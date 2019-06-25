Garcia commits to Michigan for football, wrestling

A couple months ago, Southern Columbia junior Gaige Garcia and some of his friends were discussing where they would play college sports if the choice was completely up to them.
Garcia said he would choose to play for the University of Michigan.
Well, Garcia verbally committed to Michigan to play football and wrestle on Monday.
"About a week (after that conversation), Michigan came to the school and talked to me, and talked to Cal (Haladay, who committed to Michigan State last week), and invited me out," Garcia said. "Last Thursday I went to the camp, and I fell in love. I guess they did, too, because it worked out."
Garcia said he knew it was the place he wanted to go before he even took the field for drills and testing at the camp.
"The night before the testing, I got chills walking down main street in Ann Arbor," he said. "Then (Michigan coach Jim) Harbaugh made me feel really at home, like family."
Prior to going to the camp at Michigan, Garcia had several offers from Power 5 conference wrestling teams, and several offers from lower-level Division I football teams. He said he spoke with some of the schools about both playing football and wrestling.
"Harbaugh was all for it," Garcia said. "He was like, 'It would be great if you could wrestle, too.' I wanted to because I've done both all my life.
"It has always been my dream to play big-time college football and wrestling."
Southern Columbia wrestling coach Jerry Marks played football and wrestled while attending Bloomsburg University.
"It's going to be hard," Marks said of playing both sports. "It was a grind every day, but if anybody can do it, it's Gaige."
Garcia received an offer to play football for the Wolverines while at their camp last Thursday. He got his wrestling offer a day later.
"I'm happy for him," Southern Columbia football coach and athletic director Jim Roth said. "It was difficult for some people to pull the trigger and make an offer. To get an offer at a school like Michigan is the kind of opportunity he was looking for, which is why he didn't take long to decide."
Garcia, the reigning 195-pound Class 2A champion and a three-time state placewinner, has already amassed 100 wrestling wins.
"He's worked so hard for this," Marks said. "This is a tremendous accomplishment."
On the football field, he has rushed for more than 6,000 yards and has won two state titles.
"He's deserving of it," Roth said. "I think he can play at any level. With the way he approaches things, I think he'll do what it takes.
"I'm glad they saw the ability and potential he has to compete at a Power 5 school like Michigan."
In addition to Garcia and Haladay, classmate Julian Fleming recently committed to Ohio State, giving the Tigers' Class of 2020 three players committed to three different Big Ten football programs.
"It's pretty sick; they're going to be two of my rivals now," Garcia said. "We're going to have to get Preston (Zachman) and Max (Tillett) to Big Ten schools now. That would be incredible."
Fleming tweeted congratulations to Garcia and added a facetious, "I can’t be ya friend anymore," shortly after Garcia tweeted his announcement.
Later in the day, Fleming tweeted, "Different color jerseys don’t break a friendship."
Before the Tigers head to the Big Ten, they have a chance to win a third straight football state title. Garcia also wants another wrestling title.
"I want state titles in both," he said. "Can't settle for anything less."
Daily Item sports reporter Chris Nagy contributed to this report.