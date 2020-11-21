HERSHEY — Loren Gehret made several key plays Friday, and all of them helped Southern Columbia win its second girls soccer state championship in three years.
The Tigers sophomore scored her eighth and ninth goals of the state tournament to lift the Tigers past Greensburg Central Catholic 2-1 in the Class A final at Hersheypark Stadium.
Gehret opened the scoring midway through the first half when she beat Centurions goalie Lyndsey Szekely to a long pass from Colby Bernhard. Gehret half-volleyed the ball at a sharp angle over Szekely and into the net.
Then, after Greensburg tied the score later in the first half, Gehret unleashed a shot from 30 yards out to put the Tigers ahead to stay. Gehret won possession, looked up and quickly released when she knew the keeper was out of position.
“As soon as I see the keeper jump and start dropping, I just get a burst of excitement,” Gehret said. “My teammates just go crazy. It gets us really excited to score off of those goals.”
It’s becoming her signature move, and it also helped set up a significant corner kick at the end of the match. She took another long shot that went out of bounds off a Centurion, giving the Tigers (15-9) their first corner kick of the second half with 11:30 to play.
“Honestly, I have a lot of confidence in us off our corners,” Gehret said. “We seem to really get there, and we’re good with our head and our bodies just running through the ball to get to the net. Getting that first corner (of the second half) really calmed us down.”
The play switched the field and gave Southern Columbia’s defense a quick breather.
Greensburg (18-1) unleashed a strong attack near the end of the game in search of a game-tying goal. Gehret’s charge to create a corner played an important role in the Tigers’ ability to finish.
“As long as we kept it on our attacking side of the field, I felt confident,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “They had some players that, if we gave them the opportunity, they could score. They are a good team — by far the best team we played in the state playoffs.”
Early on, the Centurions tried to move the ball slowly up the field with sharp, short passes in the middle. For the most part, Southern Columbia stymied that, but Greensburg was able to turn a counterattack with 13:16 left in the first half.
Tatum Getz, who led a trio of 20-goal scorers for the Centurions, scored with a shot just outside the 18 to the far post.
“It was a little disappointing, but we knew we had it. We knew this was our game,” Southern Columbia’s Cassidy Savitski said. “It just gave us more drive to keep going. We were tired, but we knew we just had to keep pushing.”
Gehret restored the lead in the closing minutes of the half with the shot from distance.
Gehret and the offense were good for the Tigers, but Southern Columbia’s defense also came up big.
Mackenzie Palacz posted shutouts in each of Southern’s first two state playoff games. She then played a nearly flawless second half to help the Tigers clinch the title.
“Having all the shutouts before this really helped us,” Gehret said. “It’s one goal; we could get back from it. Our defense really held us together, especially Mackenzie.”
Riley Reed jumped in front of a last-gasp Centurion shot with five seconds left and deflected it out of bounds as time expired, setting off the Tigers’ celebration.
“It feels amazing,” senior Karly Renn said. “I’m at a loss for words right now. I couldn’t be more thankful to be a part of such a successful program.”
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER
Championship
at Hersheypark Stadium
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 2, GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
First half
SC-Loren Gehret (Colby Bernhard), 18:35; GCC-Tatum Getz (Samantha Felder), 26:44; SC-Gehret, 37:47.
Shots: SC, 14-8. Shots on goal: SC, 6-4. Corners: SC, 5-2. Saves: Greensburg Central Catholic 4 (Lyndsey Szekely); Southern Columbia 3 (Mackenzie Palacz). Fouls: Greensburg Central Catholic 10; Southern Columbia 18. Cards: Greensburg Central Catholic, Felder (yellow, 77:41); Southern Columbia, Cassidy Savitski (yellow, 55:16).