WILLIAMSPORT — Bigger goals lie ahead for Gaige Garcia, but he crossed a minor one off his list during Friday’s Northeastern Regional Class 2A Wrestling Tournament at Williamsport.
It took 15 seconds for Garcia to turn his most reliable combo into a win, as he hit a quick Russian tie to a dump to collect his 100th career pin. It also advanced him to the semifinals at 195 pounds.
“It’s an awesome feeling right now,” Garcia said. “It was a goal I had at the beginning of the year — one of the minor goals. I pulled through it and right now it’s just special. Not a lot people are able to do that. To be there up with those guys is a pretty special feeling.”
The hugs and congratulations from friends and family lasted longer than the actual match as Garcia beat Towanda’s Clay Watkins by the quick fall. Garcia spent only a moment enjoying it as he remained focused on the main goals ahead.
“You always want to go out and pin the kids as fast as possible in the postseason,” Garcia said. “You want to be on and off the matt as quickly as possible. Our coaches stress to us if you can pin the guy, pin him, and don’t let him off his back. I take that into every match. I’m going to go out and go hard and try to work for the pin every time. You never know what you’re going to get so pins are huge.”
Garcia’s biggest goal is defending his state title.
Southern Columbia entered the tournament with four No. 1 seeds — Kole Biscoe (120), Gavin Garcia (160), Gaige Garcia (195) and Lear Quinton (285) — and all won their quarterfinal to advance to today’s semifinals. The semifinals and consolation quarterfinals begin at 9:30 a.m.
“The goal is to try and advance everybody to Hershey. It went basically as planned and how we thought it would happen,” Southern Columbia coach Jerry Marks said. “It’s a two-day tournament and tomorrow is what counts. We’ll go back and recoup and get ready for tomorrow.”
The Tigers advanced eight of their nine wrestlers into the semifinals, and hold the team lead by 14.5 points over Montoursville.
Patrick Edmondson (132) won by 4-2 decision over Ian Coller (Line Mountain); Wesley Barnes posted a 9-5 decision at 152 to advance past Muncy’s Christian Good; Cade Linn (170) pinned Lackawanna Trail’s Mason Zajac; and Max Tillet also picked up a pin at 220 over Eli Albrich.
Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger topped Line Mountain’s Aidan Kritzer in the opening round at 106 pounds.
Wirnsberger took Kritzer down with a single leg, and stayed on top for the remainder of the period. Those were the only points of the match as Wirnsberger won 2-0.
Warrior Run’s Noah Hunt only wrestled for a little more than a minute in the opening round as he got a double leg takedown to set up a fall in 1:09.
He got in on a single, and then transitioned to the double against Lackawanna Trail’s Michael Bluhm, who entered as the second seed.
“In the past two weeks, he’s tried to get off the mat as quick as possible,” Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said. “When he had position off the takedown, he had the guys arm turned back and was able to get the pin.”