes (189), Southern Columbia senior Patrick Edmondson (145); Midd-West senior Avery Bassett (160); and Mifflinburg sophomore Emmanuel Ulrich (285).
Garcia was the only Valley wrestler to take first place.
The other finalists were Heckman, Barvitskie and Barnes.
Barnes lost for the third consecutive week in the finals to Montoursville senior Cael Crebs, this time by 3-0 decision.
Barvitskie tasted defeat for the first time in his career as he was outmuscled by senior returning PIAA bronze medalist Brett Ungar, of Notre Dame-Green Pond, in the championship. Ungar racked up six first-period points on a takedown and a pair of two-point nearfalls en route to a 13-1 major decision. Ungar, ranked No. 3 in the state, improved to 11-0 on the season.
Barvitskie, No. 6, now 19-1, said, “I knew it was going to be a tough one, but I just have to settle in and get ready for next week.”
The Tiger said that his biggest problem against Ungar was his strength, but he said he didn’t want to make an excuse that Ungar is a senior.
“He is stronger than me, but I’ll be there,” Barvitskie added.
Heckman fell 3-0 to another ND-GP stud in two-time state medalist Brandan Chletsos, ranked No. 2 in the state. Chletsos fought off a takedown attempt by Heckman in the first, then re-shot and got one of his own. The only other scoring came on a penalty point on Heckman for an illegal hold.
He said if he hadn’t made a mistake and given up the penalty, he might have had a chance to get back in the match.
“He’s a really good wrestler. He starts off in really good position and it’s hard to get any offense,” Heckman said. “Maybe there’s a good chance I’ll see him again next week, and it will probably be another brawl.”
Heckman (ranked No. 10), headed to Hershey with a 32-8 record, said that Chletsos’ first-period takedown made it tough.
Bartlett got a second chance and made the most of it. He thought his career ended with a blood-round loss to Southern’s Ian Yoder last week in the Northeast Regional but found himself back on the mat for the Super Regional, the result of a scratch by Lackawanna Trail’s Robbie Schneider. As it turned out, he also got another chance at Yoder, in the consolation finals with a berth in Hershey on the line.
Bartlett took Yoder down in the first period for the second week in a row — after failing to do it in two previous matches in the postseason — and went on to win 5-4.
“My coach called me up Thursday and said, ‘What are you doing right now?’ and I said, ‘Nothing,’ He said, ‘Well, you’re about to be wrestling in Super Regionals,’” Bartlett said. “That got me a little excited.”
He said he was lucky that his mother reminded him that he needed to drop a few pounds to be able to make the weight on Saturday.
“She had been on me since I lost at regionals,” Bartlett said. “She said, ‘Keep your weight down; you never know what’s going to happen, somebody might scratch.’”
He said she reminded him again on Thursday morning, and then he got the call and knew she was right.
“That was incredible,” he said of getting another chance at Yoder. “After those first three weeks, they were super close matches, and I knew I had to get one back. I’m glad I got it back when it really counts.”
His match with Yoder was delayed to meet the required 45-minute break between bouts, and he said he felt fine at first.
“But then being the only ones on the mat, and it’s a big place,” he said. “But I got that takedown. I felt I was in the match and that I was in the driver’s seat.”
He added that he wasn’t about to let a second chance go for naught.
“It took me by surprise but once I was here, I wasn’t leaving without something,” Bartlett said.
Wagner (No. 8), who majored Newport’s Danny Capozzoli in the quarterfinals, was pinned by Heckman in 1:32 in the semis. He then got a rematch with longtime friend and workout partner, Wirnsberger and, like a week earlier, the two battled to the end with Wagner coming out on top again, 5-3.
“You definitely want to win that third-place match to get yourself a better draw (at states) right off the bat,” Wagner said.
Gramly earned another trip to Hershey, where he placed eighth last season. Two of his three wins in Pottsville came against the same opponent — West Perry sophomore Nolen Zeigler. Gramly pinned him in 56 seconds in the quarterfinals before falling to Muncy’s Scott Johnson 11-4. Gramly then majored returning PIAA fifth-place medalist Evan Maag, of ND-GP, before beating Zeigler 5-0 for third place. Gramly (32-5) is ranked No. 5.
Edmondson battled back from a 10-2 loss to No. 1 Levi Haines of Biglerville, majoring Milton’s Kyler Crawford 14-2, then pinning his quarterfinal opponent, Noah Frack of Brandywine Heights.
Bassett also battled back, not just from a loss, but from a heartbreaking loss.
After opening with a first-period pin, he was three seconds away from the finals when Hamburg’s Bailey Gimbor took him down at the edge of the mat for a 4-3 win. Bassett pinned Boiling Springs’ Eli Crum in 40 seconds in his next bout, then took third place with a 3-2 win over familiar foe Nolan Lear, of Benton. Bassett, 35-2, ranked No. 3, trailed 1-0 in the third period before taking down the Tiger junior.
Ulrich finished third with a pin in 4:58 over his quarterfinal opponent, Aiden Compton, of Pen Argyl, who topped the Wildcat in their first match.
First he had to overcome the frustration from a 3-1 sudden-victory loss in his opening match, only his second of the year and first to a Class 2A opponent.
He was leading 3-2 when he was able to toss Compton to his back and pin him with two seconds left.
“It was a mistake by him, and I capitalized and got the pin,” he said, adding patience was the key. “Derek (Mifflinburg coach Reber) stresses with me about being patient.”
Four returning state qualifiers were eliminated: Crawford, Line Mountain senior Jacob Feese (189), Mount Carmel junior Damon Backes (215) and Danville senior Andrew Johnson (120). Also knocked out of the post-season were Southern freshman Garrett Garcia (160) and Southern senior Ian Yoder (138). Yoder was a state qualifier as a sophomore. Crawford finished sixth and Backes was eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals.
Feese came back to take fifth, which would give him a shot to wrestle in Hershey if someone from his weight class scratches from the state tournament. Others who finished fifth: Johnson, Yoder and Garrett Garcia.
PIAA CLASS 2A EAST SUPER REGIONAL
Team standings (no team title awarded): 1. Notre Dame-Green Pond, 108.5; 2. Southern Columbia, 88; 3. Benton, 68; 4. Montoursville, 65; 5. Hamburg, 51; t-6. Bermudian Springs, 35; t-6. Saucon Valley, 35; 8. Faith Christian Academy, 34.5; t-9. Midd-West, 34; t-9. Mifflinburg, 34; 11. Bishop McDevitt, 33; 12. Montgomery, 32.5; 13. Muncy, 32; 14. Biglerville, 25; 15. Lewisburg, 23.5; 16. Wyoming Area, 22.5; 17. Boiling Springs, 22; 18. Tamaqua, 20; 19. Brandywine Heights, 19.5; 20, Athens, 19; t-21. Allentown Central Catholic, 17; t-21. Palisades, 17; t-21. Sullivan County, 17; t-24. Halifax, 14; t-24. South Williamsport, 14; 26. Meadowbrook Christian, 11.5; 27. Hughesville, 11; 28. Conwell-Egan, 10; t-29. Fairfield, 9; t-29. Pope John Paul II, 9; t-29. West Perry, 9; 32. Susquenita, 8; 33. Camp Hill, 7; t-34. Danville, 6; t-34. Line Mountain, 6; t-34. Milton, 6; 37. Jersey Shore, 5.5; t-38. Pen Argyl, 5; t-38. Tri-Valley, 5; t-40. Lancaster Catholic, 5; t-40. Newport, 4; t-40. North Penn-Liberty, 4; t-43. Berks Catholic, 0; t-43. Littlestown, 0; t-43. Pequea Valley, 0; t-43. Salisbury, 0; t-43. Scranton Prep, 0; t-43. Trinity, 0.
QUARTERFINALS
106: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-Green Pond, maj. dec. Liam McGinley, Pequea Valley, 10-1; Steven Harris, Conwell-Egan, dec. Brock Weiss, JS, 7-4; Chase Burke, Benton, dec. Mason McLendon, Susquenita, 4-2; Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, maj. dec. Jacob Deysher, Brandywine Heights, 11-3.
113: Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights, dec. Cody Wagner, Faith Christian, 10-4; Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area, maj. dec. Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan, 12-1; Bobby Gardner, South Williamsport, dec. Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 8-5; Gavin Bradley, Athens, pinned Raif Barber, Boiling Springs, 2:58.
120: Brett Ungar, Notre Dame-Green Pond, pinned A.J. Stayton, Faith Christian, 1:07; Ethan Kolb, Benton, dec. Parker Davidson, Hamburg, 4-0; Eric Howe, Lancaster Catholic, dec. Andrew Johnson, Danville, 3-1; Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia, maj. dec. Ryan Kelly, Conwell-Egan, 10-2.
126: Christian Doi, Camp Hill, dec. Jace Beegle, Pequea Valley, 3-2; Gable Strickland, Benton, pinned Evan Maag, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 3:34; Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, pinned Nolen Zeigler, West Perry, :56; Scott Johnson, Muncy, pinned Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs, 2:29.
132: Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-Green Pond, pinned Dominic Caldwell, 1:30; Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian, tech. fall Brennan Schisler, Bermudian Springs, 15-0, 4:30; Conner Heckman, Midd-West, dec. John Samy, Salisbury, 5-1; Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg, maj. dec. Danny Capozzoli, Newport, 15-3.
138: Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian, dec. Jake Gilfoil, Bishop McDevitt, 3-1; Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia, dec. Joshua Bauman, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 2-1; David Kreidler, Allentown Central Catholic, maj. dec. Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg, 9-0; Conner Harer, Montgomery, tech. fall Connor Brown, Littlestown, 17-2, 3:26.
145: Levi Haines, Biglerville, pinned Ayden Dillon, Littlestown, 2:48; Patrick Edmondson, Southern Columbia, maj. dec. Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights, 10-0; Andrew Christie, Bishop McDevitt, dec. Kyler Crawford, Milton, 10-4; Nate Higley, Sullivan County, maj. dec. Hayden Mann, Conwell-Egan, 16-6.
152: Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg, maj. dec. Mason Smeland, Palisades, 11-1; Devon Deem, Montgomery, dec. Alan Alexander, Pope John Paul II, 7-0; Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs, maj. dec. Cooper Price, Wyoming Area, 9-1; Isaac Cory, Montoursville, dec. Joseph Lapenna, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-4.
160: Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-Green Pond, pinned Tucker Paytner, Trinity, 2:28; Nolan Lear, Benton, maj. dec. Eli Crum, Boiling Springs, 10-2; Bailey Gimbor, Hamburg, dec. Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia, 8-4; Avery Bassett, Midd-West, pinned Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley, 1:22.
172: Ben Haubert, Palisades, maj. dec. Brant Mason, Hamburg, 11-2; Ethan Gush, Muncy, dec. Sean Getty, Camp Hill, 3-0; Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, dec. Kohen Lehman, North Penn-Liberty, 14-9; Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, pinned Tyler Wonders, West Perry, 1:24.
189: Bryce Enders, Halifax, pinned Mason Huggins, Newport, 4:21; Wes Barnes, Soutern Columbia, dec. Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley, 6-2; Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley, dec. Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, 3-1; Cael Crebs, Montoursville, dec. Brad Morrison, West Perry, 6-0.
215: Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, pinned Brody Kline, Berks Catholic, 4:00; Zach Poust, Benton, dec. Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley, 3-2, UTB; Leo Muzika, Faith Christian, pinned Damon Backes, Mount Carmel, 8:07, UTB; Dylan Bennett, Montoursville, dec. Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs, 5-1.
285: Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt, pinned Nate Miller, Pequea Valley, 1:43; Jacob Moyer, Fairfield, pinned Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville, 1:08; Hogan Swenski, Bermudian Springs, pinned Max Shnipes, Scranton Prep, :57; Aiden Compton, Pen Argyl, dec. Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg, 3-1.
CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS
106: Brock Weiss, Jersey Shore, tech. fall Liam McGinley, Pequea Valley, 22-6, 4:23; Mason McLendon, Susquenita, dec. Jacob Deysher, Brandywine Heights, 9-2.
113: Cody Wagner, Faith Christian, dec. Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan, 4-2; Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Raif Barber, Boiling Springs, 13-8.
120: Parker Davidson, Hamburg, pinned A.J. Stayton, Faith Christian, 3:44; Andrew Johnson, Danville, dec. Ryan Kelly, Conwell-Egan, 4-2.
126: Evan Maag, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Jace Beegle, Pequea Valley, 4-2; Nolen Zeigler, West Perry, dec. Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs, 7-1.
132: Brennan Schisler, Bermudian Springs, dec. Dominic Caldwell, Susquenita, 3-1; Danny Capozzoli, Newport, dec. John Samy, Salisbury, 8-7.
138: Joshua Bauman, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Jake Gilfoil, Bishop McDevitt, 3-1; Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg, dec. Connor Brown, Littlestown, 1-0.
145: Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights, tech. fall Ayden Dillon, Littlestown, 16-0, 3:36; Kyler Crawford, Milton, pinned Hayden Mann, Conwell-Egan, 4:33.
152: Alan Alexander, Pope John Paul II, dec. Mason Smeland, Palisades, 11-5; Joseph Lapenna, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Cooper Price, Wyoming Area, 4-0.
160: Eli Crum, Boiling Springs, maj. dec. Tucker Paytner, Trinity, 9-0; Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia, dec. Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley, 7-1.
172: Brant Mason, Hamburg, maj. dec. Sean Getty, Camp Hill, 11-3; Kohen Lehman, North Penn-Liberty, dec. Tyler Wonders, West Perry, 2-1.
189: Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley, maj. dec. Mason Huggins, Newport, 12-0; Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, dec. Brad Morrison, West Perry, 9-3.
215: Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley, dec. Brody Kline, Berks Catholic, 7-5; Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs, dec. Damon Backes, Mount Carmel, 3-1.
285: Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville, dec. Nate Miller, Pequea Valley, 5-2; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg, pinned Max Shnipes, Scranton Prep, 2:10.
SEMIFINALS
106: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Steven Harris, Conwell-Egan, 8-1; Chase Burke, Benton, dec. Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, 5-4, UTB.
113: Jaden Pepe, WA, tech. fall Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights, 18-3, 4:47; Gavin Bradley, Athens, maj. dec. Bobby Gardner, South Williamsport, 14-3.
120: Brett Ungar, Notre Dame-Green Pond, tech. fall Ethan Kolb, Benton, 16-0, 5:01; Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia, pinned Eric Howe, Lancaster Catholic, 5:56.
126: Gable Strickland, Benton, pinned Christian Doi, Camp Hill, 1:16; Scott Johnson, Muncy, dec. Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, 11-4.
132: Brandon Chletsos, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian, 7-0; Conner Heckman, Midd-West, pinned Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg, 1:22.
138: Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian, dec. Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia, 5-4; David Kreidler, Allentown Central Catholic, dec. Conner Harer, 2-1.
145: Levi Haines, Biglerville, maj. dec. Patrick Edmondson, Southern Columbia, 10-2; Nate Higley, Sullivan County, dec. Andrew Christie, Bishop McDevitt, 9-7.
152: Devon Deem, Montgomery, dec. Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg, 4-3; Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs, dec. Isaac Cory, Montoursville, 7-3.
160: Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Nolan Lear, Benton, 5-2; Bailey Gimbor, Hamburg, dec. Avery Bassett, Midd-West, 4-3.
172: Ben Haubert, Palisades, dec. Ethan Gush, Muncy, 5-0; Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, pinned Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, 2:50.
189: Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia, dec. Bryce Enders, Halifax, 5-3; Cael Crebs, Montoursville, pinned Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley, 1:08.
215: Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, pinned Zach Poust, Benton, 5:40; Dylan Bennett, Montoursville, maj. dec. Leo Muzika, Faith Christian, 10-1.
285: Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt, pinned Jacob Moyer, Fairfield, 1:55; Hogan Swenski, Bermudian Springs, pinned Aiden Compton, Pen Argyl, 5:55.
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
106: Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, maj. dec. Brock Weiss, Jersey Shore, 17-5; Steven Harris, Conwell-Egan, dec. Mason McLendon, Susquenita, 6-2.
113: Bobby Gardner, South Williamsport, pinned Cody Wagner, Faith Christian, 3:58; Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-Green Pond, pinned Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights, 4:12.
120: Parer Davidson, Hamburg, dec. Eric Howe, Lancaster Catholic, 7-6; Ethan Kolb, Benton, dec. Andrew Johnson, Danville, 3-1, sv.
126: Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, maj. dec. Evan Maag, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 12-0; Nolen Zeigler, West Perry, dec. Christian Doi, Camp Hill, 8-3.
132: Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg, tech. fall Brennan Schisler, Bermudian Springs, 16-1, 3:37; Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian, dec. Danny Capozzoli, Newport, 6-1.
138: Conner Harer, Montgomery, dec. Josh Bauman, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 1-0; Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg, dec. Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia, 5-4.
145: Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights, dec. Andrew Christie, Bishop McDevitt, 6-0; Patrick Edmondson, Southern Columbia, maj. dec. Kyler Crawford, Milton, 14-2.
152: Alan Alexander, Pope John Paul II, dec. Isaac Cory, Montoursville, 2-1; Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg, dec. Joseph Lapenna, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 3-0.
160: Avery Bassett, Midd-West, pinned Eli Crum, Boiling Springs, :40; Nolan Lear, Benton, dec. Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia, 2-1, tb.
172: Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, dec. Brant Mason, Hamburg, 5-4; Ethan Gus, Muncy, dec. Kohen Lehman, North Penn-Liberty, 3-0.
189: Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley, pinned Jacob Scheib, TV, 4:57; Bryce Enders, Halifax, dec. Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, 3-1.
215: Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley, dec. Leo Muzika, Faith Christian, 3-2; Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs, dec. Zach Poust, Benton, 6-4.
285: Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville, pinned Aiden Compton, Pen Argyl, 4:16; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg, pinned Jacob Moyer, Fairfield, 3:48.
FIFTH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS
106: Mason McLendon, Susquenita, pinned Brock Weiss, Jersey Shore, :51.
113: Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights, pinned Cody Wagner, Faith Christian, :10.
120: Andrew Johnson, Danville, dec. Eric Howe, Lancaster Catholic, 8-1.
126: Christian Doi, Camp Hill, dec. Evan Maag, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 11-7.
132: Brennan Schisler, Bermudian Springs, dec. Danny Capozzoli, Newport, 10-5.
138: Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia, dec. Josh Bauman, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 2-1.
145: Andrew Christie, Bishop McDevitt, pinned Kyler Crawford, Milton, 1:50.
152: Isaac Cory, Montoursville, dec. Joseph Lapenna, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 3-0.
160: Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia, dec. Eli Crum, Boiling Springs, 4-1.
172: Brant Mason, Hamburg, pinned Kohen Lehman, North Penn-Liberty, 2:45.
189: Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, dec. Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley, 5-3.
215: Leo Muzika, Faith Christian, tech. fall Zach Poust, Benton, 18-2, 4:30.
285: Jacob Moyer, Fairfield, dec. Aiden Compton, Pen Argyl, 6-3.
THIRD-PLACE CONSOLATIONS
(Both qualify for PIAA tournament)
106: Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, maj. dec. Steven Harris, Conwell-Egan, 11-3.
113: Bobby Gardner, South Williamsport, dec. Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 4-1.
120: Parker Davidson, Hamburg, dec. Ethan Kolb, Benton, 7-1.
126: Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, pinned Nolen Zeigler, West Perry, 1:36.
132: Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian, 5-3.
138: Conner Harer, Montgomery, dec. Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg, 8-5.
145: Patrick Edmondson, Southern Columbia, pinned Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights, 3:23.
152: Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg, dec. Alan Alexander, Pope John Paul II, 8-6, sv.
160: Avery Bassett, Midd-West, dec. Nolan Lear, Benton, 3-2.
172: Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, dec. Ethan Gush, Muncy, 9-4.
189: Bryce Enders, Halifax, dec. Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley, 5-4.
215: Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley, dec. Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs, 3-2.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg, pinned Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville, 4:58.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
(Both qualify for PIAA tournament)
106: Chase Burke, Benton, dec. Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 3-2.
113: Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area, dec. Gavin Bradley, Athens, 9-6.
120: Brett Ungar, Notre Dame-Green Pond, maj. dec. Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia, 13-0.
126: Scott Johnson, Muncy, dec. Gable Strickland, Benton, 8-6.
132: Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Conner Heckman, Midd-West, 3-0.
138: Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian, dec. David Kreidler, Allentown Central Catholic, 3-1.
145: Levi Haines, Biglerville, pinned Nate Higley, Sullivan County, 3:44.
152: Devon Deem, Montgomery, dec. Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs, 4-3.
160: Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Bailey Gimbor, Hamburg, 4-1.
172: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, dec. Ben Haubert, Palisades, 5-3.
189: Cael Crebs, Montoursville, dec. Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia, 3-0.
215: Dylan Bennett, Montoursville, dec. Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, 6-0.
285: Riley Rovell, Bishop McDevitt, dec. Hogan Swenski, Bermudian Springs, 5-0.