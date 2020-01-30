CATAWISSA — Gaige Garcia spent most of Wednesday night's District 4 Dual Meet tournament match against Mifflinburg cheering his Southern Columbia teammates.
Garcia wrestled the first match of the night and needed only 26 seconds to pin his opponent at 220 pounds.
"It was good to go out and get the pin right away to get our team fired up," Garcia said. "You want to do that in the first match, especially. It's not to set the tone for the whole match, necessarily, but it gets the crowd fired up."
The Tigers (14-2) won the first five matches on their way to a dominant 62-6 win over the Wildcats. Southern Columbia will face Muncy in the quarterfinals Saturday at Milton H.S.
Lear Quinton followed Garcia with a 3-1 decision win over Emmanuel Ulrich at 285 pounds. Toren Cooper then won by fall at 106 for the Tigers; Brady Feese won by decision at 113; and Kole Biscoe earned a 18-2 technical fall for a 23-0 Southern Columbia lead.
Mifflinburg got on the board at 126 pounds as Gabe Gramly outlasted Garrett Krebs. Gramly and Krebs each earned an escape and the match was tied at 1 after three periods. Gramly got a takedown in sudden victory for a 3-1 decision win.
After Ian Yoder extended Southern Columbia's lead with a pin at 132, Patrick Edmondson and Clayton Reed stepped onto the mat.
Edmondson lost in sudden victory against South Williamsport on Tuesday, and Reed entered the bout with 99 career wins.
"(Tuesday) wasn't the result I wanted, so I was fired up to come out and show everybody what I could do for real against the No. 1 kid in the region going for his 100th win," Edmondson said. "We were both very determined to get a win in that match."
Edmondson, who wrestled only his eighth match of the season against Reed, wore a black mask similar to a hockey goalie.
"I'm as healthy as I'm going to get," Edmondson said. "I have a little MCL injury and a broken nose right now. The nose will be good to go next week. My knee is fine."
Edmondson earned a takedown with 10 seconds left in the first period, and added an escape in the second period for a 3-0 lead. Reed came back with a takedown of his own, then chose neutral to start the third period despite trailing by a point. Edmondson got a takedown for a 5-2 win, sealing the match for the Tigers.
"I had to feel the entire match; there wasn't very much sight," Edmondson said. "I knew he was going to come hard with that lefty single. He was controlling my wrist all night. I knew in that last period I couldn't let him get in there and control my wrist. I had to keep good spacing and get into a scramble with him.
"I'm better than anybody in the state at scrambling."
Brandon Gedman (145 pounds), Gavin Garcia (160), Tyler Waltman (182) and Max Tillett (195) also won by fall for the Tigers. Mifflinburg's other win came at 152 pounds, as Cody Rokavec beat Greyson Shaud by 4-2 decision.
Now, the Tigers turn their attention to Saturday. The top three teams in the district advance to state duals.
"Our team has started to peak," Edmondson said. "We're working on all cylinders. Everybody is fighting their butts off.
"Our full lineup is unstoppable, especially if we wrestle like we did (Wednesday)."
Southern Columbia, seeded fourth, begins the double-elimination tournament with No. 5 Muncy. Top-seeded and undefeated Montoursville is also on the same side of the bracket. The Tigers are ranked second as a team in Class 2A by Off The Mat; the Warriors are No. 8, and the Indians are No. 9.
"They're two quality opponents," Gaige Garcia said. "We wrestled very well tonight. The guys are really starting to click. We haven't wrestled a match yet with our full lineup, so Saturday is going to be exciting."
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 62, MIFFLINBURG 6
220: Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Quintin Doane, 0:26; 285: Lear Quinton (SC) dec. Emmanuel Ulrich, 3-1; 106: Toren Cooper (SC) pinned Dylan Starr, 2:31; 113: Brady Feese (SC) dec. Dylan Linn, 6-0; 120: Kole Biscoe (SC) tech. fall Brady Struble, 18-2, 3:19; 126: Gabe Gramly (M) dec. Garrett Krebs, 3-1, SV-1; 132: Ian Yoder (SC) pinned Troy Bingaman, 5:51; 138: Patrick Edmondson (SC) dec. Clayton Reed, 5-2; 145: Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Rylan Shuck, 0:57; 152: Cody Rokavec (M) dec. Greyson Shaub, 4-2; 160: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Dominic Sampsell, 3:28; 170: Cade Linn (SC) by forfeit; 182: Tyler Waltman (SC) pinned Graham Wiand, 0:31; 195: Max Tillett (SC) pinned Kaelex Shuck, 0:51.